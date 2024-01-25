Nested Fourier Neural Operater for Darcy Flow
This example demonstrates how to set up a data-driven model for a 2D Darcy flow using the Nested Fourier Neural Operator (FNO) architecture inside of Modulus.
Start with generating the dataset for training:
python generate_nested_darcy.py
which will create the folder
./data with
out_of_sample.npy,
training_data.npy,
validation_data.npy.
To train the model, run
python train_nested_darcy.py +model=ref0
python train_nested_darcy.py +model=ref1
To evaluate the model use:
python evaluate_nested_darcy.py
