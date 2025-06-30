2. Modules

FlexIO host API.

Callback function to pack the arguments for a function. This function is called internally from the FlexIO runtime upon user making a call (e.g., flexio_process_call). It packs the arguments for a user function into the argument buffer provided in `argbuf`. The argument list can be arbitrarily long and is represented by `ap`. The correct usage of this function requires the caller to initialize the list using `va_start`.

flexio_status flexio_app_create ( const char* name, void* elf, size_t elf_size, flexio_app** app )

Create a container for a FlexIO App.

Parameters name - Name to assign the app (used in discovery later). length of name should be up to FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN bytes. elf - pointer to the ELF. elf_size - size of the elf. app Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a named app with a given ELF. The ELF pointer provided is copied into the library. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.

flexio_status flexio_app_destroy ( flexio_app* app )

Destroy a flexio app.

Parameters app - App that was created before. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys the state associated with the app and all registered functions. This function will free the internal elf buffer. It is called from within the destructor generated by the compiler.

Retrieve ELF binary associated with application.

Parameters app - App that created before. bin_buff - Pointer to buffer to copy ELF binary. bin_size - Size of buffer pointed by bin_buff. If parameter is smaller than ELF binary size function will fail. Returns flexio status value. Description This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. Compiler calls this from within the constructor.

Get a list of FlexIO Apps that are available.

Parameters app_list - A list of apps that are available. num_apps Returns flexio status value. Description This function returns a list of Flex IO apps that are loaded.

Free the list of flexio apps.

Returns flexio status value. Description This function frees the list of apps obtained from `flexio_app_get_list`.

Allocates a buffer on Flex IO heap memory.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to allocate. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was allocated. Returns flexio status value. Description This function allocates a buffer with the requested size on the Flex IO heap memory. On success - sets dest_daddr_p to the start address of the allocated buffer. On Failure - sets dest_daddr_p to 0x0.

flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_free ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uintptr_t daddr )

Deallocates Flex IO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. daddr - A pointer to an address of allocated memory on the Flex IO heap. Zero value is valid argument. Returns flexio status value. Description This function frees Flex IO heap memory buffer by address.

flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_memset ( flexio_process* process, int value, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr )

Sets DPA heap memory buffer to a given value.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. value - A value to set the DPA heap memory buffer to. buff_bsize - The size of the Flex IO heap memory buffer. dest_daddr - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to set. Returns flexio status value. Description

Copy from host memory to Flex IO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. src_haddr - An address of the buffer on the host memory. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. dest_daddr_p - A pointer to the Flex IO address, where the buffer was copied to. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to the Flex IO memory. The function allocates memory on the device heap which dest_address points to. It is the caller responsibility to deallocate this memory when it is no longer used.

flexio_status flexio_cq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, const flexio_cq_attr* fattr, flexio_cq** cq )

Creates a Flex IO CQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. fattr - A pointer to the CQ attributes struct. cq - A pointer to the created CQ context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO CQ.

flexio_status flexio_cq_destroy ( flexio_cq* cq )

Destroys a Flex IO CQ.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO CQ.

flexio_status flexio_cq_modify_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t max_count, uint16_t period, uint16_t mode )

Modifies a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. max_count - CQ moderation max count value. period - CQ moderation period value. mode - CQ moderation mode value. Returns flexio status value. Description

flexio_status flexio_cq_query_moderation ( flexio_cq* cq, uint16_t* max_count, uint16_t* period, uint16_t* mode )

Queries a Flex IO CQ moderation configuration.

Parameters cq - A pointer to a CQ context. max_count - A pointer to the CQ moderation max count value. period - A pointer to the CQ moderation period value. mode - A pointer to the CQ moderation mode value. Returns flexio status value. Description

flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_mkey_attr* fattr, flexio_mkey** mkey )

Creates an Mkey to the process device UMEM.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. fattr - A pointer to a Flex IO MKey attribute struct. mkey - A pointer to a pointer to the created MKey struct. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates an MKey over the provided PD for the provided process device UMEM. The mkey_id will point to the field in the containing flexio_mkey object.

flexio_status flexio_device_mkey_destroy ( flexio_mkey* mkey )

destroys an MKey object containing the given ID

Parameters mkey - A pointer to the Flex IO MKey to destroy. NULL is a valid value. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys an Mkey object containing the given ID.

Mapping emulated devices doorbell to CQ.

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to a device context. emu_dev_vhca_id - An emulated device VHCA ID. emu_dev_queue_id - A queue of the emulated device. cq - A pointer to the Flex IO CQ. emu_db_to_cq_ctx - A pointer to the created emulated device doorbell to CQ context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function maps emulated device doorbell to Flex IO CQ. A doorbell from the emulated device queue will create CQE on the specified CQ.

Unmapping emulated devices doorbell to CQ.

Returns flexio status value. Description This function unmaps emulated device queue doorbell to Flex IO CQ.

flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* target_ibv_ctx, uint8_t direct_mode, uint32_t target_uar_id, uint16_t msix_id, flexio_emu_device_msix_map* map, flexio_msix** msix )

Create emulated device msix.

Parameters process - A pointer to the emulation manager Flex IO process. target_ibv_ctx - A pointer to a SF device context. direct_mode - a flag to indicate EQ is to be used directly by app. target_uar_id - uar page id to be used for emulated cq created, relevant when direct_mode is false. msix_id - The msix id. map - A pointer to msix to eq mapping. msix - A pointer to receive the flexio_msix handle. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates emulated device msix infrastructure.

flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_destroy ( flexio_msix* msix )

destroy emulated device msix.

Parameters msix - A pointer to the flexio_msix handle structure. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroy emulated device msix infrastructure.

flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_map_create ( flexio_process* process, uint32_t device_emulation_id, uint16_t max_msix, flexio_emu_device_msix_map** map )

Query mapping of EQs to MSI-X vectors.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. device_emulation_id max_msix - maximal msix to query, should not exceed FLEXIO_MAX_EQ_TO_MSIX_MAP_PAIRS map - A pointer to receive list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping. Returns flexio status value. Description This function gets emulated devices VHCA ID and return mapping of EQs to MSI-X vectors for this emulated device.

flexio_status flexio_emulated_device_msix_map_free ( flexio_emu_device_msix_map* map )

Free list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping.

Parameters map - A point to list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping. Returns flexio status value. Description This function frees a list of EQs to MSI-X vectors mapping.

void flexio_err_display ( flexio_process* process )

Print error data to stderr.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. Description User should call this function, once he got information, that an unrecoverable error in DPA has happened. Calling this function will reset error status.



int flexio_err_handler_fd ( flexio_process* process )

Get file descriptor for error handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. Returns - file descriptor. Description User should get fd in order to monitor for nonrecoverable errors User can poll all created processes, using select/poll/epoll functions family.



int flexio_err_status ( flexio_process* process )

Check if unrecoverable error occurred.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. Returns - nonzero value if error happen. Description User can call this function many times. Error status will be reset only after calling flexio_err_display(); It is suggested to check error status after every negotiation with DPA and periodically later. Alternative way - to poll file descriptor got from flexio_err_handler_fd() in order to get events about error



flexio_status flexio_event_handler_create ( flexio_process* process, flexio_event_handler_attr* fattr, const flexio_window* window, const flexio_outbox* outbox, flexio_event_handler** event_handler_ptr )

Creates a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. fattr - A pointer to the event handler attributes struct. window outbox event_handler_ptr - A pointer to the created event handler context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO event handler for an existing Flex IO process.

Destroys a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO event handler.

Run a Flex IO event handler.

Parameters event_handler - A pointer to an event handler context. user_arg - A 64 bit argument for the event handler's thread. Returns flexio status value. Description This function makes a Flex IO event handler start running.

Obtain info for previously registered function.

Parameters app - FlexIO app. host_stub_func_addr - Known host stub func addr. pup - Whether function has been registered with pack/unpack support (0: No, 1:Yes). dev_func_name - Name of device function. dev_unpack_func_name - Name of unpack routine on device, NA if pup==0. func_name_len - Size of function name len allocated. argbuf_size - Size of argument buffer, NA if pup==0. host_pack_func - Function pointer to host packing routine, NA if pup==0. dev_func_addr - address of device function. dev_unpack_func_addr - address of device unpack function. Returns flexio status value. Description This function is used to obtain info about a previously registered function. It is used to compose higher-level libraries on top of DPACC / FlexIO interface. It is not intended to be used directly by the user. The caller must ensure that the string pointers have been allocated and are at least `FLEXIO_MAX_NAME_LEN` long to ensure that the call doesn’t fail due to insufficient space for the function name.



Register a function name at application start.

Parameters app - App that created before. dev_func_name - The device function name (entry point). dev_unpack_func_name - The device wrapper function that unpacks the argument buffer. host_stub_func_addr - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function. argbuf_size - Size of the argument buffer required by this function. host_pack_func - Host callback function that packs the arguments. Returns flexio status value. Description This function registers the function name, stub address with the runtime. It is called from within the constructor generated by the compiler.

flexio_status flexio_func_register ( flexio_app* app, const char* dev_func_name, flexio_func_t** out_func )

Register a function to be used later.

Parameters app - previously created flexio app. dev_func_name - name of flexio function on device that will be called. out_func - opaque handle to use with flexio_process_call(), flexio_event_handler_create(), … Returns flexio status value. Description This function is intended to be called directly by user in the situation where they don’t desire pack/unpack support that is typically done by the compiler interface. It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that a function that was registered for RPC has the type: flexio_dev_rpc_handler_t and the function registered for event handler is: flexio_dev_event_handler_t. The runtime will not provide any type checking. A mismatched call, such as using the out_func of an Event handler for flexio_process_call() will result in undefined behavior.



Copy from host memory to a pre-allocted Flex IO heap memory buffer.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. src_haddr - An address of the buffer on the host memory. buff_bsize - The size of the buffer to copy. dest_daddr - Flex IO heap memory buffer address to copy to. Returns flexio status value. Description This function copies data from a buffer on the host memory to a buffer on the Flex IO heap memory.

flexio_status flexio_outbox_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* other_ctx, flexio_uar* uar, flexio_outbox** outbox )

Creates a Flex IO outbox.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. other_ctx - An IBV context for creating the PRM object (Different than process's on multi GVMI case, NULL or same as process's otherwise). uar - A Flex IO UAR struct created for the outbox's IBV device. outbox - A pointer to the created outbox context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function Creates a Flex IO outbox for the given process.

flexio_status flexio_outbox_destroy ( flexio_outbox* outbox )

Destroys a Flex IO outbox.

Parameters outbox - A pointer to a outbox context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO outbox.

flexio_status flexio_print_destroy ( flexio_process* process )

Destroys a flexio print environment.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys and releases all resources, allocated for process printing needs by flexio_print_init().

flexio_status flexio_print_flush ( flexio_process* process )

Flush print buffer in case of asynchronous print.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. Returns flexio status value. Description All data from print buffer will be flushed to file, definded in flexio_print_init(). In case of synchronous print this functions does nothing. This function allocates resources to support printing from Flex IO to HOST.



flexio_status flexio_print_init ( flexio_process* process, flexio_uar* flexio_uar, size_t data_bsize, FILE* out, int is_async, pthread_t* ppthread )

Create environment to support print from DPA.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. flexio_uar - A pointer to a Flex IO UAR object created by caller for device side data_bsize - size of buffer, used for data transfer from Flex IO to HOST MUST be power of two and be at least 2Kb out - file to save data from Flex IO. Use stdout if you want receive data on HOST's console is_async - select between sync(recommended)/async modes ppthread - A pointer to receive phread ID of created thread. May be NULL if user doesn't need it. Returns flexio status value. Description This function allocates resources to support printing from Flex IO to HOST. Print works in synchronous or asynchronous modes. In case of synchronous mode dedicated thread started to receive data and print it immediately. In case of asynchronous mode all print buffer will be flushed by flexio_print_flush(). Buffer can be overrun. This function doesn't have "destroy" pair. All printing infrastructure will be closed and resources will be released from flexio_process_destroy() function.



Calls a Flex IO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process to run. host_func - The host stub function that is used by the application to reference the device function. func_ret - A pointer to the ELF function return value. Returns flexio status value. Description

flexio_status flexio_process_create ( ibv_context* ibv_ctx, flexio_app* app, const flexio_process_attr* process_attr, flexio_process** process_ptr )

Create a new Flex IO process.

Parameters ibv_ctx - A pointer to a device context. app - Device side application handle. process_attr - Optional, process attributes for create. Can be NULL. process_ptr - A pointer to the created process pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a new Flex IO process with requested image.

flexio_status flexio_process_destroy ( flexio_process* process )

Destroys a new Flex IO process.

Parameters process - A pointer to a process. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a new Flex IO process.

flexio_status flexio_process_error_handler_set ( flexio_process* process, const char* handler )

Set the Flexio process error handler.

Parameters process - A pointer to a process handler - a C string of the function name in the dpa elf file image passed to flexio_process_create Returns flexio status value. Description This function sets the Flexio process error handler. The error handler must be set after the process is created, and before the first thread is created.

Creates a Flex IO QP.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. qp_fattr - A pointer to the QP attributes struct. qp_ptr - A pointer to the created QP context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO QP.

flexio_status flexio_qp_destroy ( flexio_qp* qp )

Destroys a Flex IO QP.

Parameters qp - A pointer to the QP context. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO QP.

flexio_status flexio_qp_modify ( flexio_qp* qp, flexio_qp_attr* fattr, flexio_qp_attr_opt_param_mask* mask )

Modify Flex IO QP.

Parameters qp - A pointer to the QP context. fattr - A pointer to the QP attributes struct that will also define the QP connection. mask - A pointer to the optional QP attributes mask. Returns flexio status value. Description This function modifies Flex IO QP and transition it between states. At the end of the procedure Flex IO QP would have moved from it's current state to to next state, given in the fattr, if the move is a legal transition in the QP's state machine.

flexio_status flexio_rq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_rq** flexio_rq_ptr )

Creates a Flex IO RQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. cq_num - A CQ number. fattr - A pointer to the RQ attributes struct. flexio_rq_ptr Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO RQ.

Destroys a Flex IO RQ.

Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO RQ.

flexio_status flexio_sq_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_context* ibv_ctx, uint32_t cq_num, const flexio_wq_attr* fattr, flexio_sq** flexio_sq_ptr )

Creates a Flex IO SQ.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. ibv_ctx - A pointer to an IBV device context (might be different than process'). If NULL - process' will be used. cq_num - A CQ number (can be Flex IO or host CQ). fattr - A pointer to the SQ attributes struct. flexio_sq_ptr Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO SQ.

Destroys a Flex IO SQ.

Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO SQ.

Creates a Flex IO UAR object.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process context. devx_uar - A pointer to a DevX UAR struct. flexio_uar - A pointer to a pointer to the created Flex IO UAR struct. Returns flexio status value. Description This function creates a Flex IO UAR object from a DevX UAR object.

flexio_status flexio_uar_destroy ( flexio_uar* uar )

destroys a Flex IO UAR object

Parameters uar - A pointer to the Flex IO UAR to destroy. Returns flexio status value. Description This function destroys a Flex IO UAR object.

flexio_status flexio_window_create ( flexio_process* process, ibv_pd* pd, flexio_window** window )

Creates a Flex IO window.

Parameters process - A pointer to the Flex IO process. pd - A pointer to a protection domain struct to the memory the window should access. window - A pointer to the created window context pointer. Returns flexio status value. Description This function Creates a Flex IO window for the given process.

flexio_status flexio_window_destroy ( flexio_window* window )