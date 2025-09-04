NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0  Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_ERR_MSG

Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_ERR_MSG

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_ERR_MSG(stmt, ...)
Previous Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG_MSG
Next Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2025.
content here