Class UcxContext
Defined in File ucx_context.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext(Class GXFNetworkContext)
class UcxContext : public holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline UcxContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxContext() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
Get the type name of the GXF network context.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF network context and is used to create the GXF network context.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::UcxContext”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF network context.
inline std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer> entity_serializer()
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the network context specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the network context.
This function is called after the network context is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_network_context().
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
