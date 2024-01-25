MeshGraphNet for transient vortex shedding

The model is free-running and auto-regressive. It takes the initial condition as the input and predicts the solution at the first time step. It then takes the prediction at the first time step to predict the solution at the next time step. The model continues to use the prediction at time step \(t\) to predict the solution at time step \(t+1\), until the rollout is complete. Note that the model is also able to predict beyond the simulation time span and extrapolate in time. However, the accuracy of the prediction might degrade over time and if possible, extrapolation should be avoided unless the underlying data patterns remain stationary and consistent.

The model uses the input mesh to construct a bi-directional DGL graph for each sample. The node features include (6 in total):

Velocity components at time step \(t\), i.e., \(u_t\), \(v_t\)

One-hot encoded node type (interior node, no-slip node, inlet node, outlet node)

The edge features for each sample are time-independent and include (3 in total):

Relative \(x\) and \(y\) distance between the two end nodes of an edge

L2 norm of the relative distance vector

The output of the model is the velocity components at time step t+1, i.e., \(u_{t+1}\), \(v_{t+1}\), as well as the pressure \(p_{t+1}\).

Fig. 3 Comparison between the MeshGraphNet prediction and the ground truth for the horizontal velocity for different test samples.

A hidden dimensionality of 128 is used in the encoder, processor, and decoder. The encoder and decoder consist of two hidden layers, and the processor includes 15 message passing layers. Batch size per GPU is set to 1. Summation aggregation is used in the processor for message aggregation. A learning rate of 0.0001 is used, decaying exponentially with a rate of 0.9999991. Training is performed on 8 NVIDIA A100 GPUs, leveraging data parallelism for 25 epochs.