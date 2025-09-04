Function holoscan::get_current_time_us

Return the current time in microseconds since the epoch. This function previously used the C++11 standard library’s chrono library. This function now uses CLOCK_REALTIME to get the current time, because the clock chrono uses is implementation-dependent. We want a known clock like CLOCK_REALTIME so that we can use the clock across machines. CLOCK_REALTIME is a clock that is supposed to be synchronized with PTP synchronization.

Returns The current time in microseconds returned by CLOCK_REALTIME. If CLOCK_REALTIME is not available, it returns -1.