Darcy Flow with Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator

This tutorial demonstrates the use of transformer networks based on the Adaptive Fourier Neural Operators (AFNO) in Modulus Sym. Note that in contrast with the Fourier Neural Operator which has a convolutional architecture, the AFNO leverages contemporary transformer architectures in the computer vision domain. Vision transformers have delivered tremendous success in computer vision. This is primarily due to effective self-attention mechanisms. However, self-attention scales quadratically with the number of pixels, which becomes infeasible for high-resolution inputs. To cope with this challenge, Guibas et al. proposed the Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator (AFNO) as an efficient attention mechanism in the Fourier domain. AFNO is based on a principled foundation of operator learning which allows us to frame attention as a continuous global convolution without any dependence on the input resolution. This principle was previously used to design FNO, which solves global convolution efficiently in the Fourier domain. To handle challenges in vision such as discontinuities in images and high resolution inputs, AFNO proposes principled architectural modifications to FNO which results in memory and computational efficiency. This includes imposing a block diagonal structure on the channel mixing weights, adaptively sharing weights across tokens, and sparse frequency modes via soft-thresholding and shrinkage.

This tutorial presents the use of the AFNO transformer for modeling a PDE system. While AFNO has been designed for scaling to extremely high resolution inputs that the FNO cannot handle as well (see ), here only a simple example using Darcy flow is presented. This problem is intended as an illustrative starting point for data-driven training using AFNO in Modulus Sym but should not be regarded as leveraging the full extent of AFNO’s functionality.

This is an extension of the Darcy Flow with Fourier Neural Operator chapter. The unique topics you will learn in this tutorial include:

How to use the AFNO transformer architecture in Modulus Sym Differences between AFNO transformer and the Fourier Neural Operator

Note This tutorial assumes that you are familiar with the basic functionality of Modulus Sym and understand the AFNO architecture. Please see the Introductory Example and Adaptive Fourier Neural Operator sections for additional information. Additionally, this tutorial builds upon the Darcy Flow with Fourier Neural Operator which should be read prior to this one.