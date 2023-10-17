Modulus Sym

func_arch ( bool , Optional ) – If True, find the computable derivatives that are part of the Jacobian and Hessian of the neural network. They will be calculated during the forward pass using FuncArch. If None (default), will use the GraphManager to get the global flag (default is False), which could be configured in the hydra config with key graph.func_arch .

func_arch_allow_partial_hessian (bool, Optional) – If True, allow evaluating partial hessian to save some unnecessary computations. For example, when the input is x, outputs are [u, p], and the needed derivatives are [u__x, p__x, u__x__x] , func_arch needs to evaluate the full hessian rows to be able to extract jacobian p__x . When this flag is on, func_arch will only output [u__x, u__x__x] , and p__x will be evaluated later by the autograd. If None (default), will use the GraphManager to get the global flag (default is True), which could be configured in the hydra config with key graph.func_arch_allow_partial_hessian .