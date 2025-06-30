What can I help you with?
DOCA Documentation v1.5.5 LTS
4. Data Fields

Here is a list of all documented struct and union fields with links to the struct/union documentation for each field:

A

action
doca_dpi_sig_info
action_descs
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
action_idx
doca_flow_actions
action_type
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
actions
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
address
doca_flow_action_field
aging
doca_flow_monitor
aging_res
doca_flow_grpc_response
align
doca_flow_meta
allow_batching
doca_regex_job_search
antireplay
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
antireplay_enable
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
attr
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
audp_hdr
doca_flow_tun

B

base
doca_compress_job
doca_dma_job_memcpy
doca_sha_job
doca_regex_job_search
doca_ipsec_sa_destroy_job
doca_ipsec_sa_create_job
buffer
doca_regex_job_search

C

cb
doca_flow_cfg
cbs
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
doca_flow_monitor
cfg
doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg
cir
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
doca_flow_monitor
code
doca_rmax_stream_error
cpu_bits
doca_rmax_cpu_affinity_mask
crypto_id
doca_flow_actions
ctx
doca_job

D

decap
doca_flow_actions
detected_matches
doca_regex_search_result
devargs
doca_flow_port_cfg
direction
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
dst_buff
doca_compress_job
doca_dma_job_memcpy
dst_ip
doca_dpi_parsing_info
doca_flow_encap_action
doca_flow_action_descs
doca_dpi_parsing_info
dst_mac
doca_flow_action_descs
doca_flow_encap_action
dst_port
doca_flow_action_descs

E

elements
doca_flow_ordered_list
elements_count
doca_rmax_in_stream_completion
encap
doca_flow_actions
entry_id
doca_flow_grpc_response
entry_status
doca_flow_grpc_response
error
doca_flow_grpc_response
esn_enabled
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
esn_overlap
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
esn_overlap_event_arm
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
esp_sn
doca_flow_tun
esp_spi
doca_flow_tun
eth_type
doca_flow_action_descs
ethertype
doca_dpi_parsing_info

F

flags
doca_ct_cfg
doca_job
doca_flow_actions
doca_sha_job
doca_flow_monitor
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
doca_flow_match
fwd
doca_flow_grpc_fwd
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg

G

gre_key
doca_flow_tun
gtp_teid
doca_flow_tun

H

hard_lifetime_arm
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
has_encap
doca_flow_actions
header_type
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg

I

ib_dev
doca_ct_cfg
ib_pd
doca_ct_cfg
icv_length
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
idx
doca_flow_fwd
doca_flow_ordered_list
implicit_iv
doca_encryption_key
in_dst_ip
doca_flow_match
in_dst_mac
doca_flow_match
in_dst_port
doca_flow_match
in_eth_type
doca_flow_match
in_l4_type
doca_flow_match
in_src_ip
doca_flow_match
in_src_mac
doca_flow_match
in_src_port
doca_flow_match
in_tcp_flags
doca_flow_match
in_vlan_tci
doca_flow_match
info
doca_dpi_result
doca_dpi_grpc_result
ipsec_syndrome
doca_flow_meta
ipv4
doca_dpi_parsing_info
ipv4_addr
doca_flow_ip_addr
ipv6
doca_dpi_parsing_info
ipv6_addr
doca_flow_ip_addr
is_root
doca_flow_pipe_attr

K

key
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
key_present
doca_flow_tun
key_sz
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg

L

l4_dport
doca_dpi_parsing_info
l4_protocol
doca_dpi_parsing_info
l4_sport
doca_dpi_parsing_info
lag_port
doca_flow_meta
length
doca_regex_match

M

mark
doca_flow_meta
match
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
match_mask
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
match_start
doca_regex_match
matched
doca_dpi_result
doca_dpi_grpc_result
matches
doca_regex_search_result
matches_mempool
doca_regex_search_result
max_packets_per_queue
doca_dpi_config_t
max_sig_match_len
doca_dpi_config_t
memblk_ptr_arr
doca_rmax_in_stream_completion
memblk_ptr_arr_len
doca_rmax_in_stream_completion
message
doca_flow_error
doca_rmax_stream_error
meta
doca_flow_actions
doca_flow_action_descs
doca_flow_match
mod_dst_ip
doca_flow_actions
mod_dst_mac
doca_flow_actions
mod_dst_port
doca_flow_actions
mod_src_ip
doca_flow_actions
mod_src_mac
doca_flow_actions
mod_src_port
doca_flow_actions
mod_vlan_id
doca_flow_actions
mode
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
mode_args
doca_flow_cfg
monitor
doca_flow_pipe_cfg

N

name
doca_dpi_sig_data
doca_flow_pipe_attr
nb_actions
doca_flow_pipe_attr
nb_counters
doca_flow_resources
nb_entries_processed
doca_flow_grpc_response
nb_flows
doca_flow_pipe_attr
nb_http_parser_based
doca_dpi_stat_info
nb_matches
doca_dpi_stat_info
nb_meters
doca_flow_resources
nb_ordered_lists
doca_flow_pipe_attr
nb_other_l4
doca_dpi_stat_info
nb_other_l7
doca_dpi_stat_info
nb_queues
doca_ct_cfg
doca_dpi_config_t
nb_scanned_pkts
doca_dpi_stat_info
nb_ssl_parser_based
doca_dpi_stat_info
nb_tcp_based
doca_dpi_stat_info
nb_udp_based
doca_dpi_stat_info
net_type
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
next
doca_regex_match
next_pipe
doca_flow_fwd
next_pipe_id
doca_flow_grpc_fwd
nisp_hdr
doca_flow_tun
nisp_syndrome
doca_flow_meta
nr_queues
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
nr_shared_resources
doca_flow_cfg
num_matches
doca_regex_search_result
num_of_queues
doca_flow_fwd

O

offload
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
offset
doca_flow_action_field
ordered_list_pipe
doca_flow_fwd
ordered_lists
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
out_dst_ip
doca_flow_match
out_dst_mac
doca_flow_match
out_dst_port
doca_flow_match
out_eth_type
doca_flow_match
out_l4_type
doca_flow_match
out_src_ip
doca_flow_match
out_src_mac
doca_flow_match
out_src_port
doca_flow_match
out_tcp_flags
doca_flow_match
out_vlan_tci
doca_flow_match
output_chksum
doca_compress_job

P

pipe
doca_flow_fwd
pipe_id
doca_flow_grpc_response
doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj
pkt
doca_dpi_result
doca_dpi_grpc_result
pkt_meta
doca_flow_meta
doca_flow_action_descs_meta
port
doca_flow_pipe_cfg
port_id
doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg
doca_flow_port_cfg
doca_flow_fwd
doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj
port_meta
doca_flow_meta
priv_data_size
doca_flow_port_cfg
proto_type
doca_flow_actions
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
protocol
doca_flow_tun
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs

Q

queue_depth
doca_flow_cfg
queues
doca_flow_cfg
queues_array
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg

R

raw_key
doca_encryption_key
reformat_data
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
reformat_data_sz
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
reformat_type
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
remove_flow_enable
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
remove_flow_packet_count
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
remove_flow_soft_lifetime
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
replay_win_state
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
replay_win_sz
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
req_buf
doca_sha_job
resource
doca_flow_cfg
resp_buf
doca_sha_job
result
doca_event
doca_regex_job_search
doca_dma_memcpy_result
rss_flags
doca_flow_fwd
rss_queues
doca_flow_fwd
rule_group_ids
doca_regex_job_search
rule_id
doca_regex_match

S

sa
doca_ipsec_sa_destroy_job
sa_attrs
doca_ipsec_sa_create_job
salt
doca_encryption_key
security
doca_flow_actions
security_ctx
doca_flow_resource_crypto_cfg
seg_len
doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet
segment
doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet
seqn_first
doca_rmax_in_stream_completion
server_address
doca_dpi_config_t
session
doca_sha_partial_job
sha_job
doca_sha_partial_job
shared_counter_id
doca_flow_monitor
shared_meter_id
doca_flow_monitor
shared_rss_id
doca_flow_fwd
sig_id
doca_dpi_sig_data
doca_dpi_sig_info
size
doca_flow_ordered_list
soft_lifetime_arm
doca_ipsec_sa_antireplay
spi
doca_ipsec_sa_attrs
src_buff
doca_compress_job
doca_dma_job_memcpy
src_ip
doca_dpi_parsing_info
doca_flow_encap_action
doca_flow_action_descs
src_mac
doca_flow_encap_action
doca_flow_action_descs
src_port
doca_flow_action_descs
status_flags
doca_dpi_result
doca_dpi_grpc_result
doca_regex_search_result
success
doca_flow_grpc_response
switch_port_id
doca_flow_grpc_response

T

total_bytes
doca_flow_query
total_pkts
doca_flow_query
ts_first
doca_rmax_in_stream_completion
ts_last
doca_rmax_in_stream_completion
ttl
doca_flow_actions
doca_flow_action_descs
tun
doca_flow_encap_action
doca_flow_match
tunnel
doca_flow_action_descs
type
doca_flow_port_cfg
doca_flow_error
doca_event
doca_job
doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj
doca_encryption_key
doca_flow_pipe_attr
doca_flow_tun
doca_flow_ip_addr
doca_flow_action_desc
doca_flow_fwd
doca_flow_meta

U

u32
doca_flow_meta
doca_flow_action_descs_meta
unbind_cb
doca_flow_cfg
user_data
doca_dpi_grpc_result
doca_dpi_result
doca_event
doca_job
doca_flow_monitor
doca_flow_aged_query

V

vlan_id
doca_flow_action_descs
vlan_tci
doca_flow_encap_action
vxlan_tun_id
doca_flow_tun

Z

zone
doca_flow_meta

