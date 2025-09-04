Enum SchedulingStatusType
Defined in File condition.hpp
enum class holoscan::SchedulingStatusType : int32_t
Values:
enumerator kNever
Will never execute again.
enumerator kReady
Ready to execute now.
enumerator kWait
Will execute again at some point in the future.
enumerator kWaitTime
Will execute after a certain known time interval. Negative or zero interval will result in immediate execution.
enumerator kWaitEvent
Waiting for an event with unknown interval time. Entity will be put in a waiting queue until event done notification is signalled
