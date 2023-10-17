deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v110/_modules/modulus/sym/utils/sympy/functions.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """simple Sympy helper functions """ from symengine import sqrt [docs] def line ( x , point_x_1 , point_y_1 , point_x_2 , point_y_2 ): """ line function from point intercepts Parameters ---------- x : Sympy Symbol/Exp the `x` in equation `y=a*x+b` point_x_1 : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int first intercept x position point_y_1 : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int first intercept y position point_x_2 : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int second intercept x position point_y_2 : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int second intercept y position Returns ------- y : Sympy Expr `y=slope*x+intercept` """ slope = ( point_y_1 - point_y_2 ) / ( point_x_1 - point_x_2 ) intercept = point_y_1 - slope * point_x_1 return slope * x + intercept [docs] def parabola ( x , inter_1 , inter_2 , height ): """ parabola from point intercepts Parameters ---------- x : Sympy Symbol/Exp the `x` in equation `y=a*x*2+b*x+c` inter_1 : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int first intercept such that `y=0` when `x=inter_1` inter_2 : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int second intercept such that `y=0` when `x=inter_1` height : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int max height of parabola Returns ------- y : Sympy Expr `y=factor*(x-inter_1)*(x-+inter_2)` """ factor = ( 4 * height ) / ( - ( inter_1 ** 2 ) - inter_2 ** 2 + 2 * inter_1 * inter_2 ) return factor * ( x - inter_1 ) * ( x - inter_2 ) [docs] def parabola2D ( x , y , inter_1_x , inter_2_x , inter_1_y , inter_2_y , height ): """ square parabola from point intercepts Parameters ---------- x : Sympy Symbol/Exp the `x` in equation `z=parabola(x)*parabola(y)` y : Sympy Symbol/Exp the `y` in equation `z=a*x**2+b*y**2+c*xy+d*y+e*x+f` inter_1_x : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int first intercept such that `z=0` when `x=inter_1_x` inter_2_x : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int second intercept such that `z=0` when `x=inter_2_x` inter_1_y : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int first intercept such that `z=0` when `y=inter_1_y` inter_2_y : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int second intercept such that `z=0` when `y=inter_2_y` height : Sympy Symbol/Exp, float, int max height of parabola Returns ------- y : Sympy Expr `y=factor*(x-inter_1)*(x-+inter_2)` """ parabola_x = parabola ( x , inter_1_x , inter_2_x , sqrt ( height )) parabola_y = parabola ( y , inter_1_y , inter_2_y , sqrt ( height )) return parabola_x * parabola_y