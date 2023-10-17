deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/geometry/primitives_3d.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Primitives for 3D geometries see https://www.iquilezles.org/www/articles/distfunctions/distfunctions.html """ from sympy import ( Symbol , Function , Abs , Max , Min , sqrt , pi , sin , cos , atan , atan2 , acos , asin , sign , ) from sympy.vector import CoordSys3D import numpy as np from mpl_toolkits.mplot3d import Axes3D import matplotlib.pyplot as plt from .geometry import Geometry , csg_curve_naming from .helper import _sympy_sdf_to_sdf from .curve import SympyCurve , Curve from .parameterization import Parameterization , Parameter , Bounds from ..constants import diff_str [docs] class Plane ( Geometry ): """ 3D Plane perpendicular to x-axis Parameters ---------- point_1 : tuple with 3 ints or floats lower bound point of plane point_2 : tuple with 3 ints or floats upper bound point of plane parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point_1 , point_2 , normal = 1 , parameterization = Parameterization ()): assert ( point_1 [ 0 ] == point_2 [ 0 ] ), "Points must have same coordinate on normal dim" # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) s_1 , s_2 = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )) center = ( point_1 [ 0 ] + ( point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ]) / 2 , point_1 [ 1 ] + ( point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ]) / 2 , point_1 [ 2 ] + ( point_2 [ 2 ] - point_1 [ 2 ]) / 2 , ) side_y = point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ] side_z = point_2 [ 2 ] - point_1 [ 2 ] # surface of the plane curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ s_1 : ( - 1 , 1 ), s_2 : ( - 1 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ], "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_z , "normal_x" : 1e-10 + normal , # TODO rm 1e-10 "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_y * side_z , ) curves = [ curve_1 ] # calculate SDF sdf = normal * ( center [ 0 ] - x ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point_1 [ 0 ], point_2 [ 0 ]), Parameter ( "y" ): ( point_1 [ 1 ], point_2 [ 1 ]), Parameter ( "z" ): ( point_1 [ 2 ], point_2 [ 2 ]), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Plane super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Channel ( Geometry ): """ 3D Channel (no bounding surfaces in x-direction) Parameters ---------- point_1 : tuple with 3 ints or floats lower bound point of channel point_2 : tuple with 3 ints or floats upper bound point of channel parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point_1 , point_2 , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) s_1 , s_2 = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )) center = ( point_1 [ 0 ] + ( point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ]) / 2 , point_1 [ 1 ] + ( point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ]) / 2 , point_1 [ 2 ] + ( point_2 [ 2 ] - point_1 [ 2 ]) / 2 , ) side_x = point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ] side_y = point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ] side_z = point_2 [ 2 ] - point_1 [ 2 ] # surface of the channel curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ s_1 : ( - 1 , 1 ), s_2 : ( - 1 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_y , ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] - 0.5 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_y , ) curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 1 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_z , ) curve_4 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] - 0.5 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : - 1 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_z , ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 , curve_4 ] # calculate SDF y_dist = Abs ( y - center [ 1 ]) - 0.5 * side_y z_dist = Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) - 0.5 * side_z outside_distance = sqrt ( Max ( y_dist , 0 ) ** 2 + Max ( z_dist , 0 ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = Min ( Max ( y_dist , z_dist ), 0 ) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point_1 [ 0 ], point_2 [ 0 ]), Parameter ( "y" ): ( point_1 [ 1 ], point_2 [ 1 ]), Parameter ( "z" ): ( point_1 [ 2 ], point_2 [ 2 ]), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Channel super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Box ( Geometry ): """ 3D Box/Cuboid Parameters ---------- point_1 : tuple with 3 ints or floats lower bound point of box point_2 : tuple with 3 ints or floats upper bound point of box parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , point_1 , point_2 , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) s_1 , s_2 = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )) center = ( point_1 [ 0 ] + ( point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ]) / 2 , point_1 [ 1 ] + ( point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ]) / 2 , point_1 [ 2 ] + ( point_2 [ 2 ] - point_1 [ 2 ]) / 2 , ) side_x = point_2 [ 0 ] - point_1 [ 0 ] side_y = point_2 [ 1 ] - point_1 [ 1 ] side_z = point_2 [ 2 ] - point_1 [ 2 ] # surface of the box curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ s_1 : ( - 1 , 1 ), s_2 : ( - 1 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_y , ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] - 0.5 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_y , ) curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 1 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_z , ) curve_4 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] - 0.5 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_z , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : - 1 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_x * side_z , ) curve_5 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + 0.5 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_z , "normal_x" : 1 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_y * side_z , ) curve_6 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] - 0.5 * side_x , "y" : center [ 1 ] + 0.5 * s_1 * side_y , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 * side_z , "normal_x" : - 1 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side_y * side_z , ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 , curve_4 , curve_5 , curve_6 ] # calculate SDF x_dist = Abs ( x - center [ 0 ]) - 0.5 * side_x y_dist = Abs ( y - center [ 1 ]) - 0.5 * side_y z_dist = Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) - 0.5 * side_z outside_distance = sqrt ( Max ( x_dist , 0 ) ** 2 + Max ( y_dist , 0 ) ** 2 + Max ( z_dist , 0 ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = Min ( Max ( x_dist , y_dist , z_dist ), 0 ) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( point_1 [ 0 ], point_2 [ 0 ]), Parameter ( "y" ): ( point_1 [ 1 ], point_2 [ 1 ]), Parameter ( "z" ): ( point_1 [ 2 ], point_2 [ 2 ]), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Box super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class VectorizedBoxes ( Geometry ): """ Vectorized 3D Box/Cuboid for faster surface and interior sampling. This primitive can be used if many boxes are required and is significantly faster then combining many boxes together with Boolean operations. Parameters ---------- box_bounds : np.ndarray An array specifying the bounds of boxes. Shape of array is `[nr_boxes, 3, 2]` where the last dim stores the lower and upper bounds respectively. dx : float delta x used for SDF derivative calculations. """ def __init__ ( self , box_bounds , dx = 0.0001 ): # compute box centers and sides once for optimization box_centers = ( box_bounds [:, :, 0 ] + ( box_bounds [:, :, 1 ] - box_bounds [:, :, 0 ]) / 2 ) side = box_bounds [:, :, 1 ] - box_bounds [:, :, 0 ] # create curves def _sample ( box_bounds , box_centers , side ): def sample ( nr_points , parameterization , quasirandom ): # area of all faces face_area = np . concatenate ( 2 * [ side [:, 0 ] * side [:, 1 ], side [:, 0 ] * side [:, 2 ], side [:, 1 ] * side [:, 2 ], ] ) # [6 * nr_boxes] # calculate number or points per face face_probabilities = face_area / np . linalg . norm ( face_area , ord = 1 ) face_index = np . arange ( face_area . shape [ 0 ]) points_per_face = np . random . choice ( face_index , nr_points , p = face_probabilities ) points_per_face , _ = np . histogram ( points_per_face , np . arange ( face_area . shape [ 0 ] + 1 ) - 0.5 ) # generate random values to use when sampling faces s_1 = 2.0 * ( np . random . rand ( nr_points ) - 0.5 ) s_2 = 2.0 * ( np . random . rand ( nr_points ) - 0.5 ) # repeat side and center for each point repeat_side = np . repeat ( np . concatenate ( 6 * [ side ], axis = 0 ), points_per_face , axis = 0 ) repeat_centers = np . repeat ( np . concatenate ( 6 * [ box_centers ], axis = 0 ), points_per_face , axis = 0 ) repeat_face_area = np . repeat ( face_area / points_per_face , points_per_face , axis = 0 ) # sample face 1 nr_face_1 = np . sum ( points_per_face [ 0 : box_bounds . shape [ 0 ]]) face_1_x = ( repeat_centers [: nr_face_1 , 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 [: nr_face_1 ] * repeat_side [: nr_face_1 , 0 ] ) face_1_y = ( repeat_centers [: nr_face_1 , 1 ] + 0.5 * s_2 [: nr_face_1 ] * repeat_side [: nr_face_1 , 1 ] ) face_1_z = ( repeat_centers [: nr_face_1 , 2 ] + 0.5 * repeat_side [: nr_face_1 , 2 ] ) face_1_normal_x = np . zeros_like ( face_1_x ) face_1_normal_y = np . zeros_like ( face_1_x ) face_1_normal_z = np . ones_like ( face_1_x ) area_1 = repeat_face_area [: nr_face_1 ] # sample face 2 nr_face_2 = ( np . sum ( points_per_face [ box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] : 2 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ]] ) + nr_face_1 ) face_2_x = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 , 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 , 0 ] ) face_2_y = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 , 1 ] + 0.5 * repeat_side [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 , 1 ] ) face_2_z = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 , 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 , 2 ] ) face_2_normal_x = np . zeros_like ( face_2_x ) face_2_normal_y = np . ones_like ( face_2_x ) face_2_normal_z = np . zeros_like ( face_2_x ) area_2 = repeat_face_area [ nr_face_1 : nr_face_2 ] # sample face 3 nr_face_3 = ( np . sum ( points_per_face [ 2 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] : 3 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] ] ) + nr_face_2 ) face_3_x = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 , 0 ] + 0.5 * repeat_side [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 , 0 ] ) face_3_y = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 , 1 ] + 0.5 * s_1 [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 , 1 ] ) face_3_z = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 , 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 , 2 ] ) face_3_normal_x = np . ones_like ( face_3_x ) face_3_normal_y = np . zeros_like ( face_3_x ) face_3_normal_z = np . zeros_like ( face_3_x ) area_3 = repeat_face_area [ nr_face_2 : nr_face_3 ] # sample face 4 nr_face_4 = ( np . sum ( points_per_face [ 3 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] : 4 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] ] ) + nr_face_3 ) face_4_x = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 , 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 , 0 ] ) face_4_y = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 , 1 ] + 0.5 * s_2 [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 , 1 ] ) face_4_z = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 , 2 ] - 0.5 * repeat_side [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 , 2 ] ) face_4_normal_x = np . zeros_like ( face_4_x ) face_4_normal_y = np . zeros_like ( face_4_x ) face_4_normal_z = - np . ones_like ( face_4_x ) area_4 = repeat_face_area [ nr_face_3 : nr_face_4 ] # sample face 5 nr_face_5 = ( np . sum ( points_per_face [ 4 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] : 5 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] ] ) + nr_face_4 ) face_5_x = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 , 0 ] + 0.5 * s_1 [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 , 0 ] ) face_5_y = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 , 1 ] - 0.5 * repeat_side [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 , 1 ] ) face_5_z = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 , 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 , 2 ] ) face_5_normal_x = np . zeros_like ( face_5_x ) face_5_normal_y = - np . ones_like ( face_5_x ) face_5_normal_z = np . zeros_like ( face_5_x ) area_5 = repeat_face_area [ nr_face_4 : nr_face_5 ] # sample face 6 nr_face_6 = ( np . sum ( points_per_face [ 5 * box_bounds . shape [ 0 ] :]) + nr_face_5 ) face_6_x = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 , 0 ] - 0.5 * repeat_side [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 , 0 ] ) face_6_y = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 , 1 ] + 0.5 * s_1 [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 , 1 ] ) face_6_z = ( repeat_centers [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 , 2 ] + 0.5 * s_2 [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 ] * repeat_side [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 , 2 ] ) face_6_normal_x = - np . ones_like ( face_6_x ) face_6_normal_y = np . zeros_like ( face_6_x ) face_6_normal_z = np . zeros_like ( face_6_x ) area_6 = repeat_face_area [ nr_face_5 : nr_face_6 ] # gather for invar invar = { "x" : np . concatenate ( [ face_1_x , face_2_x , face_3_x , face_4_x , face_5_x , face_6_x ], axis = 0 , )[:, None ], "y" : np . concatenate ( [ face_1_y , face_2_y , face_3_y , face_4_y , face_5_y , face_6_y ], axis = 0 , )[:, None ], "z" : np . concatenate ( [ face_1_z , face_2_z , face_3_z , face_4_z , face_5_z , face_6_z ], axis = 0 , )[:, None ], "normal_x" : np . concatenate ( [ face_1_normal_x , face_2_normal_x , face_3_normal_x , face_4_normal_x , face_5_normal_x , face_6_normal_x , ], axis = 0 , )[:, None ], "normal_y" : np . concatenate ( [ face_1_normal_y , face_2_normal_y , face_3_normal_y , face_4_normal_y , face_5_normal_y , face_6_normal_y , ], axis = 0 , )[:, None ], "normal_z" : np . concatenate ( [ face_1_normal_z , face_2_normal_z , face_3_normal_z , face_4_normal_z , face_5_normal_z , face_6_normal_z , ], axis = 0 , )[:, None ], "area" : np . concatenate ( [ area_1 , area_2 , area_3 , area_4 , area_5 , area_6 ], axis = 0 )[:, None ], } return invar , {} return sample curves = [ Curve ( _sample ( box_bounds , box_centers , side ), dims = 3 )] # create closure for SDF function def _sdf ( box_bounds , box_centers , side , dx ): def sdf ( invar , param_ranges = {}, compute_sdf_derivatives = False ): # get input and tile for each box xyz = np . stack ([ invar [ "x" ], invar [ "y" ], invar [ "z" ]], axis =- 1 ) xyz = np . tile ( np . expand_dims ( xyz , 1 ), ( 1 , box_bounds . shape [ 0 ], 1 )) # compute distance outputs = { "sdf" : VectorizedBoxes . _sdf_box ( xyz , box_centers , side )} # compute distance derivatives if needed if compute_sdf_derivatives : for i , d in enumerate ([ "x" , "y" , "z" ]): # compute sdf plus dx/2 plus_xyz = np . copy ( xyz ) plus_xyz [ ... , i ] += dx / 2 computed_sdf_plus = VectorizedBoxes . _sdf_box ( plus_xyz , box_centers , side ) # compute sdf minus dx/2 minus_xyz = np . copy ( xyz ) minus_xyz [ ... , i ] -= dx / 2 computed_sdf_minus = VectorizedBoxes . _sdf_box ( minus_xyz , box_centers , side ) # store sdf derivative outputs [ "sdf" + diff_str + d ] = ( computed_sdf_plus - computed_sdf_minus ) / dx return outputs return sdf # create bounds bounds = Bounds ( { "x" : ( np . min ( box_bounds [:, 0 , 0 ]), np . max ( box_bounds [:, 0 , 1 ])), "y" : ( np . min ( box_bounds [:, 1 , 0 ]), np . max ( box_bounds [:, 1 , 1 ])), "z" : ( np . min ( box_bounds [:, 2 , 0 ]), np . max ( box_bounds [:, 2 , 1 ])), } ) # initialize geometry Geometry . __init__ ( self , curves , _sdf ( box_bounds , box_centers , side , dx ), bounds = bounds , dims = 3 ) @staticmethod def _sdf_box ( xyz , box_centers , side ): xyz_dist = np . abs ( xyz - np . expand_dims ( box_centers , 0 )) - 0.5 * np . expand_dims ( side , 0 ) outside_distance = np . sqrt ( np . sum ( np . maximum ( xyz_dist , 0 ) ** 2 , axis =- 1 )) inside_distance = np . minimum ( np . max ( xyz_dist , axis =- 1 ), 0 ) return np . max ( - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ), axis =- 1 ) [docs] class Sphere ( Geometry ): """ 3D Sphere Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats center of sphere radius : int or float radius of sphere parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , radius , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) r_1 , r_2 , r_3 = ( Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 2 )), ) # surface of the sphere curve_parameterization = Parameterization ( { r_1 : ( - 1 , 1 ), r_2 : ( - 1 , 1 ), r_3 : ( - 1 , 1 )} ) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) norm = sqrt ( r_1 ** 2 + r_2 ** 2 + r_3 ** 2 ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + radius * r_1 / norm , # TODO GAUSSIAN DIST "y" : center [ 1 ] + radius * r_2 / norm , "z" : center [ 2 ] + radius * r_3 / norm , "normal_x" : r_1 / norm , "normal_y" : r_2 / norm , "normal_z" : r_3 / norm , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = 4 * pi * radius ** 2 , ) curves = [ curve_1 ] # calculate SDF sdf = radius - sqrt ( ( x - center [ 0 ]) ** 2 + ( y - center [ 1 ]) ** 2 + ( z - center [ 2 ]) ** 2 ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - radius , center [ 0 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - radius , center [ 1 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( center [ 2 ] - radius , center [ 2 ] + radius ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Sphere super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Cylinder ( Geometry ): """ 3D Cylinder Axis parallel to z-axis Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats center of cylinder radius : int or float radius of cylinder height : int or float height of cylinder parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , radius , height , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) h , r = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )) theta = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 2 )) # surface of the cylinder curve_parameterization = Parameterization ( { h : ( - 1 , 1 ), r : ( 0 , 1 ), theta : ( 0 , 2 * pi )} ) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + radius * cos ( theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + radius * sin ( theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * h * height , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( theta ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( theta ), "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = height * 2 * pi * radius , ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + sqrt ( r ) * radius * cos ( theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + sqrt ( r ) * radius * sin ( theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = pi * radius ** 2 , ) curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + sqrt ( r ) * radius * cos ( theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + sqrt ( r ) * radius * sin ( theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] - 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = pi * radius ** 2 , ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 ] # calculate SDF r_dist = sqrt (( x - center [ 0 ]) ** 2 + ( y - center [ 1 ]) ** 2 ) z_dist = Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) outside_distance = sqrt ( Min ( 0 , radius - r_dist ) ** 2 + Min ( 0 , 0.5 * height - z_dist ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = - 1 * Min ( Abs ( Min ( 0 , r_dist - radius )), Abs ( Min ( 0 , z_dist - 0.5 * height )) ) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - radius , center [ 0 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - radius , center [ 1 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( center [ 2 ] - height / 2 , center [ 2 ] + height / 2 ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Cylinder super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Torus ( Geometry ): """ 3D Torus Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats center of torus radius : int or float distance from center to center of tube (major radius) radius_tube : int or float radius of tube (minor radius) parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , radius , radius_tube , parameterization = Parameterization () ): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) r_1 , r_2 , r_3 = ( Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 2 )), ) N = CoordSys3D ( "N" ) P = x * N . i + y * N . j + z * N . k O = center [ 0 ] * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k OP_xy = ( x - center [ 0 ]) * N . i + ( y - center [ 1 ]) * N . j + ( 0 ) * N . k OR = radius * OP_xy / sqrt ( OP_xy . dot ( OP_xy )) OP = P - O RP = OP - OR dist = sqrt ( RP . dot ( RP )) # surface of the torus curve_parameterization = Parameterization ( { r_1 : ( 0 , 1 ), r_2 : ( 0 , 1 ), r_3 : ( 0 , 1 )} ) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) theta = 2 * pi * r_1 phi = 2 * pi * r_2 curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + ( radius + radius_tube * cos ( theta )) * cos ( phi ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + ( radius + radius_tube * cos ( theta )) * sin ( phi ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + radius_tube * sin ( theta ), "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( theta ) * cos ( phi ), "normal_y" : 1 * cos ( theta ) * sin ( phi ), "normal_z" : 1 * sin ( theta ), }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = 4 * pi * pi * radius * radius_tube , criteria = radius_tube * Abs ( radius + radius_tube * cos ( theta )) >= r_3 * radius_tube * ( radius + radius_tube ), ) curves = [ curve_1 ] # calculate SDF sdf = radius_tube - dist # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - radius - radius_tube , center [ 0 ] + radius + radius_tube , ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - radius - radius_tube , center [ 1 ] + radius + radius_tube , ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( center [ 2 ] - radius_tube , center [ 2 ] + radius_tube ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Torus super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Cone ( Geometry ): """ 3D Cone Axis parallel to z-axis Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats base center of cone radius : int or float base radius of cone height : int or float height of cone parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , radius , height , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) r , t = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )) theta = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 2 )) N = CoordSys3D ( "N" ) P = x * N . i + y * N . j + z * N . k O = center [ 0 ] * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k H = center [ 0 ] * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + ( center [ 2 ] + height ) * N . k R = ( ( center [ 0 ] + radius * cos ( atan2 ( y , x ))) * N . i + ( center [ 1 ] + radius * sin ( atan2 ( y , x ))) * N . j + ( center [ 2 ]) * N . k ) OP_xy = ( x - center [ 0 ]) * N . i + ( y - center [ 1 ]) * N . j + ( 0 ) * N . k OR = radius * OP_xy / sqrt ( OP_xy . dot ( OP_xy )) OP = P - O OH = H - O RP = OP - OR RH = OH - OR PH = OH - OP cone_angle = atan2 ( radius , height ) angle = acos ( PH . dot ( OH ) / sqrt ( PH . dot ( PH )) / sqrt ( OH . dot ( OH ))) dist = sqrt ( PH . dot ( PH )) * sin ( angle - cone_angle ) # surface of the cone curve_parameterization = Parameterization ( { r : ( 0 , 1 ), t : ( 0 , 1 ), theta : ( 0 , 2 * pi )} ) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + ( sqrt ( t )) * radius * cos ( theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + ( sqrt ( t )) * radius * sin ( theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( t )) * height , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( cone_angle ) * cos ( theta ), "normal_y" : 1 * cos ( cone_angle ) * sin ( theta ), "normal_z" : 1 * sin ( cone_angle ), }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = pi * radius * ( sqrt ( height ** 2 + radius ** 2 )), ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + sqrt ( r ) * radius * cos ( theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + sqrt ( r ) * radius * sin ( theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ], "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = pi * radius ** 2 , ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 ] # calculate SDF outside_distance = 1 * sqrt ( Max ( 0 , dist ) ** 2 + Max ( 0 , center [ 2 ] - z ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = - 1 * Min ( Abs ( Min ( 0 , dist )), Abs ( Min ( 0 , center [ 2 ] - z ))) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - radius , center [ 0 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - radius , center [ 1 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( center [ 2 ], center [ 2 ] + height ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Cone super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class TriangularPrism ( Geometry ): """ 3D Uniform Triangular Prism Axis parallel to z-axis Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats center of prism side : int or float side of equilateral base height : int or float height of prism parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , side , height , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) s_1 , s_2 , s_3 = ( Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 2 )), ) N = CoordSys3D ( "N" ) P = x * N . i + y * N . j + z * N . k O = center [ 0 ] * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k OP = P - O OP_xy = OP - OP . dot ( 1 * N . k ) normal_1 = - 1 * N . j normal_2 = - sqrt ( 3 ) / 2 * N . i + 1 / 2 * N . j normal_3 = sqrt ( 3 ) / 2 * N . i + 1 / 2 * N . j r_ins = side / 2 / sqrt ( 3 ) distance_side = Min ( Abs ( r_ins - OP_xy . dot ( normal_1 )), Abs ( r_ins - OP_xy . dot ( normal_2 )), Abs ( r_ins - OP_xy . dot ( normal_3 )), ) distance_top = Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) - 0.5 * height v1 = O + ( - 0.5 * side * N . i - 0.5 * sqrt ( 1 / 3 ) * side * N . j - height / 2 * side * N . k ) v2 = O + ( 0.5 * side * N . i - 0.5 * sqrt ( 1 / 3 ) * side * N . j - height / 2 * side * N . k ) v3 = O + ( 1 * sqrt ( 1 / 3 ) * side * N . j - height / 2 * side * N . k ) # surface of the prism curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ s_1 : ( 0 , 1 ), s_2 : ( 0 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : v1 . dot ( 1 * N . i ) + ( v2 - v1 ) . dot ( 1 * N . i ) * s_1 , "y" : v1 . dot ( 1 * N . j ) + ( v2 - v1 ) . dot ( 1 * N . j ) * s_1 , "z" : v1 . dot ( 1 * N . k ) + height * s_2 , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : - 1 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side * height , ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : v1 . dot ( 1 * N . i ) + ( v3 - v1 ) . dot ( 1 * N . i ) * s_1 , "y" : v1 . dot ( 1 * N . j ) + ( v3 - v1 ) . dot ( 1 * N . j ) * s_1 , "z" : v1 . dot ( 1 * N . k ) + height * s_2 , "normal_x" : - sqrt ( 3 ) / 2 , "normal_y" : 1 / 2 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side * height , ) curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : v2 . dot ( 1 * N . i ) + ( v3 - v2 ) . dot ( 1 * N . i ) * s_1 , "y" : v2 . dot ( 1 * N . j ) + ( v3 - v2 ) . dot ( 1 * N . j ) * s_1 , "z" : v2 . dot ( 1 * N . k ) + height * s_2 , "normal_x" : sqrt ( 3 ) / 2 , "normal_y" : 1 / 2 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = side * height , ) curve_4 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * v1 + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * v2 + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * v3 ) . dot ( 1 * N . i ) ), "y" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * v1 + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * v2 + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * v3 ) . dot ( 1 * N . j ) ), "z" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * v1 + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * v2 + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * v3 ) . dot ( 1 * N . k ) ), "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( 3 ) * side * side / 4 , ) curve_5 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * v1 + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * v2 + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * v3 ) . dot ( 1 * N . i ) ), "y" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * v1 + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * v2 + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * v3 ) . dot ( 1 * N . j ) ), "z" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * v1 + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * v2 + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * v3 ) . dot ( 1 * N . k ) + height ), "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( 3 ) * side * side / 4 , ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 , curve_4 , curve_5 ] # calculate SDF inside_distance = Max ( Min ( Max ( OP_xy . dot ( normal_1 ), OP_xy . dot ( normal_2 ), OP_xy . dot ( normal_3 )) - r_ins , 0 , ), Min ( Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) - 0.5 * height , 0 ), ) outside_distance = sqrt ( Min ( r_ins - Max ( OP_xy . dot ( normal_1 ), OP_xy . dot ( normal_2 ), OP_xy . dot ( normal_3 )), 0 , ) ** 2 + Min ( 0.5 * height - Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]), 0 ) ** 2 ) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - side / 2 , center [ 0 ] + side / 2 ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - side / 2 , center [ 1 ] + side / 2 ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( center [ 2 ], center [ 2 ] + height ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize TriangularPrism super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class Tetrahedron ( Geometry ): """ 3D Tetrahedron The 4 symmetrically placed points are on a unit sphere. Centroid of the tetrahedron is at origin and lower face is parallel to x-y plane Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetrahedron Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats centroid of tetrahedron radius : int or float radius of circumscribed sphere parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , radius , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) r_1 , r_2 = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )) N = CoordSys3D ( "N" ) P = x * N . i + y * N . j + z * N . k O = center [ 0 ] * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k side = sqrt ( 8 / 3 ) * radius # vertices of the tetrahedron v1 = ( center [ 0 ] + radius * sqrt ( 8 / 9 ), center [ 1 ] + radius * 0 , center [ 2 ] + radius * ( - 1 / 3 ), ) v2 = ( center [ 0 ] - radius * sqrt ( 2 / 9 ), center [ 1 ] + radius * sqrt ( 2 / 3 ), center [ 2 ] + radius * ( - 1 / 3 ), ) v3 = ( center [ 0 ] - radius * sqrt ( 2 / 9 ), center [ 1 ] - radius * sqrt ( 2 / 3 ), center [ 2 ] + radius * ( - 1 / 3 ), ) v4 = ( center [ 0 ] + radius * 0 , center [ 1 ] + radius * 0 , center [ 2 ] + radius * 1 , ) # apex vector vv1 = v1 [ 0 ] * N . i + v1 [ 1 ] * N . j + v1 [ 2 ] * N . k vv2 = v2 [ 0 ] * N . i + v2 [ 1 ] * N . j + v2 [ 2 ] * N . k vv3 = v3 [ 0 ] * N . i + v3 [ 1 ] * N . j + v2 [ 2 ] * N . k vv4 = v4 [ 0 ] * N . i + v4 [ 1 ] * N . j + v4 [ 2 ] * N . k v4P = P - vv4 # surface of the tetrahedron curve_parameterization = Parameterization ({ r_1 : ( - 1 , 1 ), r_2 : ( - 1 , 1 )}) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) # face between v1, v2, v3 normal_1 = (( vv3 - vv1 ) . cross ( vv2 - vv1 )) . normalize () curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( center [ 0 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 0 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 0 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 0 ] ), "y" : ( center [ 1 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 1 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 1 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 1 ] ), "z" : ( center [ 2 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 2 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 2 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 2 ] ), "normal_x" : normal_1 . to_matrix ( N )[ 0 ], "normal_y" : normal_1 . to_matrix ( N )[ 1 ], "normal_z" : normal_1 . to_matrix ( N )[ 2 ], }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( 3 ) * side * side / 4 , ) # face between v1, v2, v4 normal_2 = (( vv2 - vv1 ) . cross ( vv4 - vv1 )) . normalize () curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( center [ 0 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 0 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 0 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v4 [ 0 ] ), "y" : ( center [ 1 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 1 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 1 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v4 [ 1 ] ), "z" : ( center [ 2 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 2 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 2 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v4 [ 2 ] ), "normal_x" : normal_2 . to_matrix ( N )[ 0 ], "normal_y" : normal_2 . to_matrix ( N )[ 1 ], "normal_z" : normal_2 . to_matrix ( N )[ 2 ], }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( 3 ) * side * side / 4 , ) # face between v1, v4, v3 normal_3 = (( vv4 - vv1 ) . cross ( vv3 - vv1 )) . normalize () curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( center [ 0 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 0 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v4 [ 0 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 0 ] ), "y" : ( center [ 1 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 1 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v4 [ 1 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 1 ] ), "z" : ( center [ 2 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v1 [ 2 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v4 [ 2 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 2 ] ), "normal_x" : normal_3 . to_matrix ( N )[ 0 ], "normal_y" : normal_3 . to_matrix ( N )[ 1 ], "normal_z" : normal_3 . to_matrix ( N )[ 2 ], }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( 3 ) * side * side / 4 , ) # face between v4, v2, v3 normal_4 = (( vv2 - vv4 ) . cross ( vv3 - vv4 )) . normalize () curve_4 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( center [ 0 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v4 [ 0 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 0 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 0 ] ), "y" : ( center [ 1 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v4 [ 1 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 1 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 1 ] ), "z" : ( center [ 2 ] + ( 1 - sqrt ( r_1 )) * v4 [ 2 ] + ( sqrt ( r_1 ) * ( 1 - r_2 )) * v2 [ 2 ] + r_2 * sqrt ( r_1 ) * v3 [ 2 ] ), "normal_x" : normal_4 . to_matrix ( N )[ 0 ], "normal_y" : normal_4 . to_matrix ( N )[ 1 ], "normal_z" : normal_4 . to_matrix ( N )[ 2 ], }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( 3 ) * side * side / 4 , ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 , curve_4 ] dist = Max ( v4P . dot ( normal_2 ) / normal_2 . magnitude (), v4P . dot ( normal_3 ) / normal_3 . magnitude (), v4P . dot ( normal_4 ) / normal_4 . magnitude (), ) # calculate SDF outside_distance = - 1 * sqrt ( Max ( 0 , dist ) ** 2 + Max ( 0 , v1 [ 2 ] - z ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = Min ( Abs ( Min ( 0 , dist )), Abs ( Min ( 0 , v1 [ 2 ] - z ))) sdf = outside_distance + inside_distance # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - radius , center [ 0 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ] - radius , center [ 1 ] + radius ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( center [ 2 ] - radius , center [ 2 ] + radius ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Tetrahedron super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class IsoTriangularPrism ( Geometry ): """ 2D Isosceles Triangular Prism Symmetrical axis parallel to y-axis Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats center of base of triangle base : int or float base of triangle height : int or float height of triangle height_prism : int or float height of triangular prism parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , base , height , height_prism , parameterization = Parameterization () ): # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) t , h , hz = ( Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 2 )), ) N = CoordSys3D ( "N" ) P = ( x ) * N . i + y * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k Q = x * N . i + y * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k O = center [ 0 ] * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k H = center [ 0 ] * N . i + ( center [ 1 ] + height ) * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k B = ( center [ 0 ] + base / 2 ) * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k B_p = ( center [ 0 ] - base / 2 ) * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k OP = P - O OH = H - O PH = OH - OP OQ = Q - O QH = OH - OQ HP = OP - OH HB = B - H HB_p = B_p - H norm = (( HB_p ) . cross ( HB )) . normalize () norm_HB = ( norm . cross ( HB )) . normalize () hypo = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ) angle = acos ( PH . dot ( OH ) / sqrt ( PH . dot ( PH )) / sqrt ( OH . dot ( OH ))) apex_angle = asin ( base / 2 / hypo ) hypo_sin = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ) * sin ( apex_angle ) hypo_cos = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ) * cos ( apex_angle ) dist = sqrt ( PH . dot ( PH )) * sin ( Min ( angle - apex_angle , pi / 2 )) a = ( center [ 0 ] - base / 2 ) * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k b = ( center [ 0 ] + base / 2 ) * N . i + center [ 1 ] * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k c = center [ 0 ] * N . i + ( center [ 1 ] + height ) * N . j + center [ 2 ] * N . k s_1 , s_2 = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 3 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 4 )) # curve for each side ranges = { t : ( - 1 , 1 ), h : ( 0 , 1 ), hz : ( - 1 , 1 ), s_1 : ( 0 , 1 ), s_2 : ( 0 , 1 )} curve_parameterization = Parameterization ( ranges ) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + t * base / 2 , "y" : center [ 1 ] + t * 0 , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * hz * height_prism , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : - 1 , "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = base * height_prism , ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + h * hypo_sin , "y" : center [ 1 ] + height - h * hypo_cos , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * hz * height_prism , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( apex_angle ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( apex_angle ), "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ) * height_prism , ) curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] - h * hypo_sin , "y" : center [ 1 ] + height - h * hypo_cos , "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * hz * height_prism , "normal_x" : - 1 * cos ( apex_angle ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( apex_angle ), "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = sqrt ( height ** 2 + ( base / 2 ) ** 2 ) * height_prism , ) curve_4 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * a + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * b + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * c ) . dot ( 1 * N . i ) ), "y" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * a + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * b + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * c ) . dot ( 1 * N . j ) ), "z" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * a + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * b + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * c ) . dot ( 1 * N . k ) ) - height_prism / 2 , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = 0.5 * base * height , ) curve_5 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * a + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * b + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * c ) . dot ( 1 * N . i ) ), "y" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * a + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * b + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * c ) . dot ( 1 * N . j ) ), "z" : ( ( ( 1 - sqrt ( s_1 )) * a + ( sqrt ( s_1 ) * ( 1 - s_2 )) * b + s_2 * sqrt ( s_1 ) * c ) . dot ( 1 * N . k ) + height_prism / 2 ), "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = 0.5 * base * height , ) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 , curve_4 , curve_5 ] # calculate SDF z_dist = Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) outside_distance = 1 * sqrt ( sqrt ( Max ( 0 , dist ) ** 2 + Max ( 0 , center [ 1 ] - y ) ** 2 ) ** 2 + Min ( 0.5 * height_prism - Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]), 0 ) ** 2 ) inside_distance = - 1 * Min ( Abs ( Min ( 0 , dist )), Abs ( Min ( 0 , center [ 1 ] - y )), Abs ( Min ( Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) - 0.5 * height_prism , 0 )), ) sdf = - ( outside_distance + inside_distance ) # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - base / 2 , center [ 0 ] + base / 2 ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 1 ], center [ 1 ] + height ), Parameter ( "z" ): ( center [ 2 ], center [ 2 ] + height_prism ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize IsoTriangularPrism super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , ) [docs] class ElliCylinder ( Geometry ): """ 3D Elliptical Cylinder Axis parallel to z-axis Approximation based on 4-arc ellipse construction https://www.researchgate.net/publication/241719740_Approximating_an_ellipse_with_four_circular_arcs Please manually ensure a>b Parameters ---------- center : tuple with 3 ints or floats center of base of ellipse a : int or float semi-major axis of ellipse b : int or float semi-minor axis of ellipse height : int or float height of elliptical cylinder parameterization : Parameterization Parameterization of geometry. """ def __init__ ( self , center , a , b , height , parameterization = Parameterization ()): # TODO Assertion creates issues while parameterization # assert a > b, "a must be greater than b. To have a ellipse with larger b create a ellipse with flipped a and b and then rotate by pi/2" # make sympy symbols to use x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) h = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 0 )) r_1 , r_2 = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 1 )), Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 2 )) angle = Symbol ( csg_curve_naming ( 3 )) phi = asin ( b / sqrt ( a ** 2 + b ** 2 )) # phi = atan2(b, a) theta = pi / 2 - phi r1 = ( a * sin ( theta ) + b * cos ( theta ) - a ) / ( sin ( theta ) + cos ( theta ) - 1 ) r2 = ( a * sin ( theta ) + b * cos ( theta ) - b ) / ( sin ( theta ) + cos ( theta ) - 1 ) # surface of the cylinder ranges = { h : ( - 1 , 1 ), r_1 : ( 0 , 1 ), r_2 : ( 0 , 1 ), angle : ( - 1 , 1 )} curve_parameterization = Parameterization ( ranges ) curve_parameterization = Parameterization . combine ( curve_parameterization , parameterization ) curve_1 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + a - r1 + r1 * cos ( angle * theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + r1 * sin ( angle * theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * h * height , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( angle * theta ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( angle * theta ), "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = height * 2 * theta * r1 , ) curve_2 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + r2 * cos ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "y" : center [ 1 ] - r2 + b + r2 * sin ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * h * height , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = height * 2 * phi * r2 , ) curve_3 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] - a + r1 + r1 * cos ( pi + angle * theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + r1 * sin ( pi + angle * theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * h * height , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( pi + angle * theta ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( pi + angle * theta ), "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = height * 2 * theta * r1 , ) curve_4 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + r2 * cos ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + r2 - b + r2 * sin ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * h * height , "normal_x" : 1 * cos ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "normal_y" : 1 * sin ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "normal_z" : 0 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = height * 2 * phi * r2 , ) # Flat surfaces top curve_5 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + a - r1 + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * cos ( angle * theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * sin ( angle * theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = theta * r1 ** 2 , ) curve_6 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * cos ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "y" : center [ 1 ] - r2 + b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = phi * r2 ** 2 - 0.5 * ( r2 - b ) * ( a - r1 ) * 2 , criteria = center [ 1 ] - r2 + b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ) > center [ 1 ], ) # criteria=(((x-(center[0]+r2-b))**2+y**2)<r2**2)) curve_7 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] - a + r1 + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * cos ( pi + angle * theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * sin ( pi + angle * theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = theta * r1 ** 2 , ) curve_8 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * cos ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + r2 - b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "z" : center [ 2 ] + 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = phi * r2 ** 2 - 0.5 * ( r2 - b ) * ( a - r1 ) * 2 , criteria = center [ 1 ] + r2 - b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ) < center [ 1 ], ) # criteria=(((x-(center[0]-r2+b))**2+y**2)<r2**2)) # Flat surfaces bottom curve_9 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + a - r1 + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * cos ( angle * theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * sin ( angle * theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] - 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = theta * r1 ** 2 , ) curve_10 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * cos ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "y" : center [ 1 ] - r2 + b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "z" : center [ 2 ] - 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = phi * r2 ** 2 - 0.5 * ( r2 - b ) * ( a - r1 ) * 2 , criteria = center [ 1 ] - r2 + b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( pi / 2 + angle * phi ) > center [ 1 ], ) # criteria=(((x-(center[0]+r2-b))**2+y**2)<r2**2)) curve_11 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] - a + r1 + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * cos ( pi + angle * theta ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + sqrt ( r_1 ) * r1 * sin ( pi + angle * theta ), "z" : center [ 2 ] - 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = theta * r1 ** 2 , ) curve_12 = SympyCurve ( functions = { "x" : center [ 0 ] + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * cos ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "y" : center [ 1 ] + r2 - b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ), "z" : center [ 2 ] - 0.5 * height , "normal_x" : 0 , "normal_y" : 0 , "normal_z" : - 1 , }, parameterization = curve_parameterization , area = phi * r2 ** 2 - 0.5 * ( r2 - b ) * ( a - r1 ) * 2 , criteria = center [ 1 ] + r2 - b + sqrt ( r_2 ) * r2 * sin ( 3 * pi / 2 + angle * phi ) < center [ 1 ], ) # criteria=(((x-(center[0]-r2+b))**2+y**2)<r2**2)) curves = [ curve_1 , curve_2 , curve_3 , curve_4 , curve_5 , curve_6 , curve_7 , curve_8 , curve_9 , curve_10 , curve_11 , curve_12 , ] # calculate SDF c1 = ( center [ 0 ] + ( a - r1 ), center [ 1 ], center [ 2 ]) c2 = ( center [ 0 ], center [ 1 ] - ( r2 - b ), center [ 2 ]) c3 = ( center [ 0 ] - ( a - r1 ), center [ 1 ], center [ 2 ]) c4 = ( center [ 0 ], center [ 1 ] + ( r2 - b ), center [ 2 ]) l1_m = ( c1 [ 1 ] - c2 [ 1 ]) / ( c1 [ 0 ] - c2 [ 0 ]) l1_c = c1 [ 1 ] - l1_m * c1 [ 0 ] l2_m = ( c1 [ 1 ] - c4 [ 1 ]) / ( c1 [ 0 ] - c4 [ 0 ]) l2_c = c1 [ 1 ] - l2_m * c1 [ 0 ] l3_m = ( c3 [ 1 ] - c4 [ 1 ]) / ( c3 [ 0 ] - c4 [ 0 ]) l3_c = c3 [ 1 ] - l3_m * c3 [ 0 ] l4_m = ( c3 [ 1 ] - c2 [ 1 ]) / ( c3 [ 0 ] - c2 [ 0 ]) l4_c = c3 [ 1 ] - l4_m * c3 [ 0 ] # (sign((x-min)*(max-x))+1)/2 # gives 0 if outside range, 0.5 if on min/max, 1 if inside range # if negative is desired (1-sign(x))/2 # if positive is desired (sign(x)+1)/2 outside_distance_1 = ( Max (( sqrt ((( x ) - c1 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c1 [ 1 ]) ** 2 ) - r1 ), 0 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l1_m * ( x ) - l1_c )) / 2 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l2_m * ( x ) - l2_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) ) outside_distance_2 = ( Max (( sqrt ((( x ) - c2 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c2 [ 1 ]) ** 2 ) - r2 ), 0 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l1_m * ( x ) - l1_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l4_m * ( x ) - l4_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) ) outside_distance_3 = ( Max (( sqrt ((( x ) - c3 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c3 [ 1 ]) ** 2 ) - r1 ), 0 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l3_m * ( x ) - l3_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l4_m * ( x ) - l4_c )) / 2 ) ) outside_distance_4 = ( Max (( sqrt ((( x ) - c4 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c4 [ 1 ]) ** 2 ) - r2 ), 0 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l2_m * ( x ) - l2_c )) / 2 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l3_m * ( x ) - l3_c )) / 2 ) ) curved_outside_distance = ( outside_distance_1 + outside_distance_2 + outside_distance_3 + outside_distance_4 ) flat_outside_distance = Max ( Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]) - 0.5 * height , 0 ) outside_distance = sqrt ( curved_outside_distance ** 2 + flat_outside_distance ** 2 ) # (sign((x-min)*(max-x))+1)/2 # gives 0 if outside range, 0.5 if on min/max, 1 if inside range inside_distance_1 = ( Max (( r1 - sqrt ((( x ) - c1 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c1 [ 1 ]) ** 2 )), 0 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l1_m * ( x ) - l1_c )) / 2 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l2_m * ( x ) - l2_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) ) inside_distance_2 = ( Max (( r2 - sqrt ((( x ) - c2 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c2 [ 1 ]) ** 2 )), 0 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l1_m * ( x ) - l1_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l4_m * ( x ) - l4_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) * (( sign ( y - center [ 1 ]) + 1 ) / 2 ) ) inside_distance_3 = ( Max (( r1 - sqrt ((( x ) - c3 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c3 [ 1 ]) ** 2 )), 0 ) * (( sign (( y ) - l3_m * ( x ) - l3_c ) + 1 ) / 2 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l4_m * ( x ) - l4_c )) / 2 ) ) inside_distance_4 = ( Max (( r2 - sqrt ((( x ) - c4 [ 0 ]) ** 2 + (( y ) - c4 [ 1 ]) ** 2 )), 0 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l2_m * ( x ) - l2_c )) / 2 ) * (( 1 - sign (( y ) - l3_m * ( x ) - l3_c )) / 2 ) * (( sign ( center [ 1 ] - y ) + 1 ) / 2 ) ) curved_inside_distance = ( inside_distance_1 + inside_distance_2 + inside_distance_3 + inside_distance_4 ) flat_inside_distance = Max ( 0.5 * height - Abs ( z - center [ 2 ]), 0 ) inside_distance = Min ( curved_inside_distance , flat_inside_distance ) sdf = - outside_distance + inside_distance # calculate bounds bounds = Bounds ( { Parameter ( "x" ): ( center [ 0 ] - a , center [ 0 ] + a ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 0 ] - b , center [ 0 ] + b ), Parameter ( "y" ): ( center [ 0 ] - height / 2 , center [ 0 ] + height / 2 ), }, parameterization = parameterization , ) # initialize Cylinder super () . __init__ ( curves , _sympy_sdf_to_sdf ( sdf ), dims = 3 , bounds = bounds , parameterization = parameterization , )