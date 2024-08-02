Class GXFTensor

Construct a new GXFTensor object from a GXF Tensor.

This constructor wraps a GXF Tensor object. When the GXF Tensor object is modified to point to a shared memory buffer, updates should be protected using a mutex. To mitigate thread contention when different threads access different tensors, this method uses hash-selected mutexes.

A set of mutexes is allocated in a static array. To select which mutex to lock, this method uses a simple hash function based on the provided ID. The selected mutex ensures safe access to the Tensor’s data pointer across multiple threads.

For the ID ( id ), the GXF component’s ID can be used to indicate a specific GXF Tensor object. If no ID is provided, the mutex associated with ID 0 is used. If the ID is -1, no mutex is utilized.