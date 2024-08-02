Class GenerateBoxes

Core execution. Ingests input data with tensor names as “scores”, “labels” and “boxes”. Finds the valid boxes and text and populates the tensors and coordinates to be used in holoviz.

Parameters indata – Map with key as tensor name as value as raw data buffer

indim – Map with key as tensor name as value as dimension of the input tensor

processed_data – Output data map, that will be populated

processed_dims – Dimension of the output tensor, is populated during the processing Returns InferStatus