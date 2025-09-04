Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(size_t, float *)

Get the camera pose.

The camera parameters are returned in a 4x4 row major projection matrix.

The camera is operated using the mouse.

Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT)