MeshGraphNet for Reduced-Order cardiovascular simulations

Three-dimensional simulations of the Navier-Stokes equations are the gold standard when it comes to modeling blood flow in arteries. However, these simulations are typically expensive, and a common way to alleviate the computational burden of evaluating physiological quantities of interest (e.g., pressure and flow rate) is using Reduced-Order models. For example, one-dimensional Reduced-Order models approximate the geometry of arteries as a composition of segments, the centerlines of the vessels, and the pressure and flow rate along the centerlines are found by solving special one-dimensional Partial Differential Equations (PDEs). These models are sometimes inaccurate due to their simplyfing assumptions.

We developed a one-dimensional Reduced-Order model able to mimic three-dimensional simulations accurately. The model is based on MeshGraphNet and trained on simulation of the 3D Navier-Stokes equations. As shown in the original reference, the model outperforms one-dimensional models in complex patient-specific cases featuring many junctions and/or pathological conditions.

Fig. 5 Comparison between the MeshGraphNet prediction and the ground truth for pressure and flow rate.