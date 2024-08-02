Class GXFInputContext
Defined in File gxf_io_context.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::InputContext(Class InputContext)
class GXFInputContext : public holoscan::InputContext
Class to hold the input context for a GXF Operator.
This class provides the interface to receive the input data from the operator using GXF.
Public Functions
GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)
Construct a new GXFInputContext object.
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the GXFOperator object.
GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<IOSpec>> &inputs)
Construct a new GXFInputContext object.
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the GXFOperator object.
inputs – inputs The references to the map of the input specs.
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
Get a pointer to the GXF execution runtime.
- Returns
The pointer to the GXF context.
Protected Functions
virtual bool empty_impl(const char *name = nullptr) override
The implementation of the
emptymethod.
- Parameters
name – The name of the input port
- Returns
True if the input port is empty or by default. Otherwise, false.
virtual std::any receive_impl(const char *name = nullptr, bool no_error_message = false) override
The implementation of the
receivemethod.
Depending on the type of the data, this method receives a message from the input port with the given name.
- Parameters
name – The name of the input port.
no_error_message – Whether to print an error message when the input port is not found.
- Returns
The data received from the input port.
- GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)