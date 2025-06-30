What can I help you with?
NVIDIA DOCA Switch Application Guide

This document provides a switch implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

1. Introduction

DOCA Switch is a network application that leverages the DPU's hardware capability for internal switching between representor ports on the DPU.

DOCA Switch is based on the DOCA Flow library. As such, it exposes a command line interface which receives DOCA Flow like commands to allow adding rules in real time.

2. System Design

DOCA Switch is designed to run on the DPU as a standalone application (all network traffic goes directly through it).

system-design-diagram-2.png

system-design-diagram-1.png

3. Application Architecture

DOCA Switch is based on 3 modules:

  • Command line interface – receives pre-defined DOCA Flow-like commands and parses them
  • Flow pipes manger – generates a unique identification number for each DOCA Flow structure created
  • Switch core – combines all modules together and calls necessary DOCA Flow API

application-architecture-diagram.png

Port initialization cannot be made dynamically. All ports must be defined when running the application with standard DPDK flags.

  • When adding a pipe or an entry, the user must run commands to create the relevant structs beforehand
  • Optional parameters must be specified by the user in the command line; otherwise, NULL is used
  • After a pipe or an entry is created successfully, the relevant ID is printed for future use

Available commands:

  • create [struct] [field=value,…]
    • Struct options: pipe_match, entry_match, match_mask, actions, monitor, fwd, fwd_miss
      • Match struct fields:
        FieldsField Options
        flags 
        port_meta (source port)According to the number of physical ports
        out_src_mac 
        out_dst_mac 
        out_eth_type 
        out_vlan_id 
        out_src_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        out_src_ip_addr 
        out_dst_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        out_dst_ip_addr 
        out_l4_typetcp, udp, gre
        out_tcp_flagsFIN, SYN, RST, PSH, ACK, URG, ECE, CWR
        out_src_port 
        out_dst_port 
        tun_type 
        vxlan-tun_id 
        gre_key 
        gtp_teid 
        in_src_mac 
        in_dst_mac 
        in_eth_type 
        in_vlan_id 
        in_src_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        in_src_ip_addr 
        in_dst_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        in_dst_ip_addr 
        in_l4_typetcp, udp
        in_tcp_flagsFIN, SYN, RST, PSH, ACK, URG, ECE, CWR
        in_src_port 
        in_dst_port 
      • Actions struct fields:
        FieldsField Options
        decaptrue, false
        mod_src_mac 
        mod_dst_mac 
        mod_src_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        mod_src_ip_addr 
        mod_dst_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        mod_dst_ip_addr 
        mod_src_port 
        mod_dst_port 
        dec_ttltrue, false
        has_encaptrue, false
        encap_src_mac 
        encap_dst_mac 
        encap_src_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        encap_src_ip_addr 
        encap_dst_ip_typeipv4, ipv6
        encap_dst_ip_addr 
        encap_tup_typevxlan, gtpu, gre
        encap_vxlan-tun_id 
        encap_gre_key 
        encap_gtp_teid 
      • FWD struct fields:
        FieldsField Options
        typerss, port, pipe, drop
        rss_flags 
        rss_queues 
        num_of_queues 
        rss_mark 
        port_id 
        next_pipe_id 
      • Monitor struct fields:
        • flags
        • id
        • cir
        • cbs
        • aging

Consider that the physical port number (only one physical port is supported) will always be 0 and all representor ports are numbered from 1 to N where N is the number of representors being used. For example:

  • Physical port ID: 0
  • VF0 representor port ID: 1
  • VF1 representor port ID: 2
  • VF2 representor port ID: 3

The following is an example for creating a pipe and adding two entries:

  • The first entry matches UDP packets with destination port 54223 and forwards it to VF1 representor (port ID 2)
  • The second entry matches UDP packets with destination port 54222 and forwards it to VF0 representor (port ID 1)

In the final stage, both entries are deleted, each according to the unique random ID it was given:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
create pipe_match out_l4_type=udp,out_src_ip_type=ipv4,out_dst_port=0xffff,port_meta=0xffffffff
create fwd type=port,port_id=0xffff
create pipe port_id=0,name=vf0_to_vf1,root_enable=1,fwd=1
create entry_match port_meta=1,out_dst_port=54223
create fwd type=port,port_id=2
add entry pipe_queue=0,fwd=1,pipe_id=1012
create entry_match port_meta=2,out_dst_port=54222
create fwd type=port,port_id=1
add entry pipe_queue=0,fwd=1,pipe_id=1012
rm entry pipe_queue=0,entry_id=345
rm entry pipe_queue=0,entry_id=447

4. DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the DOCA Flow library.

5. Configuration Flow

  1. Parse application argument.
    1. Initialize the arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_init();
    2. Register application parameters.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      register_switch_params();
    3. Parse application flags.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      doca_argp_start();
  2. Count total number of ports.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_ports_count();
    1. Check how many ports are entered when running the application.
  3. Initialize DPDK ports and queues.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpdk_queues_and_ports_init();
  4. Initialize DOCA Switch.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_init();
    1. Initialize DOCA Flow.
    2. Create port pairs.
    3. Create Flow Pipes Manger module
    4. Register an action for each relevant CLI command.
  5. Initialize Flow Parser.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    flow_parser_init();
    1. Reset all internal Flow Parser structures.
    2. Start the command line interface.
    3. Receive user commands, parse them, and call the required DOCA Flow API command.
    4. Close the interactive shell once a "quit" command is entered.
  6. Clean Flow Parser resources.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    flow_parser_cleanup();
  7. Destroy DOCA Switch resources.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_destroy();
    1. Destroy Flow Pipes Manager resources.
  8. Destroy DOCA Flow.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch_destroy();
  9. Destroy DPDK ports and queues.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpdk_queues_and_ports_fini();
  10. DPDK finish.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpdk_fini();
    1. Call rte_eal_destroy() to destroy initialized EAL resources.
  11. Arg parser destroy.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_argp_destroy();

6. Running the Application

  1. Refer to the following documents:
  2. The DOCA Switch example binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/bin/doca_switch. To build all the applications together, run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson build
ninja -C build
  3. To build only the Switch application:
    1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_option.txt:
      • Set enable_all_applications to false
      • Set enable_switch to true
    2. Run the commands in step 2.
      Note:

      doca_switch will be created under ./build/switch/src/.

    Application usage:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Usage: doca_switch [DOCA Flags]
DOCA Flags:
 -h, --help                         Print a help synopsis
 -v, --version                      Print program version information
 -l, --log-level                    Set the log level for the program <CRITICAL=20, ERROR=30, WARNING=40, INFO=50, DEBUG=60>

    Note:

    For additional information on the app, use -h:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/bin/doca_switch -h

  4. CLI example for running the app on BlueField with 3 VF representors:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/bin/doca_switch -a 03:00.0,representor=[0-2] -- -l 30

7. Arg Parser DOCA Flags

Refer to NVIDIA DOCA Arg Parser User Guide for more information.

Flag TypeShort FlagLong Flag/JSON KeyDescriptionJSON Content
General flagsllog-levelSets the log level for the application:
  • CRITICAL=20
  • ERROR=30
  • WARNING=40
  • INFO=50
  • DEBUG=60
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"log-level": 60
vversionPrint program version informationN/A
hhelpPrint a help synopsisN/A

8. References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/src/switch.c
  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/src/switch_core.c
  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/src/switch_core.h

