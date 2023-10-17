Modulus Sym Loss
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.CausalLossNorm(ord: int = 2, eps: float = 1.0, n_chunks=10)[source]
Loss
Causal loss function for pointwise data Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor
- Parameters
ord (int) – Order of the loss. For example, ord=2 would be the L2 loss.
eps (float) – Causal parameter determining the slopeness of the temporal weights. “eps=1.0” would be default value.
n_chunks (int) – Number of chunks splitting the temporal domain evenly.
- forward(invar: Dict[str, Tensor], pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Dict[str, Tensor][source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.DecayedIntegralLossNorm(start_ord: int = 2, end_ord: int = 1, decay_steps: int = 1000, decay_rate: float = 0.95)[source]
DecayedLossNorm
Loss function for integral data where the norm of the loss is decayed from a start value to an end value.
- Parameters
start_ord (int) – Order of the loss when current iteration is zero.
end_ord (int) – Order of the loss to decay to.
decay_steps (int) – Number of steps to take for each decay_rate.
decay_rate – The rate of decay from start_ord to end_ord. The current ord will be given by ord = start_ord - (start_ord - end_ord) * (1.0 - decay_rate**(current_step / decay_steps)).
- forward(list_invar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], list_pred_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], list_true_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], list_lambda_weighting: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], step: int) → Dict[str, Tensor][source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.DecayedLossNorm(start_ord: int = 2, end_ord: int = 1, decay_steps: int = 1000, decay_rate: float = 0.95)[source]
Loss
Base class for decayed loss norm
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.DecayedPointwiseLossNorm(start_ord: int = 2, end_ord: int = 1, decay_steps: int = 1000, decay_rate: float = 0.95)[source]
DecayedLossNorm
Loss function for pointwise data where the norm of the loss is decayed from a start value to an end value.
- Parameters
start_ord (int) – Order of the loss when current iteration is zero.
end_ord (int) – Order of the loss to decay to.
decay_steps (int) – Number of steps to take for each decay_rate.
decay_rate – The rate of decay from start_ord to end_ord. The current ord will be given by ord = start_ord - (start_ord - end_ord) * (1.0 - decay_rate**(current_step / decay_steps)).
- forward(invar: Dict[str, Tensor], pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Dict[str, Tensor][source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.IntegralLossNorm(ord: int = 2)[source]
Loss
L-p loss function for integral data Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor
- Parameters
ord (int) – Order of the loss. For example, ord=2 would be the L2 loss.
- forward(list_invar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], list_pred_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], list_true_outvar: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], list_lambda_weighting: List[Dict[str, Tensor]], step: int) → Dict[str, Tensor][source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.Loss[source]
Module
Base class for all loss functions
- forward(invar: Dict[str, Tensor], pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Dict[str, Tensor][source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.LossL2(*args, **kwargs)[source]
Function
- static backward(ctx, grad_output)[source]
- static forward(ctx, pred_outvar: Tensor, true_outvar: Tensor, lambda_weighting: Tensor, area: Tensor)[source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.loss.PointwiseLossNorm(ord: int = 2)[source]
Loss
L-p loss function for pointwise data Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor
- Parameters
ord (int) – Order of the loss. For example, ord=2 would be the L2 loss.
- forward(invar: Dict[str, Tensor], pred_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], true_outvar: Dict[str, Tensor], lambda_weighting: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Dict[str, Tensor][source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Aggregator(params, num_losses, weights)[source]
Module
Base class for loss aggregators
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.GradNorm(params, num_losses, alpha=1.0, weights=None)[source]
Aggregator
GradNorm for loss aggregation Reference: “Chen, Z., Badrinarayanan, V., Lee, C.Y. and Rabinovich, A., 2018, July. Gradnorm: Gradient normalization for adaptive loss balancing in deep multitask networks. In International Conference on Machine Learning (pp. 794-803). PMLR.”
- forward(losses: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Tensor[source]
Weights and aggregates the losses using the gradNorm algorithm
- Parameters
losses (Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) – A dictionary of losses.
step (int) – Optimizer step.
- Returns
- Return type
loss – Aggregated loss.
torch.Tensor
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.HomoscedasticUncertainty(params, num_losses, weights=None)[source]
Aggregator
Homoscedastic task uncertainty for loss aggregation Reference: “Reference: Kendall, A., Gal, Y. and Cipolla, R., 2018. Multi-task learning using uncertainty to weigh losses for scene geometry and semantics. In Proceedings of the IEEE conference on computer vision and pattern recognition (pp. 7482-7491).”
- forward(losses: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Tensor[source]
Weights and aggregates the losses using homoscedastic task uncertainty
- Parameters
losses (Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) – A dictionary of losses.
step (int) – Optimizer step.
- Returns
- Return type
loss – Aggregated loss.
torch.Tensor
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.LRAnnealing(params, num_losses, update_freq=1, alpha=0.01, ref_key=None, eps=1e-08, weights=None)[source]
Aggregator
Learning rate annealing for loss aggregation References: “Wang, S., Teng, Y. and Perdikaris, P., 2020. Understanding and mitigating gradient pathologies in physics-informed neural networks. arXiv preprint arXiv:2001.04536.”, and “Jin, X., Cai, S., Li, H. and Karniadakis, G.E., 2021. NSFnets (Navier-Stokes flow nets): Physics-informed neural networks for the incompressible Navier-Stokes equations. Journal of Computational Physics, 426, p.109951.”
- forward(losses: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Tensor[source]
Weights and aggregates the losses using the learning rate annealing algorithm
- Parameters
losses (Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) – A dictionary of losses.
step (int) – Optimizer step.
- Returns
- Return type
loss – Aggregated loss.
torch.Tensor
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.NTK(run_per_step: int = 1000, save_name: Optional[str] = None)[source]
Module
- forward(constraints, ntk_weights, step)[source]
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Relobralo(params, num_losses, alpha=0.95, beta=0.99, tau=1.0, eps=1e-08, weights=None)[source]
Aggregator
Relative loss balancing with random lookback Reference: “Bischof, R. and Kraus, M., 2021. Multi-Objective Loss Balancing for Physics-Informed Deep Learning. arXiv preprint arXiv:2110.09813.”
- forward(losses: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Tensor[source]
Weights and aggregates the losses using the ReLoBRaLo algorithm
- Parameters
losses (Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) – A dictionary of losses.
step (int) – Optimizer step.
- Returns
- Return type
loss – Aggregated loss.
torch.Tensor
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.ResNorm(params, num_losses, alpha=1.0, weights=None)[source]
Aggregator
Residual normalization for loss aggregation Contributors: T. Nandi, D. Van Essendelft, M. A. Nabian
- forward(losses: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Tensor[source]
Weights and aggregates the losses using the ResNorm algorithm
- Parameters
losses (Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) – A dictionary of losses.
step (int) – Optimizer step.
- Returns
- Return type
loss – Aggregated loss.
torch.Tensor
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.SoftAdapt(params, num_losses, eps=1e-08, weights=None)[source]
Aggregator
SoftAdapt for loss aggregation Reference: “Heydari, A.A., Thompson, C.A. and Mehmood, A., 2019. Softadapt: Techniques for adaptive loss weighting of neural networks with multi-part loss functions. arXiv preprint arXiv: 1912.12355.”
- forward(losses: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Tensor[source]
Weights and aggregates the losses using the original variant of the softadapt algorithm
- Parameters
losses (Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) – A dictionary of losses.
step (int) – Optimizer step.
- Returns
- Return type
loss – Aggregated loss.
torch.Tensor
- class modulus.sym.loss.aggregator.Sum(params, num_losses, weights=None)[source]
Aggregator
Loss aggregation by summation
- forward(losses: Dict[str, Tensor], step: int) → Tensor[source]
Aggregates the losses by summation
- Parameters
losses (Dict[str, torch.Tensor]) – A dictionary of losses.
step (int) – Optimizer step.
- Returns
- Return type
loss – Aggregated loss.
torch.Tensor