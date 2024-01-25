Order of running the scripts

To run the post_processing.py script, you need the map files. These map files can be generated using TempestRemap library. Once the library is installed, the below sequence of commands can be run to generate the map files.

Copy Copied! GenerateRLLMesh \ --lat 721 \ --lon 1440 \ --file out_latlon.g \ --lat_begin 90 \ --lat_end -90 \ --out_format Netcdf4 GenerateCSMesh \ --res <desired-res> \ --file out_cubedsphere.g \ --out_format Netcdf4 GenerateOverlapMesh \ --a out_latlon.g \ --b out_cubedsphere.g \ --out overlap_latlon_cubedsphere.g \ --out_format Netcdf4 GenerateOfflineMap \ --in_mesh out_latlon.g \ --out_mesh out_cubedsphere.g \ --ov_mesh overlap_latlon_cubedsphere.g \ --in_np 1 \ --in_type FV \ --out_type FV \ --out_map map_LL_CS.nc \ --out_format Netcdf4 GenerateOverlapMesh \ --a out_cubedsphere.g \ --b out_latlon.g \ --out overlap_cubedsphere_latlon.g \ --out_format Netcdf4 GenerateOfflineMap \ --in_mesh out_cubedsphere.g \ --out_mesh out_latlon.g \ --ov_mesh overlap_cubedsphere_latlon.g \ --in_np 1 \ --in_type FV \ --out_type FV \ --out_map map_CS_LL.nc \ --out_format Netcdf4