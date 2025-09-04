Function holoscan::annotate_message
Defined in File flow_tracking_annotation.hpp
-
gxf_result_t holoscan::annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t &context, Operator *op, const char *transmitter_name)
This function annotates a message with a MessageLabel timestamp.
- Parameters
uid – The entity ID of the message.
context – The GXF context.
op – The operator that is transmitting the message.
transmitter_name – The name of the transmitter from which the message is being published.
-
- Returns
gxf_result_t The result of the annotation.
