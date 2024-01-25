ERA5 Data Downloader and Converter

Run the main script, python start_mirror.py . This will perform all actions to generate HDF5 files needed for training. First it will download and save all variables as Zarr arrays. This may take a substantial amount of time. If the process gets interrupted, it saves the state of the download process, and you can restart. Restarting while changing date ranges for download may cause issues. Therefore, restarting should be done while keeping the same date configs. After the download is complete, the desired variables will be saved as HDF5 files in a standardized format that can be used by the datapipes seen in forecast training recipes such as fcn_afno .