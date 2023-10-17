deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/loss/loss.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch import pathlib import torch.nn as nn from torch import Tensor from typing import Dict , Tuple , List , Union from torch.autograd import Function [docs] class LossL2 ( Function ): [docs] @staticmethod def forward ( ctx , pred_outvar : Tensor , true_outvar : Tensor , lambda_weighting : Tensor , area : Tensor , ): ctx . save_for_backward ( pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting , area ) loss = pde_cpp . l2_loss_forward ( pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting , area ) return loss [docs] @staticmethod def backward ( ctx , grad_output ): pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting , area = ctx . saved_tensors outputs = pde_cpp . l2_loss_backward ( grad_output , pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting , area ) return outputs [ 0 ], None , None , None [docs] class Loss ( nn . Module ): """ Base class for all loss functions """ def __init__ ( self ): super () . __init__ () [docs] def forward ( self , invar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], pred_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], lambda_weighting : Dict [ str , Tensor ], step : int , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: raise NotImplementedError ( "Subclass of Loss needs to implement this" ) [docs] class PointwiseLossNorm ( Loss ): """ L-p loss function for pointwise data Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor Parameters ---------- ord : int Order of the loss. For example, `ord=2` would be the L2 loss. """ def __init__ ( self , ord : int = 2 ): super () . __init__ () self . ord : int = ord @staticmethod def _loss ( invar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], pred_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], lambda_weighting : Dict [ str , Tensor ], step : int , ord : float , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: losses = {} for key , value in pred_outvar . items (): l = lambda_weighting [ key ] * torch . abs ( pred_outvar [ key ] - true_outvar [ key ] ) . pow ( ord ) if "area" in invar . keys (): l *= invar [ "area" ] losses [ key ] = l . sum () return losses [docs] def forward ( self , invar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], pred_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], lambda_weighting : Dict [ str , Tensor ], step : int , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: return PointwiseLossNorm . _loss ( invar , pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting , step , self . ord ) [docs] class IntegralLossNorm ( Loss ): """ L-p loss function for integral data Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor Parameters ---------- ord : int Order of the loss. For example, `ord=2` would be the L2 loss. """ def __init__ ( self , ord : int = 2 ): super () . __init__ () self . ord : int = ord @staticmethod def _loss ( list_invar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_pred_outvar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_true_outvar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_lambda_weighting : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], step : int , ord : float , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: # compute integral losses losses = { key : 0 for key in list_pred_outvar [ 0 ] . keys ()} for invar , pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting in zip ( list_invar , list_pred_outvar , list_true_outvar , list_lambda_weighting ): for key in pred_outvar . keys (): losses [ key ] += ( lambda_weighting [ key ] * torch . abs ( true_outvar [ key ] - ( invar [ "area" ] * pred_outvar [ key ]) . sum () ) . pow ( ord ) ) . sum () return losses losses = {} for key , value in pred_outvar . items (): l = lambda_weighting [ key ] * torch . abs ( pred_outvar [ key ] - true_outvar [ key ] ) . pow ( ord ) if "area" in invar . keys (): l *= invar [ "area" ] losses [ key ] = l . sum () return losses [docs] def forward ( self , list_invar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_pred_outvar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_true_outvar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_lambda_weighting : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], step : int , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: return IntegralLossNorm . _loss ( list_invar , list_pred_outvar , list_true_outvar , list_lambda_weighting , step , self . ord , ) [docs] class DecayedLossNorm ( Loss ): """ Base class for decayed loss norm """ def __init__ ( self , start_ord : int = 2 , end_ord : int = 1 , decay_steps : int = 1000 , decay_rate : float = 0.95 , ): super () . __init__ () self . start_ord : int = start_ord self . end_ord : int = end_ord self . decay_steps : int = decay_steps self . decay_rate : int = decay_rate def ord ( self , step ): return self . start_ord - ( self . start_ord - self . end_ord ) * ( 1.0 - self . decay_rate ** ( step / self . decay_steps ) ) [docs] class DecayedPointwiseLossNorm ( DecayedLossNorm ): """ Loss function for pointwise data where the norm of the loss is decayed from a start value to an end value. Parameters ---------- start_ord : int Order of the loss when current iteration is zero. end_ord : int Order of the loss to decay to. decay_steps : int Number of steps to take for each `decay_rate`. decay_rate : The rate of decay from `start_ord` to `end_ord`. The current ord will be given by `ord = start_ord - (start_ord - end_ord) * (1.0 - decay_rate**(current_step / decay_steps))`. """ [docs] def forward ( self , invar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], pred_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], lambda_weighting : Dict [ str , Tensor ], step : int , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: return PointwiseLossNorm . _loss ( invar , pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting , step , self . ord ( step ) ) [docs] class DecayedIntegralLossNorm ( DecayedLossNorm ): """ Loss function for integral data where the norm of the loss is decayed from a start value to an end value. Parameters ---------- start_ord : int Order of the loss when current iteration is zero. end_ord : int Order of the loss to decay to. decay_steps : int Number of steps to take for each `decay_rate`. decay_rate : The rate of decay from `start_ord` to `end_ord`. The current ord will be given by `ord = start_ord - (start_ord - end_ord) * (1.0 - decay_rate**(current_step / decay_steps))`. """ [docs] def forward ( self , list_invar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_pred_outvar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_true_outvar : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], list_lambda_weighting : List [ Dict [ str , Tensor ]], step : int , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: return IntegralLossNorm . _loss ( list_invar , list_pred_outvar , list_true_outvar , list_lambda_weighting , step , self . ord ( step ), ) [docs] class CausalLossNorm ( Loss ): """ Causal loss function for pointwise data Computes the p-th order loss of each output tensor Parameters ---------- ord : int Order of the loss. For example, `ord=2` would be the L2 loss. eps: float Causal parameter determining the slopeness of the temporal weights. "eps=1.0" would be default value. n_chunks: int Number of chunks splitting the temporal domain evenly. """ def __init__ ( self , ord : int = 2 , eps : float = 1.0 , n_chunks = 10 ): super () . __init__ () self . ord : int = ord self . eps : float = eps self . n_chunks : int = n_chunks @staticmethod def _loss ( invar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], pred_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], lambda_weighting : Dict [ str , Tensor ], step : int , ord : float , eps : float , n_chunks : int , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: losses = {} for key , value in pred_outvar . items (): l = lambda_weighting [ key ] * torch . abs ( pred_outvar [ key ] - true_outvar [ key ] ) . pow ( ord ) if "area" in invar . keys (): l *= invar [ "area" ] # batch size should be divided by the number of chunks if l . shape [ 0 ] % n_chunks != 0 : raise ValueError ( "The batch size must be divided by the number of chunks" ) # divide the loss values into chunks l = l . reshape ( n_chunks , - 1 ) l = l . sum ( axis =- 1 ) # compute causal temporal weights with torch . no_grad (): w = torch . exp ( - eps * torch . cumsum ( l , dim = 0 )) w = w / w [ 0 ] l = w * l losses [ key ] = l . sum () return losses [docs] def forward ( self , invar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], pred_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], true_outvar : Dict [ str , Tensor ], lambda_weighting : Dict [ str , Tensor ], step : int , ) -> Dict [ str , Tensor ]: return CausalLossNorm . _loss ( invar , pred_outvar , true_outvar , lambda_weighting , step , self . ord , self . eps , self . n_chunks , )