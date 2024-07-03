Program Listing for File gxf_scheduler.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "../scheduler.hpp"
#include "./gxf_component.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/clock.hpp"
#include "../resources/gxf/clock.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

// note: in GXF there is also a System class that inherits from Component
// and is the parent of Scheduler
class GXFScheduler : public holoscan::Scheduler, public GXFComponent {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFScheduler, holoscan::Scheduler)
  GXFScheduler() = default;

  virtual std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() = 0;

  virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0;

  virtual nvidia::gxf::Clock* gxf_clock();

 protected:
  // Make Fragment a friend class so it can call reset_graph_entities
  friend class holoscan::Fragment;

  void set_parameters() override;

  void reset_graph_entities() override;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULER_HPP */

