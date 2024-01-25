deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/dlwp/dlwp.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import math
from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import Tuple, Union
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import modulus # noqa: F401 for docs
from modulus.models.layers import get_activation
from modulus.models.meta import ModelMetaData
from modulus.models.module import Module
Tensor = torch.Tensor
def _get_same_padding(x: int, k: int, s: int) -> int:
"""Function to compute "same" padding. Inspired from:
https://github.com/huggingface/pytorch-image-models/blob/0.5.x/timm/models/layers/padding.py
"""
return max(s * math.ceil(x / s) - s - x + k, 0)
def _pad_periodically_equatorial(
main_face, left_face, right_face, top_face, bottom_face, nr_rot, size=2
):
if nr_rot != 0:
top_face = torch.rot90(top_face, k=nr_rot, dims=(-2, -1))
bottom_face = torch.rot90(bottom_face, k=nr_rot, dims=(-1, -2))
padded_data_temp = torch.cat(
(left_face[..., :, -size:], main_face, right_face[..., :, :size]), dim=-1
)
top_pad = torch.cat(
(top_face[..., :, :size], top_face, top_face[..., :, -size:]), dim=-1
) # hacky - extend on the left and right side
bottom_pad = torch.cat(
(bottom_face[..., :, :size], bottom_face, bottom_face[..., :, -size:]), dim=-1
) # hacky - extend on the left and right side
padded_data = torch.cat(
(bottom_pad[..., -size:, :], padded_data_temp, top_pad[..., :size, :]), dim=-2
)
return padded_data
def _pad_periodically_polar(
main_face,
left_face,
right_face,
top_face,
bottom_face,
rot_axis_left,
rot_axis_right,
size=2,
):
left_face = torch.rot90(left_face, dims=rot_axis_left)
right_face = torch.rot90(right_face, dims=rot_axis_right)
padded_data_temp = torch.cat(
(bottom_face[..., -size:, :], main_face, top_face[..., :size, :]), dim=-2
)
left_pad = torch.cat(
(left_face[..., :size, :], left_face, left_face[..., -size:, :]), dim=-2
) # hacky - extend the left and right
right_pad = torch.cat(
(right_face[..., :size, :], right_face, right_face[..., -size:, :]), dim=-2
) # hacky - extend the left and right
padded_data = torch.cat(
(left_pad[..., :, -size:], padded_data_temp, right_pad[..., :, :size]), dim=-1
)
return padded_data
def _cubed_conv_wrapper(faces, equator_conv, polar_conv):
# compute the required padding
padding_size = _get_same_padding(
x=faces[0].size(-1), k=equator_conv.kernel_size[0], s=equator_conv.stride[0]
)
padding_size = padding_size // 2
output = []
if padding_size != 0:
for i in range(6):
if i == 0:
x = _pad_periodically_equatorial(
faces[0],
faces[3],
faces[1],
faces[5],
faces[4],
nr_rot=0,
size=padding_size,
)
output.append(equator_conv(x))
elif i == 1:
x = _pad_periodically_equatorial(
faces[1],
faces[0],
faces[2],
faces[5],
faces[4],
nr_rot=1,
size=padding_size,
)
output.append(equator_conv(x))
elif i == 2:
x = _pad_periodically_equatorial(
faces[2],
faces[1],
faces[3],
faces[5],
faces[4],
nr_rot=2,
size=padding_size,
)
output.append(equator_conv(x))
elif i == 3:
x = _pad_periodically_equatorial(
faces[3],
faces[2],
faces[0],
faces[5],
faces[4],
nr_rot=3,
size=padding_size,
)
output.append(equator_conv(x))
elif i == 4:
x = _pad_periodically_polar(
faces[4],
faces[3],
faces[1],
faces[0],
faces[5],
rot_axis_left=(-1, -2),
rot_axis_right=(-2, -1),
size=padding_size,
)
output.append(polar_conv(x))
else: # i=5
x = _pad_periodically_polar(
faces[5],
faces[3],
faces[1],
faces[4],
faces[0],
rot_axis_left=(-2, -1),
rot_axis_right=(-1, -2),
size=padding_size,
)
x = torch.flip(x, [-1])
x = polar_conv(x)
output.append(torch.flip(x, [-1]))
else:
for i in range(6):
if i in [0, 1, 2, 3]:
output.append(equator_conv(faces[i]))
elif i == 4:
output.append(polar_conv(faces[i]))
else: # i=5
x = torch.flip(faces[i], [-1])
x = polar_conv(x)
output.append(torch.flip(x, [-1]))
return output
def _cubed_non_conv_wrapper(faces, layer):
output = [layer(faces[i]) for i in range(6)]
return output
[docs]class DLWP(Module):
"""A Convolutional model for Deep Learning Weather Prediction that
works on Cubed-sphere grids.
This model expects the input to be of shape [N, C, 6, Res, Res]
Parameters
----------
nr_input_channels : int
Number of channels in the input
nr_output_channels : int
Number of channels in the output
nr_initial_channels : int
Number of channels in the initial convolution. This governs the overall channels
in the model.
activation_fn : str
Activation function for the convolutions
depth : int
Depth for the U-Net
clamp_activation : Tuple of ints, floats or None
The min and max value used for torch.clamp()
Example
-------
>>> model = modulus.models.dlwp.DLWP(
... nr_input_channels=2,
... nr_output_channels=4,
... )
>>> input = torch.randn(4, 2, 6, 64, 64) # [N, C, F, Res, Res]
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 4, 6, 64, 64])
Note
----
Reference: Weyn, Jonathan A., et al. "Sub‐seasonal forecasting with a large ensemble
of deep‐learning weather prediction models." Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth
Systems 13.7 (2021): e2021MS002502.
"""
def __init__(
self,
nr_input_channels: int,
nr_output_channels: int,
nr_initial_channels: int = 64,
activation_fn: str = "leaky_relu",
depth: int = 2,
clamp_activation: Tuple[Union[float, int, None], Union[float, int, None]] = (
None,
10.0,
),
):
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
self.nr_input_channels = nr_input_channels
self.nr_output_channels = nr_output_channels
self.nr_initial_channels = nr_initial_channels
self.activation_fn = get_activation(activation_fn)
self.depth = depth
self.clamp_activation = clamp_activation
# define layers
# define non-convolutional layers
self.avg_pool = nn.AvgPool2d(2)
self.upsample_layer = nn.Upsample(scale_factor=2)
# define layers
self.equatorial_downsample = []
self.equatorial_upsample = []
self.equatorial_mid_layers = []
self.polar_downsample = []
self.polar_upsample = []
self.polar_mid_layers = []
for i in range(depth):
if i == 0:
ins = self.nr_input_channels
else:
ins = self.nr_initial_channels * (2 ** (i - 1))
outs = self.nr_initial_channels * (2 ** (i))
self.equatorial_downsample.append(nn.Conv2d(ins, outs, kernel_size=3))
self.polar_downsample.append(nn.Conv2d(ins, outs, kernel_size=3))
self.equatorial_downsample.append(nn.Conv2d(outs, outs, kernel_size=3))
self.polar_downsample.append(nn.Conv2d(outs, outs, kernel_size=3))
for i in range(2):
if i == 0:
ins = outs
outs = ins * 2
else:
ins = outs
outs = ins // 2
self.equatorial_mid_layers.append(nn.Conv2d(ins, outs, kernel_size=3))
self.polar_mid_layers.append(nn.Conv2d(ins, outs, kernel_size=3))
for i in range(depth - 1, -1, -1):
if i == 0:
outs = self.nr_initial_channels
outs_final = outs
else:
outs = self.nr_initial_channels * (2 ** (i))
outs_final = outs // 2
ins = outs * 2
self.equatorial_upsample.append(nn.Conv2d(ins, outs, kernel_size=3))
self.polar_upsample.append(nn.Conv2d(ins, outs, kernel_size=3))
self.equatorial_upsample.append(nn.Conv2d(outs, outs_final, kernel_size=3))
self.polar_upsample.append(nn.Conv2d(outs, outs_final, kernel_size=3))
self.equatorial_downsample = nn.ModuleList(self.equatorial_downsample)
self.polar_downsample = nn.ModuleList(self.polar_downsample)
self.equatorial_mid_layers = nn.ModuleList(self.equatorial_mid_layers)
self.polar_mid_layers = nn.ModuleList(self.polar_mid_layers)
self.equatorial_upsample = nn.ModuleList(self.equatorial_upsample)
self.polar_upsample = nn.ModuleList(self.polar_upsample)
self.equatorial_last = nn.Conv2d(outs, self.nr_output_channels, kernel_size=1)
self.polar_last = nn.Conv2d(outs, self.nr_output_channels, kernel_size=1)
# define activation layers
def activation(self, x: Tensor):
x = self.activation_fn(x)
if any(isinstance(c, (float, int)) for c in self.clamp_activation):
x = torch.clamp(
x, min=self.clamp_activation[0], max=self.clamp_activation[1]
)
return x
[docs] def forward(self, cubed_sphere_input):
# do some input checks
if cubed_sphere_input.size(-3) != 6:
raise ValueError("The input must have 6 faces.")
if cubed_sphere_input.size(-2) != cubed_sphere_input.size(-1):
raise ValueError("The input must have equal height and width")
# split the cubed_sphere_input into individual faces
faces = torch.split(
cubed_sphere_input, split_size_or_sections=1, dim=2
) # split along face dim
faces = [torch.squeeze(face, dim=2) for face in faces]
encoder_states = []
for i, (equatorial_layer, polar_layer) in enumerate(
zip(self.equatorial_downsample, self.polar_downsample)
):
faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper(faces, equatorial_layer, polar_layer)
faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper(faces, self.activation)
if i % 2 != 0:
encoder_states.append(faces)
faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper(faces, self.avg_pool)
for i, (equatorial_layer, polar_layer) in enumerate(
zip(self.equatorial_mid_layers, self.polar_mid_layers)
):
faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper(faces, equatorial_layer, polar_layer)
faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper(faces, self.activation)
j = 0
for i, (equatorial_layer, polar_layer) in enumerate(
zip(self.equatorial_upsample, self.polar_upsample)
):
if i % 2 == 0:
encoder_faces = encoder_states[len(encoder_states) - j - 1]
faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper(faces, self.upsample_layer)
faces = [
torch.cat((face_1, face_2), dim=1)
for face_1, face_2 in zip(faces, encoder_faces)
]
j += 1
faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper(faces, equatorial_layer, polar_layer)
faces = _cubed_non_conv_wrapper(faces, self.activation)
faces = _cubed_conv_wrapper(faces, self.equatorial_last, self.polar_last)
output = torch.stack(faces, dim=2)
return output