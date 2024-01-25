GraphCast for weather forecasting

To train the model on a single GPU, run

Copy Copied! python train_graphcast.py

This will launch a GraphCast training with up to 12 steps of fine-tuning using the base configs specified in the constants.py file.

Data parallelism is also supported with multi-GPU runs. To launch a multi-GPU training, run

Copy Copied! mpirun -np <num_GPUs> python train_graphcast.py

If running in a docker container, you may need to include the --allow-run-as-root in the multi-GPU run command.

Progress and loss logs can be monitored using Weights & Biases. This requires to have an active Weights & Biases account. You also need to provide your API key. There are multiple ways for providing the API key but you can simply export it as an environment variable

Copy Copied! export WANDB_API_KEY=<your_api_key>

The URL to the dashboard will be displayed in the terminal after the run is launched.

If needed, Weights & Biases can be disabled by