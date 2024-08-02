NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
Class OperatorWrapper

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

  • public nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Class Documentation

class OperatorWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet

Class to wrap an Operator to interface with the GXF framework.

Public Functions

OperatorWrapper()
virtual ~OperatorWrapper() = default
virtual const char *holoscan_typename() const = 0

Get the type name of the Operator.

gxf_result_t initialize() override

Create and initialize the Operator.

gxf_result_t deinitialize() override

Destroy the Operator and free resources.

gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar *registrar) override

Register the Operator’s parameters with the GXF framework.

gxf_result_t start() override

Delegate to the Operator’s start() method.

gxf_result_t tick() override

Delegate to the Operator’s compute() method.

gxf_result_t stop() override

Delegate to the Operator’s stop() method.

Protected Attributes

std::shared_ptr<Operator> op_

The Operator to wrap.

OperatorWrapperFragment fragment_

The fragment to use for the Operator.

std::list<GXFParameter> parameters_

The parameters to use for the GXF Codelet.

struct GXFParameter

Public Members

nvidia::gxf::Parameter<YAML::Node> param

The GXF parameter.

holoscan::ArgType arg_type

The type of the parameter (in Holoscan)

holoscan::Parameter<void*> *param_ptr

The pointer to the parameter (in Holoscan)

