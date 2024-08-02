NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
Class OperatorWrapperFragment

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class OperatorWrapperFragment : public holoscan::Fragment

Class to wrap an Operator’s Fragment to interface with the GXF framework.

This class is used to create Operator instances for OperatorWrapper objects.

Public Functions

OperatorWrapperFragment()
inline GXFExecutor &gxf_executor()
