Deployment Software Stack

NVIDIA Holoscan accelerates deployment of production-quality applications by providing a set of OpenEmbedded build recipes and reference configurations that can be leveraged to customize and build Holoscan-compatible Linux4Tegra (L4T) embedded board support packages (BSP) on Holoscan Developer Kits.

Holoscan OpenEmbedded/Yocto recipes add OpenEmbedded recipes and sample build configurations to build BSPs for NVIDIA Holoscan Developer Kits that feature support for discrete GPUs (dGPU), AJA Video Systems I/O boards, and the Holoscan SDK. These BSPs are built on a developer’s host machine and are then flashed onto a Holoscan Developer Kit using provided scripts.

There are two options available to set up a build environment and start building Holoscan BSP images using OpenEmbedded.