Modulus Sym Overview

Modulus Sym provides both physics-informed and data-driven machine learning solutions for physics simulation problems. All these solutions depend on expressing the physics problem as a mathematical optimization problem. The mathematical optimization problem is, in turn, posed on a particular geometry and/or set of data. Modulus Sym’ geometry module lets users either build a geometry from scratch using primitives, or import an existing geometry from a mesh. For data-driven problems, Modulus Sym has multiple methods for accessing data, including standard in-memory datasets as well as lazy loading methods for large-scale datasets.