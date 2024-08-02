NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
Class DFFTCollector

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::Monitor

Class Documentation

class DFFTCollector : public nvidia::gxf::Monitor

DFFTCollector class (Data Frame Flow Tracking - DFFT) collects the metrics data at the end of the execution of the leaf operators. It updates the DataFlowTracker objects with the final result after every execution of a leaf operator. It also updates the receive timestamp of the root operators to the tick start time of the operators.

Public Functions

gxf_result_t on_execute_abi(gxf_uid_t eid, uint64_t timestamp, gxf_result_t code) override

Called after the execution of an entity. Whenever a Holoscan operator’s entity or any other Entity (e.g., entity containing the Broadcast extension component) is finished executing, this function is called.

Parameters

eid – GXF entity id of the entity that has finished executing.

void add_leaf_op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Add an operator as a leaf operator.

Parameters

op – The operator to be added as a leaf operator.

void add_root_op(holoscan::Operator *op)

Add an operator as a root operator.

Parameters

op – The operator to be added as a root operator.

void data_flow_tracker(holoscan::DataFlowTracker *d)

Set the DataFlowTracker object for this DFFTCollector object.

Parameters

d – The dataflow tracker object to be set.

inline int num_root_ops()

Get the number of root operators.

Returns

The number of root operators.

inline int num_leaf_ops()

Get the number of leaf operators.

Returns

The number of leaf operators.

