deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/node.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """ Modulus nodes """ from sympy import Add import torch from .constants import diff_str from .key import Key [docs] class Node : """ Base class for all nodes used to unroll computational graph in Modulus. Parameters ---------- inputs : List[Union[str, Key]] Names of inputs to node. For example, `inputs=['x', 'y']`. outputs : List[Union[str, Key]] Names of outputs to node. For example, `inputs=['u', 'v', 'p']`. evaluate : Pytorch Function A pytorch function that takes in a dictionary of tensors whose keys are the above `inputs`. name : str Name of node for print statements and debugging. optimize : bool If true then any trainable parameters contained in the node will be optimized by the `Trainer`. """ def __init__ ( self , inputs , outputs , evaluate , name = "Node" , optimize = False ): super () . __init__ () self . _inputs = Key . convert_list ([ x for x in inputs if diff_str not in str ( x )]) self . _outputs = Key . convert_list ( outputs ) self . _derivatives = Key . convert_list ([ x for x in inputs if diff_str in str ( x )]) self . evaluate = evaluate self . _name = name self . _optimize = optimize # set evaluate saveable to false if doesn't exist if not hasattr ( self . evaluate , "saveable" ): self . evaluate . saveable = False # check that model has name if optimizable if self . _optimize : assert hasattr ( self . evaluate , "name" ), "Optimizable nodes require model to have unique name" [docs] @classmethod def from_sympy ( cls , eq , out_name , freeze_terms = [], detach_names = []): """ generates a Modulus Node from a SymPy equation Parameters ---------- eq : Sympy Symbol/Exp the equation to convert to a Modulus Node. The inputs to this node consist of all Symbols, Functions, and derivatives of Functions. For example, `f(x,y) + f(x,y).diff(x) + k` will be converted to a node whose input is [`f,f__x,k`]. out_name : str This will be the name of the output for the node. freeze_terms : List[int] The terms that need to be frozen detach_names : List[str] This will detach the inputs of the resulting node. Returns ------- node : Node """ from modulus.sym.utils.sympy.torch_printer import ( torch_lambdify , _subs_derivatives , SympyToTorch , ) # sub all functions and derivatives with symbols sub_eq = _subs_derivatives ( eq ) # construct Modulus node if bool ( freeze_terms ): print ( "the terms " + str ( freeze_terms ) + " will be frozen in the equation " + str ( out_name ) + ": " + str ( Add . make_args ( sub_eq )) ) print ( "Verify before proceeding!" ) else : pass evaluate = SympyToTorch ( sub_eq , out_name , freeze_terms , detach_names ) inputs = Key . convert_list ( evaluate . keys ) outputs = Key . convert_list ([ out_name ]) node = cls ( inputs , outputs , evaluate , name = "Sympy Node: " + out_name ) return node @property def name(self): return self._name @property def outputs(self): """ Returns ------- outputs : List[str] Outputs of node. """ return self._outputs @property def inputs(self): """ Returns ------- inputs : List[str] Inputs of node. """ return self._inputs @property def derivatives(self): """ Returns ------- derivatives : List[str] Derivative inputs of node. """ return self._derivatives @property def optimize(self): return self._optimize def __str__(self): return ( "node: " + self.name + "

" + "evaluate: " + str(self.evaluate.__class__.__name__) + "

" + "inputs: " + str(self.inputs) + "

" + "derivatives: " + str(self.derivatives) + "

" + "outputs: " + str(self.outputs) + "

" + "optimize: " + str(self.optimize) )