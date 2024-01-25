Deep Learning Weather Prediction (DLWP) model for weather forecasting

The model is trained on 7-channel subset of ERA5 Data that is mapped onto a cubed sphere grid with a resolution of 64x64 grid cells. The map files were generated using TempestRemap library. The model uses years 1980-2015 for training, 2016-2017 for validation and 2018 for out of sample testing. Some sample scripts for downloading the data and processing it are provided in the data_curation directory. A larger subset of dataset is hosted at the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC). For convenience it is available to all via Globus. You will need a Globus account and will need to be logged in to your account in order to access the data. You may also need the Globus Connect to transfer data.