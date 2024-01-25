NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0
Nested Fourier Neural Operater for Darcy Flow

This example demonstrates how to set up a data-driven model for a 2D Darcy flow using the Nested Fourier Neural Operator (FNO) architecture inside of Modulus.

Getting Started

Start with generating the dataset for training:

python generate_nested_darcy.py

which will create the folder ./data with out_of_sample.npy, training_data.npy, validation_data.npy.

To train the model, run

python train_nested_darcy.py +model=ref0
python train_nested_darcy.py +model=ref1

To evaluate the model use:

python evaluate_nested_darcy.py

Additional Information

References
