DOCA Documentation v1.5.5 LTS
Glossary

NVIDIA DOCA Glossary

This document provides a list of terms and acronyms in the DOCA documentation.

1. Terms and Acronyms

TermDescription
ACEAXI coherency extensions
ACPIAdvanced configuration and power interface
AMBA®Advanced microcontroller bus architecture
ARBArbitrate
ATFArm-trusted firmware
AXI4Advanced eXtensible Interface 4
BDF addressBus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.
BERTBoot error record table
BF_INST_DIRThe directory where the BlueField software is installed
BFBBlueField bootstream
BMCBoard management controller
BSDBlueField software distribution
BUFBuffer
BSPBlueField support package
CHICoherent hub interface; Arm® protocol used over the BlueField Skymesh specification
CLCache line
CMDQCommand queue
CMOCache maintenance operation
COBCollision buffer
DATData
DEKData encryption key
DMADirect memory access
DOCADPU SDK
DPDKData plane development kit
DPIDeep packet inspection
DPUData processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU
DVMDistributed virtual memory
ECPFEmbedded CPU physical function
EMEM/EMIExternal memory interface; block in the MSS which performs the actual read/write from the DDR device
eMMCEmbedded multi-media card
ESPEFI system partition
FIPSFederal Information Processing Standards
FSFile system
FWFirmware
GDBGNU debugger
GPTGUID partition table
HNFHome node interface
Host

When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host".

  • Server host OS refers to the Host Server OS (Linux or Windows)
  • Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS which is running on the BlueField Arm Cores
HWHardware
hwmonHardware monitoring
IBInfiniBand
ICMInterface configuration memory
IPMBIntelligent platform management bus
IPMIIntelligent platform management interface
KGDBKernel debugger
KGDBOCKernel debugger over console
LANLocal area network
LATLatency
LCRDLink credit
MSSMemory subsystem
MSTMellanox software tools
NATNetwork address translation
NICNetwork interface card
NISTNational Institute of Standards and Technology
OCDOn-chip debugger
OOBOut-of-band
OSOperating system
OVSOpen vSwitch
PCIePCI Express; peripheral component interconnect express
PFPhysical function
PKPublic key
PKAPublic key accelerator
POCPoint of coherence
RDRead
RegExRegular expression
REQRequest
RESResponse
RN

Request node

RN-F – Fully coherent request node

RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support

RN-I – IO coherent request node

RNGRandom number generator/generation
RoCEEthernet and RDMA over Converged Ethernet
RQReceive queue
RShimRandom Shim
RXReceive
SBSAServer base system architecture
SDKSoftware development kit
SFSub-function or scalable function
SHASecure hash algorithm
SMMUSystem memory management unit
SNPSnooping
SQSend queue
SR-IOVSingle-root IO virtualization
STLStall
TBUTranslation buffer unit
TIRTransport interface receive
TISTransport interface send
TLSTransport layer security
TRBTrail buffer
TSOTotal store order
TXTransmit
UEFIUnified extensible firmware interface
UPVSUEFI persistent variable store
VFVirtual function
VMVirtual machine
VPIVirtual protocol interconnect
VSTVirtual switch tagging
WRWrite
WRDBWrite data buffer

