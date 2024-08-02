Class InferBase
Defined in File infer.hpp
Derived Types
public holoscan::inference::OnnxInfer(Class OnnxInfer)
public holoscan::inference::TorchInfer(Class TorchInfer)
public holoscan::inference::TrtInfer(Class TrtInfer)
-
class InferBase
Base Inference Class.
Subclassed by holoscan::inference::OnnxInfer, holoscan::inference::TorchInfer, holoscan::inference::TrtInfer
Public Functions
-
virtual ~InferBase() = default
Default destructor.
Does the Core inference.
- Parameters
input_data – Input DataBuffer
output_buffer – Output DataBuffer, is populated with inferred results
-
- Returns
InferStatus
-
inline virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const
Get input data dimensions to the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as dimension
-
inline virtual std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const
Get output data dimensions from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
-
inline virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const
Get input data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of input dimensions. Each dimension is a vector of int64_t corresponding to the shape of the input tensor.
-
inline virtual std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const
Get output data types from the model.
- Returns
Vector of values as datatype per output tensor
-
inline virtual void cleanup()
- virtual ~InferBase() = default