Performance

Meshless finite derivatives is an alternative approach for calculating derivatives for physics-informed learning. Rather than relying on automatic differentiation to compute analytical gradients, meshless finite derivatives queries stencil points on the fly to approximate the gradients using finite difference. With autodiff, multiple automatic differentiation calls are needed to calculate the higher-order derivatives as well as the backward pass for optimization. The trouble is that computational complexity exponentially increases for every additional autodiff pass needed, which can significantly slow training. Meshless finite derivatives replaces the need for autodiff with additional forward passes. Since the finite difference stencil points are queried on demand, no grid discretion is needed preserving mesh free training.

For many problems, the additional computation needed for the foward passes in meshless finite derivatives is far less than the autodiff equivalent. This approach can potentially yield anywhere from a \(2-4\) times speed-up over the autodiff approach with comparable accuracy.

To use meshless finite derivatives, one just needs to define a MeshlessFiniteDerivative node and add it to a constraint that will require gradient quantities. Modulus Sym will prioritize the use of meshless finite derivatives over autodiff when provided. When creating a MeshlessFiniteDerivative node, the derivatives that will be needed must be explicitly defined. This can be done though just a list, or accessing needed derivatives from other nodes. Additionally, this node requires a node that has the inputs consist of the independent variables and output being the quantities derivatives are needed for. For example, the derivative \(\partial f / \partial x\) with require a node with input variables that contain \(x\) and outputs \(f\). Switching to meshless finite derivatives is straight forward for most problems. As an example, for LDC the following code snippet turns on meshless finite derivative providing a \(3\) times speed-up:

Copy Copied! from modulus.sym.eq.derivatives import MeshlessFiniteDerivative # Make list of nodes to unroll graph on ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=2, time=False) flow_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("p")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected ) flow_net_node = flow_net.make_node(name="flow_network", jit=cfg.jit) # Define derivatives needed to be calculated # Requirements for 2D N-S derivatives_strs = set(["u__x", "v__x", "p__x", "v__x__x", "u__x__x", "u__y", "v__y", \ "p__y", "u__y__y", "v__y__y"]) derivatives = Key.convert_list(derivatives_strs) # Or get the derivatives from the N-S node itself derivatives = [] for node in ns.make_nodes(): for key in node.derivatives: derivatives.append(Key(key.name, size=key.size, derivatives=key.derivatives)) # Create MFD node mfd_node = MeshlessFiniteDerivative.make_node( node_model=flow_net_node, derivatives=derivatives, dx=0.001, max_batch_size=4*cfg.batch_size.Interior, ) # Add to node list nodes = ns.make_nodes() + [flow_net_node, mfd_node]

Warning Meshless Finite Derivatives is a development from the Modulus Sym team and is presently in beta. Use at your own discretion; stability and convergence is not garanteed. API subject to change in future versions.