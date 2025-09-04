Class Application

Add a flow between two fragments.

It takes two fragments and a vector of string pairs as arguments. The vector of string pairs is used to connect the output ports of the first fragment to the input ports of the second fragment. The input and output ports of the operators are specified as a string in the format of <operator name>.<port name> . If the operator has only one input or output port, the port name can be omitted.

Copy Copied! class App : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; auto fragment1 = make_fragment<Fragment1>("fragment1"); auto fragment2 = make_fragment<Fragment2>("fragment2"); add_flow(fragment1, fragment2, {{"blur_image", "sharpen_image"}}); } };

In the above example, the output port of the blur_image operator in fragment1 is connected to the input port of the sharpen_image operator in fragment2 . Since blur_image and sharpen_image operators have only one output/input port, the port names are omitted.

The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object and can be accessed through the fragment_graph() method.

If the upstream fragment or the downstream fragment is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.