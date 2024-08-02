SDK Installation
The section below refers to the installation of the Holoscan SDK referred to as the development stack, designed for NVIDIA Developer Kits (arm64), and for x86_64 Linux compute platforms, ideal for development and testing of the SDK.
An alternative for the IGX Orin Developer Kit is the deployment stack, based on OpenEmbedded (Yocto build system) instead of Ubuntu. This is recommended to limit your stack to the software components strictly required to run your Holoscan application. The runtime Board Support Package (BSP) can be optimized with respect to memory usage, speed, security and power requirements.
Set up your developer kit:
Developer Kit
User Guide
OS
GPU Mode
|NVIDIA IGX Orin
|Guide
|IGX Software 1.0 DP
|iGPU or* dGPU
|NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin and Orin Nano
|Guide
|JetPack 6.0
|iGPU
|NVIDIA Clara AGX
Only supporting the NGC container
|Guide
|HoloPack 1.2
|iGPU or* dGPU
* iGPU and dGPU can be used concurrently on a single developer kit in dGPU mode. See details here.
You’ll need the following to use the Holoscan SDK on x86_64:
OS: Ubuntu 22.04 (GLIBC >= 2.35)
NVIDIA discrete GPU (dGPU)
Ampere or above recommended for best performance
Quadro/NVIDIA RTX necessary for RDMA support
Tested with NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and NVIDIA RTX A6000
NVIDIA dGPU drivers: 535 or above
For RDMA Support, follow the instructions in the Enabling RDMA section.
Additional software dependencies might be needed based on how you choose to install the SDK (see section below).
Refer to the Additional Setup and Third-Party Hardware Setup sections for additional prerequisites.
We provide multiple ways to install and run the Holoscan SDK:
Instructions
dGPU (x86_64, IGX Orin dGPU, Clara AGX dGPU)
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/clara-holoscan/holoscan:v1.0.3-dgpu
iGPU (Jetson, IGX Orin iGPU, Clara AGX iGPU)
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/clara-holoscan/holoscan:v1.0.3-igpu
See details and usage instructions on NGC.
Install the latest CUDA keyring package:
x86_64:
ubuntu2204/x86_64
Jetson:
ubuntu2204/arm64
IGX Orin:
ubuntu2204/arm64for iGPU,
ubuntu2204/sbsafor dGPU
Note: not necessary, already available from https://repo.download.nvidia.com/jetson with IGX OS
Install the SDK
sudo apt update sudo apt install holoscan
Not sure what to choose?
The Holoscan container image on NGC it the safest way to ensure all the dependencies are present with the expected versions (including Torch and ONNX Runtime). It is the simplest way to run the embedded examples, while still allowing you to create your own C++ and Python Holoscan application on top of it. These benefits come at a cost:
large image size from the numerous (some of them optional) dependencies. If you need a lean runtime image, see section below.
standard inconvenience that exist when using Docker, such as more complex run instructions for proper configuration.
supporting the CLI require more work than the other solutions at this time.
If you are confident in your ability to manage dependencies on your own in your host environment, the Holoscan Debian package should provide all the capabilities needed to use the Holoscan SDK.
If you are not interested in the C++ API but just need to work in Python, or want to use a different version than Python 3.10, you can use the Holoscan python wheels on PyPI. While they are the easiest solution to install the SDK, it might require the most work to setup your environment with extra dependencies based on your needs.
NGC dev Container
Debian Package
Python Wheels
|Runtime libraries
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Python module
|3.10
|3.10
|3.8 to 3.11
|C++ headers and
CMake config
|Included
|Included
|N/A
|Examples (+ source)
|Included
|Included
|retrieve from
GitHub
|Sample datasets
|Included
|retrieve from
NGC
|retrieve from
NGC
|CUDA runtime 1
|Included
|automatically 2
installed
|require manual
installation
|NPP support 3
|Included
|automatically 2
installed
|require manual
installation
|TensorRT support 4
|Included
|automatically 2
installed
|require manual
installation
|Vulkan support 5
|Included
|automatically 2
installed
|require manual
installation
|V4L2 support 6
|Included
|automatically 2
installed
|require manual
installation
|Torch support 7
|Included
|require manual 8
installation
|require manual 8
installation
|ONNX Runtime support 9
|Included
|require manual 10
installation
|require manual 10
installation
|MOFED support 11
|User space included
Install kernel drivers on the host
|require manual
installation
|require manual
installation
|CLI support
|needs docker dind
with buildx plugin
on top of the image
|needs docker w/
buildx plugin
|needs docker w/
buildx plugin
Need more control over the SDK?
The Holoscan SDK source repository is open-source and provides reference implementations as well as infrastructure for building the SDK yourself.
We only recommend building the SDK from source if you need to build it with debug symbols or other options not used as part of the published packages. If you want to write your own operator or application, you can use the SDK as a dependency (and contribute to HoloHub). If you need to make other modifications to the SDK, file a feature or bug request.
Looking for a light runtime container image?
The current Holoscan container on NGC has a large size due to including all the dependencies for each of the built-in operators, but also because of the development tools and libraries that are included. Follow the instructions on GitHub to build a runtime container without these development packages. This page also includes detailed documentation to assist you in only including runtime dependencies your Holoscan application might need.
CUDA 12 is required. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
Debian installation on x86_64 requires the latest cuda-keyring package to automatically install all dependencies.
NPP 12 needed for the FormatConverter and BayerDemosaic operators. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
TensorRT 8.6.1+ and cuDNN needed for the Inference operator. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
Vulkan 1.3.204+ loader needed for the HoloViz operator (+ libegl1 for headless rendering). Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
V4L2 1.22+ needed for the V4L2 operator. Already installed on NVIDIA developer kits with IGX Software and JetPack.
Torch support requires LibTorch 2.1+, TorchVision 0.16+, OpenBLAS 0.3.20+, OpenMPI (aarch64 only), MKL 2021.1.1 (x86_64 only), libpng and libjpeg.
To install LibTorch and TorchVision, either build them from source, download our pre-built packages, or copy them from the holoscan container (in
/opt).
ONNXRuntime 1.15.1+ needed for the Inference operator. Note that ONNX models are also supported through the TensoRT backend of the Inference Operator.
To install ONNXRuntime, either build it from source, download our pre-built package with CUDA 12 and TensoRT execution provider support, or copy it from the holoscan container (in
/opt/onnxruntime).
Tested with MOFED 23.07