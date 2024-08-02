Ping Custom Op

Operators can be made more reusable by customizing their parameters during initialization. The custom parameters can be provided either directly as arguments or accessed from the application’s YAML configuration file. We will show how to use the former in this example to customize the “multiplier” factor of our PingMxOp custom operator. Configuring operators using a YAML configuration file will be shown in a subsequent example. For more details, see Configuring operator parameters.

The code snippet below shows how to define the PingMxOp class.

Python Copy Copied! #include <holoscan/holoscan.hpp> #include <holoscan/operators/ping_tx/ping_tx.hpp> #include <holoscan/operators/ping_rx/ping_rx.hpp> namespace holoscan::ops { class PingMxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp) PingMxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<int>("in"); spec.output<int>("out"); spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value = op_input.receive<int>("in"); std::cout << "Middle message value: " << value << std::endl; // Multiply the value by the multiplier parameter value *= multiplier_; op_output.emit(value); }; private: Parameter<int> multiplier_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops The PingMxOp class inherits from the Operator base class (line 7 ).

The HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS macro (line 9 ) is syntactic sugar to help forward an operator’s constructor arguments to the Operator base class, and is a convenient shorthand to avoid having to manually define constructors for your operator with the necessary parameters.

Input/output ports with the names “in”/”out” are added to the operator spec on lines 14 and 15 respectively. The port type of both ports are int as indicated by the template argument <int> .

We add a “multiplier” parameter to the operator spec (line 16 ) with a default value of 2. This parameter is tied to the private “multiplier_” data member.

In the compute() method, we receive the integer data from the operator’s “in” port (line 20 ), print it’s value, multiply it’s value by the multiplicative factor, and send the new value downstream (line 27 ).

On line 20 , note that the data being passed between the operators has the type int .

The call to op_output.emit(value) on line 27 is equivalent to op_output.emit(value, "out") since this operator has only 1 output port. If the operator has more than 1 output port, then the port name is required. Copy Copied! from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition from holoscan.core import Application, Operator, OperatorSpec from holoscan.operators import PingRxOp, PingTxOp class PingMxOp(Operator): """Example of an operator modifying data. This operator has 1 input and 1 output port: input: "in" output: "out" The data from the input is multiplied by the "multiplier" parameter """ def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec): spec.input("in") spec.output("out") spec.param("multiplier", 2) def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context): value = op_input.receive("in") print(f"Middle message value:{value}") # Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter value *= self.multiplier op_output.emit(value, "out") The PingMxOp class inherits from the Operator base class (line 5 ).

Input/output ports with the names “in”/”out” are added to the operator spec on lines 17 and 18 respectively.

We add a “multiplier” parameter to the operator spec with a default value of 2 (line 19 ).

In the compute() method, we receive the integer data from the operator’s “in” port (line 22 ), print it’s value, multiply it’s value by the multiplicative factor, and send the new value downstream (line 28 ).

Now that the custom operator has been defined, we create the application, operators, and define the workflow.