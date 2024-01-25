Nested Fourier Neural Operater for Darcy Flow

Start with generating the dataset for training:

Copy Copied! python generate_nested_darcy.py

which will create the folder ./data with out_of_sample.npy , training_data.npy , validation_data.npy .

To train the model, run

Copy Copied! python train_nested_darcy.py +model=ref0 python train_nested_darcy.py +model=ref1

To evaluate the model use: