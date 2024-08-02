NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.2.0
GXF extensions

See the User Guide for details regarding the extensions in GXF and Holoscan SDK, and for instructions to build your own extensions

  • bayer_demosaic: includes the nvidia::holoscan::BayerDemosaic codelet. It performs color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image. This codelet is no longer used in the core SDK as there is now also a native holoscan::Operator version available (instead of wrapping this codelet as a holoscan::gxf::GXFOperator). This version is kept as a concrete example of a codelet and a GXFOperator wrapping this codelet can still be found in tests/system/bayer_demosaic_gxf.hpp where it is used for test cases.

  • gxf_holoscan_wrapper: includes the holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.

  • stream_playback: includes the nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer to/from a Tensor Object.

  • ucx_holoscan: includes nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer which is a nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer that handles serialization and deserialization of holoscan::Message and holoscan::Tensor types over a Unified Communication X (UCX) network connection. UCX is used by Holoscan SDK to send data between fragments of distributed applications. This extension must be used in combination with standard GXF UCX extension components. Specifically, this UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer is intended for use by the UcxEntitySerializer where it can operate alongside the UcxComponentSerializer that serializes GXF-specific types (nvidia::gxf::Tensor, nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, etc.).

