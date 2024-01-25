Fourier Neural Operater for Darcy Flow
This example demonstrates how to set up a data-driven model for a 2D Darcy flow using the Fourier Neural Operator (FNO) architecture inside of Modulus.
To train the model, run
python train_fno_darcy.py
training data will be generated on the fly.
Progress can be monitored using MLFlow. Open a new terminal and navigate to the training directory, then run:
mlflow ui -p 2458
View progress in a browser at http://127.0.0.1:2458
