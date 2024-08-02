Class AppWorkerServer
Defined in File server.hpp
class AppWorkerServer
Public Functions
explicit AppWorkerServer(holoscan::AppWorker *app_worker)
virtual ~AppWorkerServer()
void start()
void stop()
void wait()
void notify()
bool connect_to_driver(int32_t max_connection_retry_count = kDefaultMaxConnectionRetryCount, int32_t connection_retry_interval_ms = kDefaultConnectionRetryIntervalMs)
std::shared_future<void> &fragment_executors_future()
void fragment_executors_future(std::future<void> &future)
void notify_worker_execution_finished(holoscan::AppWorkerTerminationCode code)
