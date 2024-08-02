Class HolovizOp

Operator class for data visualization.

This high-speed viewer handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps. The operator can auto detect the format of the input tensors when only the receivers parameter list is specified. Else the input specification can be set at creation time using the tensors parameter or at runtime when passing input specifications to the input_specs port.

Named inputs:

receivers : multi-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs ). On each call to compute , tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored.

input_specs : std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> (optional) A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute .

render_buffer_input : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to true, in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.



Named outputs:

render_buffer_output : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to true.

camera_pose_output : std::array<float, 16> (optional) The camera pose. The parameters returned represent the values of a 4x4 row major projection matrix. This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to true.



Parameters

** receivers **: List of input queues to component accepting gxf::Tensor or gxf::VideoBuffer type: std::vector<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>>

** enable_render_buffer_input **: Enable render_buffer_input , (default: false ) type: bool

** render_buffer_input **: Input for an empty render buffer, type gxf::VideoBuffer type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>

** enable_render_buffer_output **: Enable render_buffer_output , (default: false ) type: bool

** render_buffer_output **: Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified at render_buffer_input it uses that one, otherwise it allocates a new buffer. type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Transmitter>

** enable_camera_pose_output **: Enable camera_pose_output , (default: false ) type: bool

** camera_pose_output **: Output the camera pose. The camera parameters are returned in a 4x4 row major projection matrix. type: std::array<float, 16>

** tensors **: List of input tensor specifications (default: [] ) type: std::vector<InputSpec> ** name **: name of the tensor containing the input data to display type: std::string ** type **: input type (default "unknown" ) type: std::string possible values: ** unknown **: unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor ** color **: RGB or RGBA color 2d image ** color_lut **: single channel 2d image, color is looked up ** points **: point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive ** lines **: line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive ** line_strip **: line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1) ** triangles **: triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive ** crosses **: cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si) ** rectangles **: axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1) ** ovals **: oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi) ** text **: text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member ** text ** ** depth_map **: single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color . Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component ** depth_map_color **: RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3. ** opacity **: layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0 ) type: float ** priority **: layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0 ) type: int32_t ** color **: RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f] ) type: std::vector<float> ** line_width **: line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0 ) type: float ** point_size **: point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0 ) type: float ** text **: array of text strings, used when type is text. (default: [] ) type: std::vector<std::string> ** depth_map_render_mode **: depth map render mode (default: points ) -type std::string possible values: ** points **: render as points ** lines **: render as lines ** triangles **: render as triangles

** color_lut **: Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’, vector of four float RGBA values type: std::vector<std::vector<float>>

** window_title **: Title on window canvas (default: Holoviz ) type: std::string

** display_name **: In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr (default: DP-0 ) type: std::string

** width **: Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default: 1920 ) type: uint32_t

** height **: Window height or display resolution height if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default: 1080 ) type: uint32_t

** framerate **: Display framerate if in exclusive mode (default: 60 ) type: uint32_t

** use_exclusive_display **: Enable exclusive display (default: false ) type: bool

** fullscreen **: Enable fullscreen window (default: false ) type: bool

** headless **: Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to render_buffer_output . (default: false ) type: bool

** window_close_scheduling_term **: BooleanSchedulingTerm to stop the codelet from ticking when the window is closed type: gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>

** allocator **: Allocator used to allocate memory for render_buffer_output type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>

** font_path **: File path for the font used for rendering text. type: std::string

** cuda_stream_pool **: Instance of gxf::CudaStreamPool type: gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>



Displaying Color Images

Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). Multiple image formats are supported

R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 16 bit float

R 32 bit unsigned

R 32 bit float

RGB 8 bit unsigned

BGR 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 8 bit unsigned

BGRA 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit float

RGBA 32 bit float

When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported

R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 32 bit unsigned

Drawing Geometry

In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1] . The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate.

Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2) .

Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05 .

Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=[‘my_text] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=[‘first text’, ‘second text’] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text` string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

Displaying Depth Maps

When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color .

The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode .

Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:

Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)

Output

By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter.

Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor.

The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output .

Public Types

enum class InputType

Input type. All geometric primitives expect a 1d array of coordinates. Coordinates range from 0.0 (left, top) to 1.0 (right, bottom). Values: enumerator UNKNOWN

unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor enumerator COLOR

GRAY, RGB or RGBA 2d color image. enumerator COLOR_LUT

single channel 2d image, color is looked up enumerator POINTS

point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive enumerator LINES

line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive enumerator LINE_STRIP

line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1) enumerator TRIANGLES

triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive enumerator CROSSES

cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si) enumerator RECTANGLES

axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1) enumerator OVALS

oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi) enumerator TEXT

text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are define by InputSpec::text_ enumerator DEPTH_MAP

single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component enumerator DEPTH_MAP_COLOR

RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte > 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator POINTS_3D

3D point primitives, one coordinate (x, y, z) per primitive enumerator LINES_3D

3D line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0, z0) and (x1, y1, z1) per primitive enumerator LINE_STRIP_3D

3D line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi, zi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1, zi+1) enumerator TRIANGLES_3D

3D triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0, z0), (x1, y1, z1) and (x2, y2, z2) per primitive

enum class DepthMapRenderMode

Depth map render mode. Values: enumerator POINTS

render points enumerator LINES

render lines enumerator TRIANGLES

render triangles

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (HolovizOp) HolovizOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override

Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual void start ( ) override

Implement the startup logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context ) override

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.

virtual void stop ( ) override

Implement the shutdown logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.