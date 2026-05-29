Define HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS
Defined in File network_context.hpp
-
HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name)
Forward the arguments to the super class.
This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the network context class.
Use this macro if the base class is a
holoscan::NetworkContext.
- Parameters
class_name – The name of the class.
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