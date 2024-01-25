AeroGraphNet for external aerodynamic evaluation

Industry-standard Ahmed-body geometries are characterized by six design parameters: length, width, height, ground clearance, slant angle, and fillet radius. Refer to the wiki for details on Ahmed body geometry. In addition to these design parameters, we include the inlet velocity to address a wide variation in Reynolds number. We identify the design points using the Latin hypercube sampling scheme for space filling design of experiments and generate around 500 design points.

The aerodynamic simulations were performed using the GPU-accelerated OpenFOAM solver for steady-state analysis, applying the SST K-omega turbulence model. These simulations consist of 7.2 million mesh points on average, but we use the surface mesh as the input to training which is roughly around 70k mesh nodes.

To request access to the full dataset, please reach out to the NVIDIA Modulus team.