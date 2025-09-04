Class PoseTreeEdgeHistory
Defined in File pose_tree_history.hpp
class PoseTreeEdgeHistory
Class that stores a history of poses using pre-allocated memory and a cyclic buffer.
Provides helper functions to add a new pose or query the pose at a given time. The history uses a circular buffer to efficiently manage memory and provides various interpolation methods for accessing poses at specific times.
Public Types
enum class AccessMethod
Interpolation method for accessing poses in the pose tree.
Values:
enumerator kNearest
Gets the value of the closest sample.
enumerator kInterpolateLinearly
Interpolates linearly between adjacent samples. If the query is outside the validity range, the closest pose will be returned.
enumerator kExtrapolateLinearly
Inter- or extrapolates linearly based on neighbouring samples. This require at least two valid poses or Error::kOutOfRange will be returned.
enumerator kInterpolateSlerp
Interpolates with slerp between adjacent samples. If the query is outside the validity range, the closest pose will be returned.
enumerator kExtrapolateSlerp
Inter- or extrapolates with slerp based on neighbouring samples. This require at least two valid poses or Error::kOutOfRange will be returned.
enumerator kPrevious
Use the latest Pose before a given time.
enumerator kDefault
Fallback to the default interpolation.
enum class Error
Error codes used by this class.
Values:
enumerator kInvalidArgument
kInvalidArgument is returned when a function is called with argument that does not make sense such as querying a pose outside the valid range or provide a wrong interpolation method.
enumerator kOutOfOrder
kOutOfOrder is returned when a set/disconnected called is made with a version or time lower than the latest TimedPose. Both time and version must be strictly increasing.
enumerator kFramesNotLinked
kFramesNotLinked is returns if a get query is made and the tree is not connected at the given time and version of the edge.
enumerator kOutOfRange
kOutOfRange is returned if not enough poses are available to do extrapolation or if the available buffer is too small to store a new pose.
using unexpected_t = unexpected<Error>
Unexpected type used by this class.
using frame_t = uint64_t
Type used to uniquely identify a frame.
using version_t = uint64_t
Type used for versioning the edge.
Public Functions
PoseTreeEdgeHistory() = default
Default constructor used to be able to pre-allocate memory.
PoseTreeEdgeHistory(frame_t lhs, frame_t rhs, int32_t maximum_size, TimedPose *buffer)
Constructor to create a usable PoseTreeEdgeHistory object.
- Parameters
lhs – Left hand side frame identifier.
rhs – Right hand side frame identifier.
maximum_size – Maximum number of poses this edge can store.
buffer – Pre-allocated buffer that can hold
maximum_sizeelements.
PoseTreeEdgeHistory(frame_t lhs, frame_t rhs, int32_t maximum_size, AccessMethod access_method, TimedPose *buffer)
Constructor to create a usable PoseTreeEdgeHistory object with custom access method.
- Parameters
lhs – Left hand side frame identifier.
rhs – Right hand side frame identifier.
maximum_size – Maximum number of poses this edge can store.
access_method – Default access method for interpolation.
buffer – Pre-allocated buffer that can hold
maximum_sizeelements.
-
expected_t<void> set(double time, const Pose3d &pose, version_t version)
Set the pose at a given time.
If the array is empty Error::kOutOfMemory will be returned, otherwise if a pose already exists and
timeor
version<= pose.time/version then Error::kOutOfOrder is returned. Otherwise it will succeed, and if the history already contained maximum_size_ elements, then the oldest pose will be forgotten.
- Parameters
time – Time at which to set the pose.
pose – 3D pose transformation.
version – Version ID for this pose update.
- Returns
Success or error status.
expected_t<TimedPose> at(int32_t index) const
Get the TimedPose at a given position in the history.
- Parameters
index – Index of the pose to retrieve.
- Returns
TimedPose on success, Error::kInvalidArgument if index is negative, Error::kOutOfRange if index >= size.
expected_t<Pose3d> get(double time, AccessMethod method, version_t version) const
Get the Pose3d at a given time using the given version of the PoseTree.
If no pose existed at the given time, Error::kFramesNotLinked will be returned. The desired method can be provided, for kExtrapolateLinearly, at least two poses are required.
- Parameters
time – Time at which to query the pose.
method – Interpolation method to use.
version – Version of the PoseTree to query.
- Returns
Pose3d on success, error on failure.
-
expected_t<void> disconnect(double time, version_t version)
Disconnect a frame at a given time.
- Parameters
time – Time at which to disconnect the frames.
version – Version ID for this disconnection.
-
Success or error status.
bool connected() const
Check if the frames are currently connected.
- Returns
True if frames are connected, false otherwise.
-
void reset()
Reset the history, erasing all poses.
expected_t<TimedPose> latest() const
Get information about the latest pose.
- Returns
Latest TimedPose on success, error if no poses exist.
-
inline const TimedPose *data() const
Get a pointer to the internal buffer.
- Returns
Const pointer to the TimedPose buffer.
inline int32_t size() const
Get the current number of poses stored.
- Returns
Current size of the history.
inline int32_t maximum_size() const
Get the maximum number of poses this edge can contain.
- Returns
Maximum size of the history buffer.
inline frame_t lhs() const
Get the left hand side frame identifier.
This edge represents the transformation from the rhs frame to the lhs frame.
- Returns
UID of the lhs frame.
-
Get the right hand side frame identifier.
This edge represents the transformation from the rhs frame to the lhs frame.
- Returns
UID of the rhs frame.
struct TimedPose
Helper structure to store the pose at a given time on the edge.
Public Members
Pose3d pose
3D pose that transforms the lhs frame into the rhs frame.
double time
Time of the pose. Needs to be strictly increasing.
version_t version
Version ID of the pose. Needs to be strictly increasing.
bool valid
If false, then it marks the edge as being disconnected from this current time. The pose does not matter.
