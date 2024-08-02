The GXF Scheduler

A SchedulingTerm defines a specific condition that is used by an entity to let the scheduler know when it’s ready for execution. There are various scheduling terms currently supported by GXF.

An entity associated with nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm is ready for execution after periodic time intervals specified using its recess_period parameter. The PeriodicSchedulingTerm can either be in READY or WAIT_TIME state.

Example usage -

Copy Copied! - name: scheduling_term type: nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm parameters: recess_period: 50000000

An entity associated with nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm is executed for a specific number of times specified using its count parameter. The CountSchedulingTerm can either be in READY or NEVER state. The scheduling term reaches the NEVER state when the entity has been executed count number of times.

Example usage -

Copy Copied! - name: scheduling_term type: nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm parameters: count: 42

An entity associated with nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm is executed when the associated receiver queue has at least a certain number of elements. The receiver is specified using the receiver parameter of the scheduling term. The minimum number of messages that permits the execution of the entity is specified by min_size . An optional parameter for this scheduling term is front_stage_max_size , the maximum front stage message count. If this parameter is set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the queue does not exceed this count. It can be used for codelets which do not consume all messages from the queue.

In the example shown below, the minimum size of the queue is configured to be 4. This means the entity will not be executed until there are at least 4 messages in the queue.

Copy Copied! - type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm parameters: receiver: tensors min_size: 4

An entity associated with nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm is executed when a list of provided input receivers combined have at least a given number of messages. The receivers parameter is used to specify a list of the input channels/receivers. The minimum number of messages needed to permit the entity execution is set by min_size parameter.

Consider the example shown below. The associated entity will be executed when the number of messages combined for all the three receivers is at least the min_size, i.e. 5.

Copy Copied! - name: input_1 type: nvidia::gxf::test::MockReceiver parameters: max_capacity: 10 - name: input_2 type: nvidia::gxf::test::MockReceiver parameters: max_capacity: 10 - name: input_3 type: nvidia::gxf::test::MockReceiver parameters: max_capacity: 10 - type: nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm parameters: receivers: [input_1, input_2, input_3] min_size: 5

An entity associated with nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm is executed when its internal state is set to tick. The parameter enable_tick is used to control the entity execution. The scheduling term also has two APIs enable_tick() and disable_tick() to toggle its internal state. The entity execution can be controlled by calling these APIs. If enable_tick is set to false, the entity is not executed (Scheduling condition is set to NEVER ). If enable_tick is set to true, the entity will be executed (Scheduling condition is set to READY ). Entities can toggle the state of the scheduling term by maintaining a handle to it.

Example usage -

Copy Copied! - type: nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm parameters: enable_tick: true

AsynchronousSchedulingTerm is primarily associated with entities which are working with asynchronous events happening outside of their regular execution performed by the scheduler. Since these events are non-periodic in nature, AsynchronousSchedulingTerm prevents the scheduler from polling the entity for its status regularly and reduces CPU utilization. AsynchronousSchedulingTerm can either be in READY, WAIT, WAIT_EVENT or NEVER states based on asynchronous event it’s waiting on.

The state of an asynchronous event is described using nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousEventState and is updated using the setEventState API.

AsynchronousEventState Description READY Init state, first tick is pending WAIT Request to async service yet to be sent, nothing to do but wait EVENT_WAITING Request sent to an async service, pending event done notification EVENT_DONE Event done notification received, entity ready to be ticked EVENT_NEVER Entity does not want to be ticked again, end of execution

Entities associated with this scheduling term most likely have an asynchronous thread which can update the state of the scheduling term outside of it’s regular execution cycle performed by the gxf scheduler. When the scheduling term is in WAIT state, the scheduler regularly polls for the state of the entity. When the scheduling term is in EVENT_WAITING state, schedulers will not check the status of the entity again until they receive an event notification which can be triggered using the GxfEntityEventNotify api. Setting the state of the scheduling term to EVENT_DONE automatically sends this notification to the scheduler. Entities can use the EVENT_NEVER state to indicate the end of its execution cycle.

Example usage -

Copy Copied! - name: async_scheduling_term type: nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm

This scheduling term specifies that an entity shall be executed if the receiver for a given transmitter can accept new messages.

Example usage -

Copy Copied! - name: downstream_st type: nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm parameters: transmitter: output min_size: 1

This scheduling term permits execution at a user-specified timestamp. The timestamp is specified on the clock provided.

Example usage -

Copy Copied! - name: target_st type: nvidia::gxf::TargetTimeSchedulingTerm parameters: clock: clock/manual_clock

This scheduling waits for a specified number of messages in the receiver. The entity is executed when the first message received in the queue is expiring or when there are enough messages in the queue. The receiver parameter is used to set the receiver to watch on. The parameters max_batch_size and max_delay_ns dictate the maximum number of messages to be batched together and the maximum delay from first message to wait before executing the entity respectively.

In the example shown below, the associated entity will be executed when the number of messages in the queue is greater than max_batch_size , i.e 5, or when the delay from the first message to current time is greater than max_delay_ns , i.e 10000000.

Copy Copied! - name: target_st type: nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm parameters: receiver: signal max_batch_size: 5 max_delay_ns: 10000000 clock: misc/clock

An entity can be associated with multiple scheduling terms which define it’s execution behavior. Scheduling terms are AND combined to describe the current state of an entity. For an entity to be executed by the scheduler, all the scheduling terms must be in READY state and conversely, the entity is unscheduled from execution whenever any one of the scheduling term reaches NEVER state. The priority of various states during AND combine follows the order NEVER, WAIT_EVENT, WAIT, WAIT_TIME, and READY.

Example usage -

Copy Copied! components: - name: integers type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter - name: fibonacci type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter - type: nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm parameters: count: 100 - type: nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm parameters: transmitter: integers min_size: 1

A BT (Behavior Tree) scheduling term is used to schedule a behavior tree entity itself and its child entities (if any) in a Behavior tree.

Example usage -