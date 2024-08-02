Class FormatConverterOp

The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be in format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA, GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB or GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12. This video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name . This must be a device tensor in one of several supported formats (unsigned 8-bit int or float32 graycale, unsigned 8-bit int RGB or RGBA YUV420 or NV12).