Fourier Neural Operater for Darcy Flow

This example demonstrates how to set up a data-driven model for a 2D Darcy flow using the Fourier Neural Operator (FNO) architecture inside of Modulus.

Getting Started

To train the model, run

python train_fno_darcy.py

training data will be generated on the fly.

Progress can be monitored using MLFlow. Open a new terminal and navigate to the training directory, then run:

mlflow ui -p 2458

View progress in a browser at http://127.0.0.1:2458

Additional Information

