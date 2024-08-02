Creating Operators
When assembling a C++ application, two types of operators can be used:
Native C++ operators: custom operators defined in C++ without using the GXF API, by creating a subclass of
holoscan::Operator. These C++ operators can pass arbitrary C++ objects around between operators.
GXF Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the
holoscan::ops::GXFOperatorclass. These operators wrap GXF codelets from GXF extensions. Examples are
VideoStreamReplayerOpfor replaying video files,
FormatConverterOpfor format conversions, and
HolovizOpfor visualization.
It is possible to create an application using a mixture of GXF operators and native operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.
Native C++ Operators
Operator Lifecycle (C++)
The lifecycle of a
holoscan::Operator is made up of three stages:
start()is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.
compute()is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between
start()and
stop().
stop()is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in
start().
All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the
start() method is called, followed by the
compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the
stop() method is called. The
compute() method is called multiple times between
start() and
stop().
If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the
CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the
stop() method is called.
We will cover how to use Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++) section of the user guide.
Typically, the
start() and the
stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the
start() method will be called again.
The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator
We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop and compute methods.
The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (C++)
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"
using holoscan::Operator;
using holoscan::OperatorSpec;
using holoscan::InputContext;
using holoscan::OutputContext;
using holoscan::ExecutionContext;
using holoscan::Arg;
using holoscan::ArgList;
class MyOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOp)
MyOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
}
void start() override {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::start()");
}
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()");
};
void stop() override {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::stop()");
}
};
Creating a custom operator (C++)
To create a custom operator in C++ it is necessary to create a subclass of
holoscan::Operator. The following example demonstrates how to use native operators (the operators that do not have an underlying, pre-compiled GXF Codelet).
Code Snippet: examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp
examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp
#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"
class ValueData {
public:
ValueData() = default;
explicit ValueData(int value) : data_(value) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::ValueData(): {}", data_);
}
~ValueData() {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::~ValueData(): {}", data_);
}
void data(int value) { data_ = value; }
int data() const { return data_; }
private:
int data_;
};
namespace holoscan::ops {
class PingTxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)
PingTxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
}
void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
};
int index_ = 0;
};
class PingMiddleOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMiddleOp)
PingMiddleOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1");
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value();
auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data());
// Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_);
value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_);
op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
};
private:
int count_ = 1;
Parameter<int> multiplier_;
};
class PingRxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value_vector =
op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
};
private:
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
int count_ = 1;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
class App : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMiddleOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");
add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
}
};
int main(int argc, char** argv) {
auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
app->run();
return 0;
}
Code Snippet: examples/native_operator/cpp/app_config.yaml
In this application, three operators are created:
PingTxOp,
PingMxOp, and
PingRxOp
The
PingTxOpoperator is a source operator that emits two values every time it is invoked. The values are emitted on two different output ports,
out1(for even integers) and
out2(for odd integers).
The
PingMxOpoperator is a middle operator that receives two values from the
PingTxOpoperator and emits two values on two different output ports. The values are multiplied by the
multiplierparameter.
The
PingRxOpoperator is a sink operator that receives two values from the
PingMxOpoperator. The values are received on a single input,
receivers, which is a vector of input ports. The
PingRxOpoperator receives the values in the order they are emitted by the
PingMxOpoperator.
As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the
setup() method
of the operator. Then inputs are received within the
compute()
method via
op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via
op_output.emit().
Note that for native C++ operators as defined here, any object including a shared pointer can be emitted or received. For large objects such as tensors it may be preferable from a performance standpoint to transmit a shared pointer to the object rather than making a copy. When shared pointers are used and the same tensor is sent to more than one downstream operator, one should avoid in-place operations on the tensor or race conditions between operators may occur.
Specifying operator parameters (C++)
In the example
holoscan::ops::PingMxOp operator above, we have a parameter
multiplier that is declared as part of the class as a private member using the
param() templated type:
Parameter<int> multiplier_;
It is then added to the
OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its
setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided. Other properties can also be mentioned such as description and default value:
// Provide key, and optionally other information
spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
If your parameter is of a custom type, you must register that type and provide a YAML encoder/decoder, as documented under
holoscan::Operator::register_converter()
See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.
Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++)
To configure the input(s) and output(s) of C++ native operators, call the
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods within the
setup() method of the operator.
The
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The
OperatorSpec object and the
setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the
Application class when its
run() method is called.
These methods (
spec.input() and
spec.output()) return an
IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.
By default, the
holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition and
holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a
min_size of
1) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in");
// Above statement is equivalent to:
// spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in")
// .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = 1);
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out");
// Above statement is equivalent to:
// spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out")
// .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = 1);
...
}
In the above example, the
spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the
holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the
spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have the
holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.
If you want to change this behavior, use the
IOSpec::condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in")
.condition(ConditionType::kNone);
spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out")
.condition(ConditionType::kNone);
// ...
}
The example code in the
setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the
compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the
compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.
The
receive() method of the
InputContext
object can be used to access different types of input data within the
compute() method of your operator class, where its template argument
(
DataT) is the data type of the input. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument
(which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port), and returns the input data. If
input data is not available, the method returns an object of the
holoscan::RuntimeError class which
contains an error message describing the reason for the failure. The
holoscan::RuntimeError class
is a derived class of
std::runtime_error and supports accessing more error information,
for example, with
what() method.
In the example code fragment below, the
PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in”
with data type
ValueData. The
receive() method is used to
access the input data. The
value is checked to be valid or not with the
if condition. If
value
is of
holoscan::RuntimeError type, then
if condition will be false. Otherwise, the
data()
method of the
ValueData class is called to get the value of the input data.
// ...
class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<ValueData>("in");
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
// The type of `value` is `ValueData`
auto value = op_input.receive<ValueData>("in");
if (value){
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Message received (value: {})", value.data());
}
}
};
For GXF Entity objects (
holoscan::gxf::Entity wraps underlying GXF
nvidia::gxf::Entity class), the
receive() method will return the GXF Entity object for the input of the specified name. In the example below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type
holoscan::gxf::Entity.
// ...
class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in");
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
// The type of `in_entity` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'.
auto in_entity = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in");
if (in_entity) {
// Process with `in_entity`.
// ...
}
}
};
For objects of type
std::any, the
receive() method will return a
std::any object containing the input of the specified name. In the example below, the
PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type
std::any. The
type() method of the
std::any object is used to determine the actual type of the input data, and the
std::any_cast<T>() function is used to retrieve the value of the input data.
// ...
class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.input<std::any>("in");
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
// The type of `in_any` is 'std::any'.
auto in_any = op_input.receive<std::any>("in");
auto& in_any_type = in_any.type();
if (in_any_type == typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) {
auto in_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(in_any);
// Process with `in_entity`.
// ...
} else if (in_any_type == typeid(std::shared_ptr<ValueData>)) {
auto in_message = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(in_any);
// Process with `in_message`.
// ...
} else if (in_any_type == typeid(nullptr_t)) {
// No message is available.
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Invalid message type: {}", in_any_type.name());
return;
}
}
};
The Holoscan SDK provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the
include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the
holoscan::Tensor is a Domain Object class that is used to represent a multi-dimensional array of data, which can be used directly by
OperatorSpec,
InputContext, and
OutputContext.
This
holoscan::Tensor class is a wrapper around the
DLManagedTensorCtx struct holding a DLManagedTensor object. As such, it provides a primary interface to access Tensor data and is interoperable with other frameworks that support the DLPack interface.
Passing
holoscan::Tensor objects to/from GXF operators directly is not supported. Instead, they need to be passed through
holoscan::gxf::Entity objects. See the interoperability section for more details.
Receiving any number of inputs (C++)
Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be desired to have the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations.
This can be done by defining Parameter with
std::vector<IOSpec*>> (
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_) and calling
spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); as done for
PingRxOp in the native operator ping example.
examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp
class PingRxOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)
PingRxOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
}
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<ValueData>>("receivers");
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
};
private:
Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
int count_ = 1;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
class App : public holoscan::Application {
public:
void compose() override {
using namespace holoscan;
auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMiddleOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");
add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
}
};
Then, once the following configuration is provided in the
compose() method, the
PingRxOp will receive two inputs on the
receivers port.
134: add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
By using a parameter (
receivers) with
std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> type, the framework
creates input ports (
receivers:0 and
receivers:1) implicitly and connects them (and adds
the references of the input ports to the
receivers vector).
Building your C++ operator
You can build your C++ operator using CMake, by calling
find_package(holoscan) in your
CMakeLists.txt to load the SDK libraries. Your operator will need to link against
holoscan::core:
Listing 5
# Your CMake project
cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.20)
project(my_project CXX)
# Finds the holoscan SDK
find_package(holoscan REQUIRED CONFIG PATHS "/opt/nvidia/holoscan")
# Create a library for your operator
add_library(my_operator SHARED my_operator.cpp)
# Link your operator against holoscan::core
target_link_libraries(my_operator
PUBLIC holoscan::core
)
Once your
CMakeLists.txt is ready in
<src_dir>, you can build in
<build_dir> with the command line below. You can optionally pass
Holoscan_ROOT if the SDK installation you’d like to use differs from the
PATHS given to
find_package(holoscan) above.
# Configure
cmake -S <src_dir> -B <build_dir> -D Holoscan_ROOT="/opt/nvidia/holoscan"
# Build
cmake --build <build_dir> -j
Using your C++ Operator in an Application
If the application is configured in the same CMake project as the operator, you can simply add the operator CMake target library name under the application executable
target_link_librariescall, as the operator CMake target is already defined.
# operator add_library(my_op my_op.cpp) target_link_libraries(my_operator PUBLIC holoscan::core) # application add_executable(my_app main.cpp) target_link_libraries(my_operator PRIVATE holoscan::core my_op )
If the application is configured in a separate project as the operator, you need to export the operator in its own CMake project, and import it in the application CMake project, before being able to list it under
target_link_librariesalso. This is the same as what is done for the SDK built-in operators, available under the
holoscan::opsnamespace.
You can then include the headers to your C++ operator in your application code.
GXF Operators
With the Holoscan C++ API, we can also wrap GXF Codelets from GXF extensions as Holoscan Operators.
If you do not have an existing GXF extension, we recommend developing native operators using the C++ or Python APIs to skip the need for wrapping gxf codelets as operators. If you do need to create a GXF Extension, follow the Creating a GXF Extension section for a detailed explanation of the GXF extension development process.
Given an existing GXF extension, we can create a simple “identity” application consisting of a replayer, which reads contents from a file on disk, and our recorder from the last section, which will store the output of the replayer exactly in the same format. This allows us to see whether the output of the recorder matches the original input files.
The
MyRecorderOp Holoscan Operator implementation below will wrap the
MyRecorder GXF Codelet shown here.
Operator definition
my_recorder_op.hpp
#ifndef APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP
#define APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class MyRecorderOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyRecorderOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)
MyRecorderOp() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "MyRecorder"; }
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
private:
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> my_serializer_;
Parameter<std::string> directory_;
Parameter<std::string> basename_;
Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP */
The
holoscan::ops::MyRecorderOp class wraps a
MyRecorder GXF Codelet by inheriting from the
holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. The HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class.
We first need to define the fields of the
MyRecorderOp class. You can see that fields with the same names are defined in both the
MyRecorderOp class and the
MyRecorder GXF codelet .
Parameter declarations in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.hpp
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> receiver_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer>> my_serializer_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> directory_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> basename_;
nvidia::gxf::Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;
Comparing the
MyRecorderOp holoscan parameter to the
MyRecorder gxf codelet:
|
Holoscan Operator
|
GXF Codelet
|
holoscan::Parameter
|
nvidia::gxf::Parameter
|
holoscan::IOSpec*
|
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>
or
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>
|
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>>
|
nvidia::gxf::Handle<T>>
example:
T is
nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer
We then need to implement the following functions:
const char* gxf_typename() const override: return the GXF type name of the Codelet. The fully-qualified class name (
MyRecorder) for the GXF Codelet is specified.
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override: setup the OperatorSpec with the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator.
void initialize() override: initialize the Operator.
Setting up parameter specifications
The implementation of the
setup(OperatorSpec& spec) function is as follows:
my_recorder_op.cpp
#include "./my_recorder_op.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input");
// Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the input port if not specified):
//
// auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input")
// .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = 1);
spec.param(receiver_, "receiver", "Entity receiver", "Receiver channel to log", &input);
spec.param(my_serializer_,
"serializer",
"Entity serializer",
"Serializer for serializing input data");
spec.param(directory_, "out_directory", "Output directory path", "Directory path to store received output");
spec.param(basename_, "basename", "File base name", "User specified file name without extension");
spec.param(flush_on_tick_,
"flush_on_tick",
"Boolean to flush on tick",
"Flushes output buffer on every `tick` when true",
false);
}
void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {...}
} // namespace holoscan::ops
Here, we set up the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator. Note how the content of this function is very similar to the
MyRecorder GXF codelet’s registerInterface function.
In the C++ API, GXF
Receiverand
Transmittercomponents (such as
DoubleBufferReceiverand
DoubleBufferTransmitter) are considered as input and output ports of the Operator so we register the inputs/outputs of the Operator with
input<T>and
output<T>functions (where
Tis the data type of the port).
Compared to the pure GXF application that does the same job, the SchedulingTerm of an Entity in the GXF Application YAML are specified as
Conditions on the input/output ports (e.g.,
holoscan::MessageAvailableConditionand
holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition).
The highlighted lines in
MyRecorderOp::setup above match the following highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:
A part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml
name: recorder
components:
- name: input
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
- name: allocator
type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
- name: component_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
parameters:
allocator: allocator
- name: entity_serializer
type: nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer # inheriting from nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer
parameters:
component_serializers: [component_serializer]
- type: MyRecorder
parameters:
receiver: input
serializer: entity_serializer
out_directory: "/tmp"
basename: "tensor_out"
- type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
parameters:
receiver: input
min_size: 1
In the same way, if we had a
Transmitter GXF component, we would have the following statements (Please see available constants for
holoscan::ConditionType):
auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output");
// Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the output port if not specified):
//
// auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output")
// .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = 1);
Initializing the operator
Next, the implementation of the
initialize() function is as follows:
my_recorder_op.cpp (continued)
#include "./my_recorder_op.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {...}
void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {
// Set up prerequisite parameters before calling GXFOperator::initialize()
auto frag = fragment();
auto serializer =
frag->make_resource<holoscan::VideoStreamSerializer>("serializer");
add_arg(Arg("serializer") = serializer);
GXFOperator::initialize();
}
} // namespace holoscan::ops
Here we set up the pre-defined parameters such as the
serializer. The highlighted lines above matches the highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:
Another part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml
name: recorder
components:
- name: input
type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver
- name: allocator
type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator
- name: component_serializer
type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer
parameters:
allocator: allocator
- name: entity_serializer
type: nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer # inheriting from nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer
parameters:
component_serializers: [component_serializer]
- type: MyRecorder
parameters:
receiver: input
serializer: entity_serializer
out_directory: "/tmp"
basename: "tensor_out"
- type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
parameters:
receiver: input
min_size: 1
The Holoscan C++ API already provides the
holoscan::VideoStreamSerializer class which wraps the
nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer GXF component, used here as
serializer.
Building your GXF operator
There are no differences in CMake between building a GXF operator and building a native C++ operator, since the GXF codelet is actually loaded through a GXF extension as a plugin, and does not need to be added to
target_link_libraries(my_operator ...).
Using your GXF Operator in an Application
There are no differences in CMake between using a GXF operator and using a native C++ operator in an application. However, the application will need to load the GXF extension library which holds the wrapped GXF codelet symbols, so the application needs to be configured to find the extension library in its yaml configuration file, as documented here.
Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators
To support sending or receiving tensors to and from operators (both GXF and native C++ operators), the Holoscan SDK provides the C++ classes below:
A class template called
holoscan::MyMapwhich inherits from
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<T>>. The template parameter
Tcan be any type, and it is used to specify the type of the
std::shared_ptrobjects stored in the map.
A
holoscan::TensorMap class defined as a specialization of
holoscan::Map for the
holoscan::Tensor type.
Supporting Tensor Interoperability
Consider the following example, where
GXFSendTensorOp and
GXFReceiveTensorOp are GXF operators, and where
ProcessTensorOp is a C++ native operator:
The tensor interoperability between C++ native operator and GXF operator
The following code shows how to implement
ProcessTensorOp’s
compute() method as a C++ native operator communicating with GXF operators. Focus on the use of the
holoscan::gxf::Entity:
examples/tensor_interop/cpp/tensor_interop.cpp
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override {
// The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::TensorMap'.
auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in").value();
// the type of out_message is TensorMap
TensorMap out_message;
for (auto& [key, tensor] : in_message) { // Process with 'tensor' here.
cudaError_t cuda_status;
size_t data_size = tensor->nbytes();
std::vector<uint8_t> in_data(data_size);
CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(in_data.data(), tensor->data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost));
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp Before key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]",
key,
fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","),
fmt::join(in_data, ","));
for (size_t i = 0; i < data_size; i++) { in_data[i] *= 2; }
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp After key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]",
key,
fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","),
fmt::join(in_data, ","));
CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(tensor->data(), in_data.data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice));
out_message.insert({key, tensor});
}
// Send the processed message.
op_output.emit(out_message);
};
The input message is of type
holoscan::TensorMapobject.
Every
holoscan::Tensorin the
TensorMapobject is copied on the host as
in_data.
The data is processed (values multiplied by 2)
The data is moved back to the
holoscan::Tensorobject on the GPU.
A new
holoscan::TensorMapobject
out_messageis created to be sent to the next operator with
op_output.emit().
A complete example of the C++ native operator that supports interoperability with GXF operators is available in the examples/tensor_interop/cpp directory.
When assembling a Python application, two types of operators can be used:
Native Python operators: custom operators defined in Python, by creating a subclass of
holoscan.core.Operator. These Python operators can pass arbitrary Python objects around between operators and are not restricted to the stricter parameter typing used for C++ API operators.
Python wrappings of C++ Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the
holoscan::Operatorclass. These operators have Python bindings available within the
holoscan.operatorsmodule. Examples are
VideoStreamReplayerOpfor replaying video files,
FormatConverterOpfor format conversions, and
HolovizOpfor visualization.
It is possible to create an application using a mixture of Python wrapped C++ operators and native Python operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.
Native Python Operator
Operator Lifecycle (Python)
The lifecycle of a
holoscan.core.Operator is made up of three stages:
start()is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.
compute()is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between
start()and
stop().
stop()is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in
start().
All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the
start() method is called, followed by the
compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the
stop() method is called. The
compute() method is called multiple times between
start() and
stop().
If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the
CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the
stop() method is called.
We will cover how to use
Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (Python) section of the user guide.
Typically, the
start() and the
stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the
start() method will be called again.
The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator
We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop and compute methods.
The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (Python)
from holoscan.core import (
ExecutionContext,
InputContext,
Operator,
OperatorSpec,
OutputContext,
)
class MyOp(Operator):
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
pass
def start(self):
pass
def compute(self, op_input: InputContext, op_output: OutputContext, context: ExecutionContext):
pass
def stop(self):
pass
setup
method vs
initialize
vs
__init__
The
setup method aims to get the “operator’s spec” by providing
OperatorSpec object as a spec param. When
__init__ is called, it calls C++’s
Operator::spec method (and also sets
self.spec class member), and calls
setup method so that Operator’s
spec property holds the operator’s specification. (See the source code for more details.)
Since the
setup method can be called multiple times with other
OperatorSpec object (e.g., to enumerate the operator’s description), in the
setup method, a user shouldn’t initialize something in the
Operator object. Such initialization needs to be done in
initialize method. The
__init__ method is for creating the Operator object and it can be used for initializing the operator object itself by passing miscellaneous arguments. Still, it doesn’t ‘initialize’ the corresponding GXF entity object.
Creating a custom operator (Python)
To create a custom operator in Python it is necessary to create a subclass of
holoscan.core.Operator. A simple example of an operator that
takes a time-varying 1D input array named “signal” and applies convolution with a boxcar (i.e. rect) kernel.
For simplicity, this operator assumes that the “signal” that will be received on the input is
already a
numpy.ndarray or is something that can be cast to one via (
np.asarray). We will see
more details in a later section on how we can interoperate with various tensor classes, including
the GXF Tensor objects used by some of the C++-based operators.
Code Snippet: examples/numpy_native/convolve.py
examples/numpy_native/convolve.py
import os
from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition
from holoscan.core import Application, Operator, OperatorSpec
from holoscan.logger import LogLevel, set_log_level
import numpy as np
class SignalGeneratorOp(Operator):
"""Generate a time-varying impulse.
Transmits an array of zeros with a single non-zero entry of a
specified `height`. The position of the non-zero entry shifts
to the right (in a periodic fashion) each time `compute` is
called.
Parameters
----------
fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment
The Fragment (or Application) the operator belongs to.
height : number
The height of the signal impulse.
size : number
The total number of samples in the generated 1d signal.
dtype : numpy.dtype or str
The data type of the generated signal.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, height=1, size=10, dtype=np.int32, **kwargs):
self.count = 0
self.height = height
self.dtype = dtype
self.size = size
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.output("signal")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# single sample wide impulse at a time-varying position
signal = np.zeros((self.size,), dtype=self.dtype)
signal[self.count % signal.size] = self.height
self.count += 1
op_output.emit(signal, "signal")
class ConvolveOp(Operator):
"""Apply convolution to a tensor.
Convolves an input signal with a "boxcar" (i.e. "rect") kernel.
Parameters
----------
fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment
The Fragment (or Application) the operator belongs to.
width : number
The width of the boxcar kernel used in the convolution.
unit_area : bool, optional
Whether or not to normalize the convolution kernel to unit area.
If False, all samples have implitude one and the dtype of the
kernel will match that of the signal. When True the sum over
the kernel is one and a 32-bit floating point data type is used
for the kernel.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, width=4, unit_area=False, **kwargs):
self.count = 0
self.width = width
self.unit_area = unit_area
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("signal_in")
spec.output("signal_out")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
signal = op_input.receive("signal_in")
assert isinstance(signal, np.ndarray)
if self.unit_area:
kernel = np.full((self.width,), 1/self.width, dtype=np.float32)
else:
kernel = np.ones((self.width,), dtype=signal.dtype)
convolved = np.convolve(signal, kernel, mode='same')
op_output.emit(convolved, "signal_out")
class PrintSignalOp(Operator):
"""Print the received signal to the terminal."""
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("signal")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
signal = op_input.receive("signal")
print(signal)
class ConvolveApp(Application):
"""Minimal signal processing application.
Generates a time-varying impulse, convolves it with a boxcar kernel, and
prints the result to the terminal.
A `CountCondition` is applied to the generate to terminate execution
after a specific number of steps.
"""
def compose(self):
signal_generator = SignalGeneratorOp(
self,
CountCondition(self, count=24),
name="generator",
**self.kwargs("generator"),
)
convolver = ConvolveOp(self, name="conv", **self.kwargs("convolve"))
printer = PrintSignalOp(self, name="printer")
self.add_flow(signal_generator, convolver)
self.add_flow(convolver, printer)
def main(config_file):
app = ConvolveApp()
# if the --config command line argument was provided, it will override this config_file`
app.config(config_file)
app.run()
if __name__ == "__main__":
config_file = os.path.join(os.path.dirname(__file__), 'convolve.yaml')
main(config_file=config_file)
Code Snippet: examples/numpy_native/convolve.yaml
examples/numpy_native/convolve.yaml
signal_generator:
height: 1
size: 20
dtype: int32
convolve:
width: 4
unit_area: false
In this application, three native Python operators are created:
SignalGeneratorOp,
ConvolveOp
and
PrintSignalOp. The
SignalGeneratorOp generates a synthetic signal such as
[0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0] where the position of the non-zero entry varies each time it is called.
ConvolveOp performs a 1D convolution with a boxcar (i.e. rect) function of a specified width.
PrintSignalOp just prints the received signal to the terminal.
As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the
setup() method
of the operator. Then inputs are received within the
compute
method via
op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via
op_output.emit().
Note that for native Python operators as defined here, any Python object can be emitted or received. When transmitting between operators, a shared pointer to the object is transmitted rather than a copy. In some cases, such as sending the same tensor to more than one downstream operator, it may be necessary to avoid in-place operations on the tensor in order to avoid any potential race conditions between operators.
Specifying operator parameters (Python)
In the example
SignalGeneratorOp operator above, we added three keyword arguments in the operator’s
__init__ method, used inside the
compose() method of the operator to adjust its behavior:
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, width=4, unit_area=False, **kwargs):
# Internal counter for the time-dependent signal generation
self.count = 0
# Parameters
self.width = width
self.unit_area = unit_area
# To forward remaining arguments to any underlying C++ Operator class
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
As an alternative closer to C++, these parameters can be added through the
OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its
setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided as well as a default value:
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.param("width", 4)
spec.param("unit_area", False)
Other
kwargs properties can also be passed to
spec.param such as
headline,
description (used by GXF applications), or
kind (used when Receiving any number of inputs (Python)).
Native operator parameters added via either of these methods must not have a name that overlaps with any of the existing attribute or method names of the base
Operator class.
See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.
Specifying operator inputs and outputs (Python)
To configure the input(s) and output(s) of Python native operators, call the
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods within the
setup() method of the operator.
The
spec.input() and
spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec object and the
setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the
Application class when its
run() method is called.
These methods (
spec.input() and
spec.output()) return an
IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.
By default, the
holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition and
holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a
min_size of
1) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("in")
# Above statement is equivalent to:
# spec.input("in")
# .condition(ConditionType.MESSAGE_AVAILABLE, min_size = 1)
spec.output("out")
# Above statement is equivalent to:
# spec.output("out")
# .condition(ConditionType.DOWNSTREAM_MESSAGE_AFFORDABLE, min_size = 1)
In the above example, the
spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the
holoscan.conditions.MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the
spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have a
holoscan.conditions.DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s
compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.
If you want to change this behavior, use the
IOSpec.condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:
from holoscan.core import ConditionType, OperatorSpec
# ...
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.input("in").condition(ConditionType.NONE)
spec.output("out").condition(ConditionType.NONE)
The example code in the
setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the
compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the
compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.
The
receive() method of the
InputContext object can be used to access different types of input data within the
compute() method of your operator class. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument (which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port).
For standard Python objects,
receive() will directly return the Python object for input of the specified name.
The Holoscan SDK also provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the
include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the
Tensor is a Domain Object class that is used to represent a multi-dimensional array of data, which can be used directly by
OperatorSpec,
InputContext, and
OutputContext.
This
holoscan.core.Tensor class supports both DLPack and NumPy’s array interface (
__array_interface__ and
__cuda_array_interface__) so that it can be used with other Python libraries such as CuPy, PyTorch, JAX, TensorFlow, and Numba. See the interoperability section for more details.
In both cases, it will return
None if there is no message available on the input port:
# ...
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
msg = op_input.receive("in")
if msg:
# Do something with msg
Receiving any number of inputs (Python)
Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be desired to have the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations.
This can be done by calling
spec.param(port_name, kind='receivers') as done for
PingRxOp in the native
operator ping example located at
examples/native_operator/python/ping.py:
Code Snippet: examples/native_operator/python/ping.py
examples/native_operator/python/ping.py
class PingRxOp(Operator):
"""Simple receiver operator.
This operator has:
input: "receivers"
This is an example of a native operator that can dynamically have any
number of inputs connected to is "receivers" port.
"""
def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
self.count = 1
# Need to call the base class constructor last
super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)
def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
spec.param("receivers", kind="receivers")
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
values = op_input.receive("receivers")
print(f"Rx message received (count:{self.count}, size:{len(values)})")
self.count += 1
print(f"Rx message value1:{values[0].data}")
print(f"Rx message value2:{values[1].data}")
and in the
compose method of the application, two parameters are connected to this “receivers”
port:
self.add_flow(mx, rx, {("out1", "receivers"), ("out2", "receivers")})
This line connects both the
out1 and
out2 ports of operator
mx to the
receivers port of
operator
rx.
Here,
values as returned by
op_input.receive("receivers") will be a tuple of python objects.
Python wrapping of a C++ operator
While we provide some utilities to simplify part of the process, this section is designed for advanced developers, since the wrapping of the C++ class using pybind11 is mostly manual and can vary greatly between each operator.
For convenience while maintaining highest performance, operators written in C++ can be wrapped in Python. In the Holoscan SDK, we’ve used pybind11 to wrap all the built-in operators in
python/holoscan/operators. We’ll highlight the main components below:
Trampoline classes for handling Python kwargs
In a C++ file (
my_op_pybind.cpp in our skeleton code below), create a subclass of the C++ Operator class to wrap. In the subclass, define a new constructor which takes a
Fragment, an explicit list of parameters with potential default values (
argA,
argB below…), and an operator name to fully initialize the operator similar to what is done in
Fragment::make_operator:
my_op_python/my_op_pybind.cpp
#include <holoscan/core/fragment.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/operator.hpp>
#include <holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp>
#include "my_op.hpp"
class PyMyOp : public MyOp {
public:
using MyOp::MyOp;
PyMyOp(
Fragment* fragment,
TypeA argA, TypeB argB = 0, ...,
const std::string& name = "my_op"
) : MyOp(ArgList{
Arg{"argA", argA},
Arg{"argB", argB},
...
}) {
# If you have arguments you can't pass directly to the `MyOp` constructor as an `Arg`, do
# the conversion and pass the result to `this->add_arg` before setting up the spec below.
name_ = name;
fragment_ = fragment;
spec_ = std::make_shared<OperatorSpec>(fragment);
setup(*spec_.get());
}
}
Example: Look at the implementation of
PyLSTMTensorRTInferenceOp on HoloHub for a specific example, or any of the
Py*Op classes used for the SDK built-in operators here. In the latter, you can find examples of
add_arg used for less straightforward arguments.
Documentation strings
Prepare documentation strings (
const char*) for your python class and its parameters, which we’ll use in the next step.
Below we use a
PYDOC macro defined in the SDK and available in HoloHub as a utility to remove leading spaces. In this skeleton example, the documentation code is located in a header file named
my_op_pybind_docs.hpp, under a custom
doc::MyOp namespace. None of this is required, you just need to make the strings available in some way for the next section.
my_op_python/my_op_pybind_docs.hpp
#include "../macros.hpp"
namespace doc::MyOp {
PYDOC(cls, R"doc(
My operator.
)doc")
PYDOC(constructor, R"doc(
Create the operator.
Parameters
----------
fragment : holoscan.core.Fragment
The fragment that the operator belongs to.
argA : TypeA
argA description
argB : TypeB, optional
argB description
name : str, optional
The name of the operator.
)doc")
PYDOC(initialize, R"doc(
Initialize the operator.
This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time,
and uses a light-weight initialization.
)doc")
PYDOC(setup, R"doc(
Define the operator specification.
Parameters
----------
spec : holoscan.core.OperatorSpec
The operator specification.
)doc")
}
Examples: Continuing with the
LSTMTensorRTInferenceOp example on HoloHub, the documentation strings are defined in lstm_tensor_rt_inference_pydoc.hpp. The documentation strings for the SDK built-in operators are located in operators_pydoc.hpp.
Writing glue code
In the same C++ file as the first section, call
py::class_ within
PYBIND11_MODULE to define your operator python class.
If you are implementing the python wrapping in Holohub, the
<module_name>passed to
PYBIND_11_MODULEmust match
_<CPP_CMAKE_TARGET>(covered in more details in the next section), in this case,
_my_op.
If you are implementing the python wrapping in a standalone CMake project,the
<module_name>passed to
PYBIND_11_MODULEmust match the name of the module passed to the pybind11-add-module CMake function.
my_op_python/my_op_pybind.cpp (continued)
#include <pybind11/pybind11.h>
#include "my_op_pybind_docs.hpp"
using pybind11::literals::operator""_a;
namespace py = pybind11;
#define STRINGIFY(x) #x
#define MACRO_STRINGIFY(x) STRINGIFY(x)
// See notes above, value of `<module_name>` is important
PYBIND11_MODULE(<module_name>, m) {
m.doc() = R"pbdoc(
My Module Python Bindings
---------------------------------------
.. currentmodule:: <module_name>
.. autosummary::
:toctree: _generate
add
subtract
)pbdoc";
#ifdef VERSION_INFO
m.attr("__version__") = MACRO_STRINGIFY(VERSION_INFO);
#else
m.attr("__version__") = "dev";
#endif
py::class_<MyOp, PyMyOp, Operator, std::shared_ptr<MyOp>>(
m, "MyOp", doc::MyOp::doc_cls)
.def(py::init<Fragment*, TypeA, TypeB, ..., const std::string&>(),
"fragment"_a,
"argA"_a,
"argB"_a = 0,
...,
"name"_a = "my_op",
doc::MyOp::doc_constructor)
.def("initialize",
&MyOp::initialize,
doc::MyOp::doc_initialize)
.def("setup",
&MyOp::setup,
"spec"_a,
doc::MyOp::doc_setup);
}
Examples: Like the trampoline class, the
PYBIND11_MODULE implementation of the
LSTMTensorRTInferenceOp example on HoloHub is located in lstm_tensor_rt_inference.cpp. For the SDK built-in operators, their class bindings are all implemented within a single
PYBIND11_MODULE in operators.cpp.
Configuring with CMake
We use CMake to configure pybind11 and build the bindings for the C++ operator you wish to wrap. There are two approaches detailed below, one for HoloHub (recommended), one for standalone CMake projects.
To have your bindings built, ensure the CMake code below is executed as part of a CMake project which already defines the C++ operator as a CMake target, either built in your project (with
add_library) or imported (with
find_package or
find_library).
We provide a CMake utility function named
pybind11_add_holohub_module in HoloHub to facilitate configuring and building your python bindings.
In our skeleton code below, a top-level CMakeLists.txt which already defined the
my_op target for the C++ operator would need to do
add_subdirectory(my_op_python) to include the following CMakeLists.txt. The
pybind11_add_holohub_module lists that C++ operator target, the C++ class to wrap, and the path to the C++ binding source code we implemented above. Note how the
<module_name> from the previous section would need to match
_<CPP_CMAKE_TARGET> i.e.
_my_op.
my_op_python/CMakeLists.txt
include(pybind11_add_holohub_module)
pybind11_add_holohub_module(
CPP_CMAKE_TARGET my_op
CLASS_NAME "MyOp"
SOURCES my_op_pybind.cpp
)
Example: the cmake configuration for the
LSTMTensorRTInferenceOp python bindings on HoloHub can be found here. This directory is reachable thanks to the
add_subdirectory(python) in the CMakeLists.txt one folder above, but that’s an arbitrary opinionated location and not a required directory structure.
Follow the pybind11 documentation to configure your CMake project to use pybind11. Then, use the pybind11_add_module function with the cpp files containing the code above, and link against
holoscan::core and the library that exposes your C++ operator to wrap.
my_op_python/CMakeLists.txt
pybind11_add_module(my_python_module my_op_pybind.cpp)
target_link_libraries(my_python_module
PRIVATE holoscan::core
PUBLIC my_op
)
Example: in the SDK, this is done here.
Importing the class in Python
When building your project, two files will be generated inside
<build_or_install_dir>/python/lib/holohub/my_op:
the shared library for your bindings (
_my_op.cpython-<pyversion>-<arch>-linux-gnu.so)
an
__init__.pyfile that makes the necessary imports to expose this in python
Assuming you have
export PYTHONPATH=<build_or_install_dir>/python/lib/, you should then be able to create an application in Holohub that imports your class via:
from holohub.my_op import MyOp
Example:
LSTMTensorRTInferenceOp is imported in the Endoscopy Tool Tracking application on HoloHub here.
When building your project, a shared library file holding the python bindings and named
my_python_module.cpython-<pyversion>-<arch>-linux-gnu.so will be generated inside
<build_or_install_dir>/my_op_python (configurable with
OUTPUT_NAME and
LIBRARY_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY respectively in CMake).
From there, you can import it in python via:
import holoscan.core
import holoscan.gxf # if your c++ operator uses gxf extensions
from <build_or_install_dir>.my_op_python import MyOp
To imitate HoloHub’s behavior, you can also place that file alongside the .so file, name it
__init__.py, and replace
<build_or_install_dir> by
.. It can then be imported as a python module, assuming
<build_or_install_dir> is a module under the
PYTHONPATH environment variable.
Interoperability between wrapped and native Python operators
As described in the Interoperability between GXF and native C++ operators section,
holoscan::Tensor objects can be passed to GXF operators using a
holoscan::TensorMap message that holds the tensor(s). In Python, this is done by sending
dict type objects that have tensor names as the keys and holoscan Tensor or array-like objects as the values. Similarly, when a wrapped C++ operator that transmits a single
holoscan::Tensor is connected to the input port of a Python native operator, calling
op_input.receive() on that port will return a Python dict containing a single item. That item’s key is the tensor name and its value is the corresponding
holoscan.core.Tensor.
Consider the following example, where
VideoStreamReplayerOp and
HolovizOp are Python wrapped C++ operators, and where
ImageProcessingOp is a Python native operator:
The tensor interoperability between Python native operator and C++-based Python GXF operator
The following code shows how to implement
ImageProcessingOp’s
compute() method as a Python native operator communicating with C++ operators:
examples/tensor_interop/python/tensor_interop.py
def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
# in_message is of dict
in_message = op_input.receive("input_tensor")
# smooth along first two axes, but not the color channels
sigma = (self.sigma, self.sigma, 0)
# out_message is of dict
out_message = dict()
for key, value in in_message.items():
print(f"message received (count:{self.count})")
self.count += 1
cp_array = cp.asarray(value)
# process cp_array
cp_array = ndi.gaussian_filter(cp_array, sigma)
out_message[key] = cp_array
op_output.emit(out_message, "output_tensor")
The
op_input.receive()method call returns a
dictobject.
The
holoscan.core.Tensorobject is converted to a CuPy array by using
cupy.asarray()method call.
The CuPy array is used as an input to the
ndi.gaussian_filter()function call with a parameter
sigma. The result of the
ndi.gaussian_filter()function call is a CuPy array.
Finally, a new
dictobject is created ,
out_message, to be sent to the next operator with
op_output.emit(). The CuPy array,
cp_array, is added to it where the key is the tensor name. CuPy arrays do not have to explicitly be converted to a
holocan.core.Tensorobject first since they implement a DLPack (and
__cuda__array_interface__) interface.
A complete example of the Python native operator that supports interoperability with Python wrapped C++ operators is available in the examples/tensor_interop/python directory.
You can add multiple tensors to a single
dict object , as in the example below:
Operator sending a message:
out_message = {
"video": output_array,
"labels": labels,
"bbox_coords": bbox_coords,
}
# emit the tensors
op_output.emit(out_message, "outputs")
Operator receiving the message, assuming the
outputs port above is connected to the
inputs port below with
add_flow()has the corresponding tensors:
in_message = op_input.receive("inputs")
# Tensors and tensor names
video_tensor = in_message["video"]
labels_tensor = in_message["labels"]
bbox_coords_tensor = in_message["bbox_coords"]
Some existing operators allow configuring the name of the tensors they send/receive. An example is the
tensors parameter of
HolovizOp, where the name for each tensor maps to the names of the tensors in the
Entity (see the
holoviz entry in apps/endoscopy_tool_tracking/python/endoscopy_tool_tracking.yaml).
A complete example of a Python native operator that emits multiple tensors to a downstream C++ operator is available in the examples/holoviz/python directory.
There is a special serialization code for tensor types for emit/receive of tensor objects over a UCX connection that avoids copying the tensor data to an intermediate buffer. For distributed apps, we cannot just send the Python object as we do between operators in a single fragment app, but instead we need to cast it to
holoscan::Tensor to use a special zero-copy code path. However, we also transmit a header indicating if the type was originally some other array-like object and attempt to return the same type again on the other side so that the behavior remains more similar to the non-distributed case.
|
Transmitted object
|
Received Object
|holoscan.Tensor
|holoscan.Tensor
|dict of array-like
|dict of holoscan.Tensor
|host array-like object (with
__array_interface__)
|numpy.ndarray
|device array-like object (with
__cuda_array_interface__)
|cupy.ndarray
This avoids NumPy or CuPy arrays being serialized to a string via cloudpickle so that they can efficiently be transmitted and the same type is returned again on the opposite side. Worth mentioning is that ,if the type emitted was e.g. a PyTorch host/device tensor on emit, the received value will be a numpy/cupy array since ANY object implementing the interfaces returns those types.