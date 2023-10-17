STL Geometry: Blood Flow in Intracranial Aneurysm

In this tutorial, you will use Modulus Sym’ Tessellation module to sample points using a STL geometry. The module works similar to Modulus Sym’ geometry module. Which means you can use PointwiseInteriorConstraint and PointwiseBoundaryConstraint to sample points in the interior and the boundary of the geometry and define appropriate constraints. Separate STL files for each boundary of the geometry and another watertight geometry for sampling points in the interior of the geometry are required.

The list of required packages can be found below. Import Modulus Sym’ Tessellation module to the sample points on the STL geometry.

Copy Copied! import os import warnings import torch import numpy as np from sympy import Symbol, sqrt, Max import modulus.sym from modulus.sym.hydra import to_absolute_path, instantiate_arch, ModulusConfig from modulus.sym.solver import Solver from modulus.sym.domain import Domain from modulus.sym.domain.constraint import ( PointwiseBoundaryConstraint, PointwiseInteriorConstraint, IntegralBoundaryConstraint, ) from modulus.sym.domain.validator import PointwiseValidator from modulus.sym.domain.monitor import PointwiseMonitor from modulus.sym.key import Key from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes from modulus.sym.eq.pdes.basic import NormalDotVec from modulus.sym.utils.io import csv_to_dict from modulus.sym.geometry.tessellation import Tessellation

Import the STL geometries using the Tessellation.from_stl() function. This function takes in the path of the STL geometry as input. You will need to specify the value of attribute airtight as False for the open surfaces (eg. boundary STL files).

Then these mesh objects can be used to create boundary or interior constraints similar to tutorial Introductory Example using the PointwiseBoundaryConstraint or PointwiseInteriorConstraint .

Note For this tutorial, you can normalize the geometry by scaling it and centering it about the origin (0, 0, 0). This will help in speeding up the training process.

The code to sample using STL geometry, define all these functions, boundary conditions is shown below.

Copy Copied! point_path = to_absolute_path("./stl_files") inlet_mesh = Tessellation.from_stl( point_path + "/aneurysm_inlet.stl", airtight=False ) outlet_mesh = Tessellation.from_stl( point_path + "/aneurysm_outlet.stl", airtight=False ) noslip_mesh = Tessellation.from_stl( point_path + "/aneurysm_noslip.stl", airtight=False ) integral_mesh = Tessellation.from_stl( point_path + "/aneurysm_integral.stl", airtight=False ) interior_mesh = Tessellation.from_stl( point_path + "/aneurysm_closed.stl", airtight=True ) # params nu = 0.025 inlet_vel = 1.5 # inlet velocity profile def circular_parabola(x, y, z, center, normal, radius, max_vel): centered_x = x - center[0] centered_y = y - center[1] centered_z = z - center[2] distance = sqrt(centered_x**2 + centered_y**2 + centered_z**2) parabola = max_vel * Max((1 - (distance / radius) ** 2), 0) return normal[0] * parabola, normal[1] * parabola, normal[2] * parabola # normalize meshes def normalize_mesh(mesh, center, scale): mesh = mesh.translate([-c for c in center]) mesh = mesh.scale(scale) return mesh # normalize invars def normalize_invar(invar, center, scale, dims=2): invar["x"] -= center[0] invar["y"] -= center[1] invar["z"] -= center[2] invar["x"] *= scale invar["y"] *= scale invar["z"] *= scale if "area" in invar.keys(): invar["area"] *= scale**dims return invar # scale and normalize mesh and openfoam data center = (-18.40381048596882, -50.285383353981196, 12.848136936899031) scale = 0.4 inlet_mesh = normalize_mesh(inlet_mesh, center, scale) outlet_mesh = normalize_mesh(outlet_mesh, center, scale) noslip_mesh = normalize_mesh(noslip_mesh, center, scale) integral_mesh = normalize_mesh(integral_mesh, center, scale) interior_mesh = normalize_mesh(interior_mesh, center, scale)

This process is similar to other tutorials. In this problem you are only solving for laminar flow, so you can use only NavierStokes and NormalDotVec equations and define a network similar to tutorial Introductory Example. The code to generate the Network and required nodes is shown below.

Copy Copied! # make list of nodes to unroll graph on ns = NavierStokes(nu=nu * scale, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) normal_dot_vel = NormalDotVec(["u", "v", "w"]) flow_net = instantiate_arch( input_keys=[Key("x"), Key("y"), Key("z")], output_keys=[Key("u"), Key("v"), Key("w"), Key("p")], cfg=cfg.arch.fully_connected, ) nodes = ( ns.make_nodes() + normal_dot_vel.make_nodes() + [flow_net.make_node(name="flow_network")] )

Now that you have all the nodes and geometry elements defined, you can use the tesselated/mesh objects to create boundary or interior constraints similar to tutorial Introductory Example using the PointwiseBoundaryConstraint or PointwiseInteriorConstraint .

Copy Copied! # make aneurysm domain domain = Domain() # add constraints to solver # inlet u, v, w = circular_parabola( Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z"), center=inlet_center, normal=inlet_normal, radius=inlet_radius, max_vel=inlet_vel, ) inlet = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=inlet_mesh, outvar={"u": u, "v": v, "w": w}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.inlet, ) domain.add_constraint(inlet, "inlet") # outlet outlet = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=outlet_mesh, outvar={"p": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.outlet, ) domain.add_constraint(outlet, "outlet") # no slip no_slip = PointwiseBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=noslip_mesh, outvar={"u": 0, "v": 0, "w": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.no_slip, ) domain.add_constraint(no_slip, "no_slip") # interior interior = PointwiseInteriorConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=interior_mesh, outvar={"continuity": 0, "momentum_x": 0, "momentum_y": 0, "momentum_z": 0}, batch_size=cfg.batch_size.interior, ) domain.add_constraint(interior, "interior") # Integral Continuity 1 integral_continuity = IntegralBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=outlet_mesh, outvar={"normal_dot_vel": 2.540}, batch_size=1, integral_batch_size=cfg.batch_size.integral_continuity, lambda_weighting={"normal_dot_vel": 0.1}, ) domain.add_constraint(integral_continuity, "integral_continuity_1") # Integral Continuity 2 integral_continuity = IntegralBoundaryConstraint( nodes=nodes, geometry=integral_mesh, outvar={"normal_dot_vel": -2.540}, batch_size=1, integral_batch_size=cfg.batch_size.integral_continuity, lambda_weighting={"normal_dot_vel": 0.1}, ) domain.add_constraint(integral_continuity, "integral_continuity_1")

The process of adding validation data and monitors is similar to previous tutorials. This example uses the simulation from OpenFOAM for validating the Modulus Sym results. Also, you can create a monitor for pressure drop across the aneurysm to monitor the convergence and compare against OpenFOAM data. The code to generate the these domains is shown below.